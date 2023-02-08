Kids Electric MX Sale
Introducing the Motocross ONE & TWO, the perfect starter motocross electric bike for kids! Designed for adventurous kids who love to ride and explore, the Motocross ONE & TWO offers a fun, safe, and environmentally friendly alternative to petrol-powered dirt bikes, with app-controlled functionality for added peace of mind!
For a strictly limited time, choose from the Motocross ONE with 10″ wheels, 1050w motor and swappable battery for $3,990, or the larger Motocross TWO with 14″ front and 12″ rear wheels, 1500w motor and swappable battery for $4,490.
With easy hassle-free finance also available, now is the perfect time to get a Torrot kids electric bike!
Built in Spain using quality components such as EBR suspension, Chrome-Molybdenum steel chassis, hydraulic disc brakes, programmable controller and motor, aluminium rims, and Michelin Starcross tires, allowing riders aged between 3 and 11 years old to learn how to ride with safety, and enjoy the bike throughout their motorcycling journey.
Torrot’s range of electric bikes is easy to ride, quiet, clean and fun for new or experienced riders in the backyard, at the track, or on the trail.
PROMOTIONAL PRICE
Moto ONE (3-7)
$3,990
Moto TWO (6-11)
$4,490
MODEL RANGE
Torrot’s electric range are designed to progress hand-in-hand with your child’s development through their motorcycling journey.
The Kids Series ONE is aimed at children aged between 3-7 years of age, whilst the Kids Series TWO is the natural next step, aimed at ages 6-11. Weighing between 28kg and 32kg with a removable Lithium-ion battery – with an optional in-car charger – Torrot’s range is perfectly suited to be taken anywhere.
PARENTAL CONTROLLED APP
Torrot takes good care of its next generation so that the first steps of its ‘little ones’ are always safe, thanks to the ‘Parental Control’ system. A wireless control that allows parents to limit, configure and even disconnect their child’s motorcycle remotely from their mobile, through an Android or iOS application.
SAFETY
Torrot’s range of kids electric motorcycles are designed and engineered for safe off-road and urban practice & exploration, with a range of benefits including:
No noise, engine oils or exhaust fumes
Removable Lithium-ion battery with safe battery exchange system
Security system “man overboard” in the case of an incident
App-Controlled (by parents or carer)
Total control of the motorcycle through the App (power, speed, throttle response & regeneration
Safety speed & power (adjustable through App)
Ability to switch off motorcycle through the App
Power switch (50% – 100%)
The parental control App allows the Torrot KIDS electric motorcycle to be controlled with a range of parameters for parents/carers to set and adjust, such as the motor response for progressive and safe riding.
AHEAD OF THE CURVE
No fumes, exhaust noises, or danger of getting burnt on hot exhaust or engines. Plus added security of adapting the bike’s parameters to the child’s riding ability with the configuration of the engine through the iOS & Android application.
With no engine oils or fuels to worry about, combined with its light weight, Torrot’s range is practical to transport in the boot of the car without needing a trailer. Another advantage is the removable battery which can be charged at any power point.
CONSIDERING FINANCE?
Your new Torrot electric motorcycle is just a few clicks away! Visit our website and submit your details to discuss your finance options with a team member from Torrot Australia.