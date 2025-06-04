2025 Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championships

Round Two – Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia

ASB 1000

In qualifying, Thailand’s Apiwath Wongthananon shattered the five-year-old ARRC lap record set by Markus Reiterberger in 2020 (2’04.597s), securing pole position with a scorching time of 2’04.597s. Local favourite Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah lined up second with a 2’04.758s, while Azroy secured a strong third with a 2’04.928s. That trio were the only ones in the 4s, but it was pretty tight behind them with six riders covered by the next half-second.

Lachlan Epis qualified tenth quickest on 2m06.109 while Cam Dunker started on the back foot after destroying a bike during practice on Friday. Dunker’s MotoGo Yamaha crew built a new bike from spares to get him back out on Saturday where the youngster qualified 13th on 2m09.848s.

ASB 1000 Race One

The opening ASBK1000 race at the second round of the 2025 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship last weekend saw Malaysian hero Azroy Hakeem Anuar storm to a commanding victory at the Sepang International Circuit, delighting fans on home turf.

Azroy made a brilliant start and immediately took control of the race. Hafizh slotted into second, ahead of Azroy’s teammate Md Zaqhwan Zaidi, setting up an all-Malaysian trio at the front.

While Azroy began pulling away, the battle for second intensified, Hafizh and Zaqhwan swapping positions in a fierce contest. On Lap 6, Apiwath, who had fought his way up from P6 to P4, was forced to retire due to a mechanical failure, a disappointing end after his record-breaking qualifying effort.

Further drama unfolded on Lap 8 when Nakarin Atiratphuvapat suffered a crash. Though he rejoined the race, he was unable to mount a challenge for the podium.

By Lap 10, Azroy had opened up a commanding two-second lead, while Hafizh, Zaqhwan, and Andi Farid Izdihar engaged in an intense three-way fight for second. The trio diced through the corners with multiple lead changes, delivering nonstop action that kept the excitement at a fever pitch.

In the end, Azroy crossed the line unchallenged to seal victory with a time of 25’22.336s. Hafizh’s late push on the final lap paid off as he edged out Zaqhwan for second, Zaqhwan settling for third.

Australia’s Lachlan Epis, who had been struggling with some bike gremlins throughout the weekend, settled for eighth. Fellow Aussie Cameron Dunker a further 17-seconds adrift in tenth.

Azroy Hakeem Anuar

“I want to thank the team for all the hard work this weekend in finding a great setup, and also my teammate Zaqhwan, who helped plan a good race strategy. Honestly, if Hafizh and Zaqhwan hadn’t been fighting each other, they might’ve caught me! I’m happy with my consistent pace around 2’06.000s each lap, but I’m still not fully satisfied because I was targeting high 2’05.000s. Still, we’ve got another chance tomorrow, so let’s keep this momentum going.”

ASB 1000 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A. Anuar Hon 25m22.336 292.7 2 H. Abdullah Duc +2.754 295.1 3 M. Zaidi Hon +2.942 297.5 4 K. Abe Hon +3.422 293.5 5 A. Norrodin Suz +11.481 290.3 6 A. Izdihar Hon +13.669 297.5 7 A. Kamaruzaman Bmw +28.047 293.5 8 L. Epis Bmw +33.742 287.2 9 N. Atiratphuvapat Hon +50.324 297.5 10 C. Dunker Yam +50.623 285.7 11 J. Francis Yam +56.207 272.7 12 T. Joe Bmw +1m35.642 276.9 13 M. Wahaf Duc +1m35.871 283.5 DNF A. Haga Apr DNF 285.0 DNF A. Wongthananon Bmw DNF 297.5

ASB 1000 Race Two

Azroy Hakeem Anuar gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about in the second contest also, proudly waving the Malaysian flag from the top step of the ASB1000 podium after securing a sensational second win at Sepang.

Following his race one victory on Saturday, Azroy capped off a stellar weekend with another commanding performance in Sunday’s bout, taking the chequered flag seven-tenths clear of his closest competitor at the end of the 12-lap distance.

Azroy’s intent was clear from the very first lap, as he edged past strong starter Hafizh Syahrin on the JDT Ducati. Azroy faced constant pressure from a determined group of challengers, including Thailand’s Apiwath Wongthananon and Hafizh, who both took turns overtaking him. At one point, Azroy dropped to fifth position.

But the Malaysian rider quickly regained momentum, setting the fastest lap of the race at 2’06.134s to reclaim the lead on lap four. With Hafizh close behind, the battle for the top spot intensified, leaving no room for error.

Andi Farid Izdihar put in a brilliant performance, surging from P6 to P3 to join the front-running duo. Unfortunately, his charge ended in disappointment after a crash on lap nine, allowing Keito Abe and Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman to move up the order.

