Bonus Fast Charger!
Order Now in Time for Christmas
Christmas has come early for the next generation of riders!
The team at Torrot knows that Christmas is one of the most exciting times of the year for kids. That’s why we’re throwing in something *a little extra* this Christmas. Until the 21st of December, get a free fast charger with every kids electric bike across the range!
With easy hassle-free finance also available, now is the perfect time to get a Torrot kids electric bike under the tree this Christmas!
Torrot’s range of motorcycles are available for kids to experience in two different size offerings in electric Motocross, Trial or Supermotard.
Built in Spain using quality components such as EBR suspension, Chrome-Molybdenum steel chassis, hydraulic disc brakes, programmable controller and motor, aluminium rims, and Michelin tires, allowing riders aged between 3 and 11 years old to learn how to ride with safety, and enjoy the bike throughout their motorcycling journey.
Torrot’s range of electric bikes are easy to ride, quiet, clean and fun for new or experienced riders, both in the backyard, at the track, or on the trail.
MODEL RANGE
Torrot’s electric range are designed to progress hand-in-hand with your child’s development through their motorcycling journey.
The Kids Series ONE is aimed at children aged between 3-7 years of age, whilst the Kids Series TWO is the natural next step, aimed at ages 6-11.
Weighing between 28kg and 32kg with a removeable Lithium-ion battery – with an optional in-car charger – Torrot’s range are perfectly suited to be taken anywhere.
ONE SERIES
TWO SERIES
SAFETY
Torrot’s range of kids electric motorcycles are designed and engineered for safe off-road and urban practice & exploration, with a range of benefits including:
No noise, engine oils or exhaust fumes
Removable Lithium-ion battery with safe battery exchange system
Security system “man overboard” in the case of an incident
App-Controlled (by parents or carer)
Total control of the motorcycle through the App (power, speed, throttle response & regeneration
Safety speed & power (adjustable through App)
Ability to switch off motorcycle through the App
Power switch (50% – 100%)
The parental control App allows the Torrot KIDS electric motorcycle to be controlled with a range of parameters for parents/carers to set and adjust, such as the motor response for progressive and safe riding.
AHEAD OF THE CURVE
No fumes, exhaust noises, or danger of getting burnt on hot exhaust or engines. Plus added security of adapting the bike’s parameters to the child’s riding ability with the configuration of the engine through the iOS & Android application.
With no engine oils or fuels to worry about, combined with its light weight, Torrot’s range is practical to transport in the boot of the car without needing a trailer. Another advantage is the removeable battery which can be charged at any power point.
CONSIDERING FINANCE?
Your new Torrot electric motorcycle is just a few clicks away! Visit our website and submit your details to discuss your finance options with a team member from Torrot Australia.