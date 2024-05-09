⚡️EOFY SALE NOW ON!⚡️
Adventure starts at $3,390*
Until June 30th, enjoy savings of up to $1,500 off the recommended retail price on all Kids Motocross, Trials, and Supermotard bikes from the ONE and TWO series.
Built in Spain using quality components, Torrots are perfect for helping riders aged between 3 and 11 years old learn how to ride with safety.
Torrot’s range of electric bikes are easy to ride, quiet, clean and fun for new or experienced riders, both in the backyard, at the track, or on the trail.
One Series
Ages 3 – 7
The range of Torrot children’s motorcycles has been completely renewed with the launch of Series One.
New models that sport a removable battery and update their image so as to continue being the best start for the youngest riders to the world of two wheels. Power is never out of hand, with parents able to limit output from 350 to 1050 watts.
Two Series
Ages 6 – 11
Introducing Torrot Series Two. Designed for kids as they outgrow their Series One, these motorcycles provide a seamless upgrade for those aged 6 to 11.
With power ranging from 600 to 1500 watts, they cater to the growing size and skills of young riders. Whether it’s exploring off-road trails or mastering manoeuvres on the track, the Torrot Series Two empowers to push their boundaries with confidence.
Parental Control App
Torrot takes good care of its next generation so that the first steps of its ‘little ones’ are always safe, thanks to the ‘Parental Control’ system. A wireless control that allows parents to limit, configure and even disconnect their child’s motorcycle remotely from their mobile, through an Android or iOS application.
Safety First
Torrot’s range of kids electric motorcycles are designed and engineered for safe off-road and urban practice & exploration, with a range of benefits including:
No noise, engine oils or exhaust fumes
Removable Lithium-ion battery with safe battery exchange system
Security system “man overboard” in the case of an incident
App-Controlled (by parents or carer)
Total control of the motorcycle through the App (power, speed, throttle response & regeneration
Safety speed & power (adjustable through App)
Ability to switch off motorcycle through the App
Power switch (50% – 100%)
The parental control App allows the Torrot KIDS electric motorcycle to be controlled with a range of parameters for parents/carers to set and adjust, such as the motor response for progressive and safe riding.
*Torrot EOFY Sale Terms and Conditions
The promotion starts on April 27th, 2024 and ends on June 30, 2024. Offer applicable on new models only, and not used or demonstrator vehicles. Offer reduces the ride-away price for across the entire Torrot model range by $1,500. The prices are as follows:
Motocross | ONE was $4,890, now $3,390 RRP Inc. GST
Trials | ONE was $4,890, now $3,390 RRP Inc. GST
Supermotard | ONE was $4,990, now $3,490 RRP Inc. GST
Motocross | TWO was $4,990, now $3,490 RRP Inc. GST
Trials | TWO was $4,990, now $3,490 RRP Inc. GST
Supermotard | TWO was $5,090, now $3,590 RRP Inc. GST
Offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Any aspect of this promotion is not redeemable for cash. The Torrot EOFY Sale the recommended retail by $1,500 off the RRP. Offer is available online through www.torrot.com.au and in-store at Torrot dealerships. Please contact your dealer for more information. Offer available whilst stocks last, and offer can end at any time. Torrot Australia reserves the right to change, alter or end the EOFY Sale at any time.
Offer ends on June 30, 2024, or whilst stocks last.