Introducing the Motocross ONE & TWO, the perfect starter motocross electric bike for kids! Designed for adventurous kids who love to ride and explore, the Motocross ONE & TWO offers a fun, safe, and environmentally friendly alternative to petrol-powered dirt bikes, with app-controlled functionality for added peace of mind!

For a strictly limited time, choose from the Motocross ONE with 10″ wheels, 1050w motor and swappable battery for $3,990, or the larger Motocross TWO with 14″ front and 12″ rear wheels, 1500w motor and swappable battery for $4,490.

With easy hassle-free finance also available, now is the perfect time to get a Torrot kids electric bike!