The closing laps saw Azroy and Hafizh stretch out a five-second gap over the chasing pack. Both riders were determined to secure national glory on home soil, but Azroy held firm under pressure to seal his second win of the weekend and climb to the top of the championship standings with 71 points.

Hafizh Syahrin secured second place, while Keito Abe completed the podium in a distant third, five-seconds behind the leading duo.

Lachlan Epis improved to seventh, and Cameron Dunker to eighth. Both Australians just under 35-seconds behind the winner.

Azroy Hakeem Anuar

“This is my first time getting a double podium and double win, so I’m really happy. All of this is thanks to my team for their hard work. Without them, I wouldn’t be here. In the race, I tried to follow the same pace as yesterday, but today the weather was hotter, so I had to manage the tyres more carefully. Early on I dropped to 5th or 6th, but I pushed to make a comeback. I noticed something was off with the tyre, so I just maintained my pace. Hafizh was close, sometimes near, sometimes far, and that’s when I knew my pace was strong. I just controlled the race until the final lap. I’m really happy with this result, and we’ll aim to do it again in the next round.”

ASB 1000 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A. Anuar Hon 25m23.64 300.0 2 H. Abdullah Duc +0.77 304.2 3 K. Abe Hon +5.11 298.3 4 N. Atiratphuvapat Hon +7.22 299.2 5 A. Kamaruzaman BMW +7.80 295.9 6 A. Wongthananon BMW +15.59 300.8 7 L. Epis BMW +34.60 284.2 8 C. Dunker Yam +34.91 286.5 9 A. Haga Apr +56.21 288.0 10 J. Francis Yam +56.65 274.1 11 A. Izdihar Hon +1m14.85 301.7 12 M. Wahaf Duc +1m33.43 288.0 13 T. Joe BMW +1m33.52 279.1 14 M. Zaidi Hon +1m40.75 295.9 DNF A. Norrodin Suz DNF 290.3

ASB 1000 Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 A. Anuar Hon 71 2 N. Atiratphuvapat Hon 70 3 H. Abdullah Duc 67 4 M. Zaidi Hon 58 5 K. Abe Hon 56 6 A. Kamaruzaman BMW 39 7 L. Epis BMW 33 8 A. Izdihar Hon 32 9 C. Dunker Yam 28 10 A. Wongthananon BMW 23 11 T. Joe BMW 17 12 J. Francis Yam 11 13 M. Norrodin Suz 11 14 M. Wahaf Duc 7 15 A. Haga Apr 7 16 J. Convento Yam 5

SS600 Race One

The opening Supersport 600 contest delivered a heart-stopping finish, with Mohammad Adenanta Putra clinching victory at Sepang by just 0.172s from Kasma Daniel Kasmayydin. Anupab Sarmoon only 0.344s off the leader in third.

SS600 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Putra Hon 21m52.467 257.8 2 K. Kasmayudin Yam +0.172 257.1 3 A. Sarmoon Yam +0.344 259.6 4 T. Laoongplio Hon +0.640 259.6 5 K. Pawi Hon +0.867 255.9 6 M. Azman Hon +1.195 253.5 7 M. Azman Hon +5.173 257.1 8 H. Firdaus Hon +9.256 257.8 9 M. Paz Yam +11.912 258.4 10 R. Sessler Yam +15.083 257.1 11 M. Toreqottullah Yam +17.921 260.2 12 W. Nugroho Yam +35.093 260.2 13 K. Tanachot Hon +47.986 257.8 14 S. Juntong Yam +54.838 247.7 DNF R. Ahrens Hon DNF 255.9 DNF J. Puettisan Hon DNF 257.1

SS600 Race Two

In front of his home crowd at the Sepang International Circuit, Muhammad Helmi Azman delivered a spectacular performance to secure a hard-fought and emotional victory in the second contest. Closest competitors Khairul Idham Pawi and Anupab Sarmoon were both over two-seconds off the leader.

SS600 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Azman Hon 21m54.51 256.5 2 K. Pawi Hon +2.33 256.5 3 A. Sarmoon Yam +2.54 262.8 4 M. Azman Hon +2.68 257.1 5 W. Nugroho Yam +2.95 260.2 6 M. Paz Yam +10.07 260.9 7 H. Firdaus Hon +12.41 259.6 8 R. Sessler Yam +13.34 259.0 9 R. Ahrens Hon +16.38 255.3 10 K. Tanachot Hon +30.20 253.5 11 J. Puettisan Hon +37.55 255.3 12 S. Juntong Yam +49.89 250.0 13 K. Kasmayudin Yam +1m25.79 260.9 14 M. Toreqottullah Yam +1m42.22 259.0 15 M. Putra Hon +2 Laps 259.0 DNF T. Laoongplio Hon DNF 218.6

