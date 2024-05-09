⚡️EOFY SALE NOW ON!⚡️

Adventure starts at $3,390*

Until June 30th, enjoy savings of up to $1,500 off the recommended retail price on all Kids Motocross, Trials, and Supermotard bikes from the ONE and TWO series.

Built in Spain using quality components, Torrots are perfect for helping riders aged between 3 and 11 years old learn how to ride with safety.

Torrot’s range of electric bikes are easy to ride, quiet, clean and fun for new or experienced riders, both in the backyard, at the track, or on the trail.