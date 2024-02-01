Torrot’s range of motorcycles are available for kids to experience in two different size offerings in electric Motocross, Trial or Supermotard.

Built in Spain using quality components such as EBR suspension, Chrome-Molybdenum steel chassis, hydraulic disc brakes, programmable controller and motor, aluminium rims, and Michelin tires, allowing riders aged between 3 and 11 years old to learn how to ride with safety, and enjoy the bike throughout their motorcycling journey.

Torrot’s range of electric bikes are easy to ride, quiet, clean and fun for new or experienced riders, both in the backyard, at the track, or on the trail.

Motocross | Trials | Supermotard