Joseph Elasmar, CEO of Urban Moto Imports commented, “We see this as a key opportunity to be able to bring such a wide range of high-quality kids electric motorcycles to Australia & New Zealand. These will be offered through our nation-wide dealer network, who are ready to support the next generation of riders as the world evolves and adopts electric vehicles. We see this as a critical step in ensuring that customers have access to high-specification & European made electric motorcycles, at an accessible price point across a wide range of riding disciplines. In this context, electric makes sense as the safer and smarter option for new and emerging riders.”

The new Torrot range of motorcycles will be available for kids to experience in two different size offerings in electric Motocross, Trial or Supermotard. Torrot’s extensive years of research & development now give birth to the next generation KIDS electric range, built using quality components such as EBR suspension, Chrome-Molybdenum steel chassis, hydraulic disc brakes, programmable controller and motor, aluminium rims, and Michelin tires, allowing riders aged between 3 and 11 years old to learn how to ride with safety, and enjoy the bike throughout their motorcycling journey. Torrot’s range of electric bikes are easy to ride, quiet, clean and fun for new or experienced riders, both in the backyard, at the track or on the trail.

“As one of Europe’s longest standing manufacturer of kids electric motorcycles, we at Torrot are confident with Urban Moto Imports’ proven strategy, success and skill-set that the collective team offers, to build the next chapter for the Torrot brand and new customer base in the region to the highest level. For this reason, it was an obvious choice that the Torrot flag would fly under the UMI banner in ANZ as the exclusive importer and distributor.“ – John Dixon, CEO of Torrot.