SS600 Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Putra Hon 67 2 A. Sarmoon Yam 63 3 M. Azman Hon 57 4 K. Kasmayudin Yam 48 5 K. Pawi Hon 43 6 W. Nugroho Yam 42 7 M. Paz Yam 37 8 T. Laoongplio Hon 36 9 M. Azman Hon 36 10 H. Firdaus Hon 32 11 R. Sessler Yam 24 12 K. Tanachot Hon 22 13 M. Toreqottullah Yam 14 14 S. Juntong Yam 13 15 R. Ahrens Hon 13 16 J. Puettisan Hon 5 17 J. Mahaffy Hon 0

AP250 Race One

Fadillah Arbi Aditama claimed a hard-fought victory in Race 1 of the AP250 category at Sepang. Nothing separated the final two on the podium, Irfan Ardiansyah and Md Izam Ikmal Izamli.

AP250 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 F. Aditama Hon 19m22.493 193.5 2 I. Ardiansyah Hon +0.626 197.8 3 M. Ikmal Yam +0.664 196.4 4 R. Takahira Yam +1.051 198.2 5 M. Amidi Hon +1.337 199.6 6 G. Pratama Yam +1.900 201.5 7 D. Britani Hon +6.307 192.9 8 M. Shahril Yam +6.339 199.3 9 G. Ziang Yam +6.624 197.4 10 A. Iyoshi Kaw +8.120 200.7 11 F. Fadhil Yam +8.527 198.5 12 M. Vitoni Yam +11.109 194.6 13 F. Priyadi Yam +11.122 197.4 14 N. Tri Hon +18.345 190.8 15 C. Hermawan Yam +18.347 200.7 16 M. Juraimi Yam +18.856 191.5 17 A. Fadly Kaw +18.894 196.0 18 K. Quintal Hon +20.746 189.8 19 J. Emmanuel Hon +22.186 191.5 20 N. Phu Hon +22.420 194.6 21 A. Sablaya Hon +36.507 186.9 22 L. Tse Yam +55.951 185.6 DNF K. Keankum Yam DNF 195.7 DNF A. Ismaya Yam DNF 198.9 DNF C. Nam Hon DNF 197.1 DNF L. Yuan Yam DNF 181.8 DNF S. Zhang Yam DNF 194.9

AP250 Race Two

In a dramatic showdown during Race 2, Krittapat Keankum held off Md Izam Ikmal Izamli to take the win. Galang Hendra Pratama rounded out the podium.

AP250 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 K. Keankum Yam 19m28.54 198.2 2 M. Ikmal Yam +0.37 196.4 3 G. Pratama Yam +0.62 201.1 4 R. Takahira Yam +0.80 197.1 5 M. Vitoni Yam +1.40 194.6 6 M. Amidi Hon +2.03 197.8 7 I. Ardiansyah Hon +2.14 197.4 8 F. Aditama Hon +2.22 197.1 9 A. Ismaya Yam +2.46 200.4 10 C. Nam Hon +4.71 198.9 11 A. Iyoshi Kaw +4.95 199.6 12 M. Juraimi Yam +5.05 190.1 13 M. Shahril Yam +5.43 198.2 14 N. Phu Hon +15.96 198.2 15 K. Quintal Hon +15.96 191.5 16 N. Tri Hon +16.12 194.9 17 A. Fadly Kaw +16.48 196.7 18 S. Zhang Yam +27.80 191.2 19 A. Sablaya Hon +29.00 185.2 20 J. Emmanuel Hon +39.17 187.8 21 L. Tse Yam +48.21 192.5 22 L. Yuan Yam +1m03.30 181.5 DNF G. Ziang Yam DNF 196.7 DNF D. Britani Hon DNF 195.7 DNF F. Priyadi Yam DNF 198.2 DNF C. Hermawan Yam DNF 164.6 DNF F. Fadhil Yam DNF 173.4

AP250 Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 F. Aditama Hon 83 2 I. Ardiansyah Hon 50 3 G. Pratama Yam 47 4 K. Keankum Yam 45 5 M. Ikmal Yam 43 6 M. Vitoni Yam 41 7 D. Britani Hon 32 8 C. Nam Hon 31 9 C. Hermawan Yam 30 10 A. Iyoshi Kaw 27 11 R. Takahira Yam 26 12 M. Amidi Hon 23 13 M. Shahril Yam 21 14 F. Priyadi Yam 12 15 N. Jatoom Hon 11 16 A. Ismaya Yam 7 17 G. Ziang Yam 7 18 N. Tri Hon 5 19 N. Phu Hon 5 20 F. Fadhil Yam 5 21 K. Quintal Hon 4 22 M. Juraimi Yam 4 23 J. Emmanuel Hon 1 24 P. Chitwirulchat Hon 0 25 L. Tse Yam 0 26 A. Sablaya Hon 0 27 S. Zhang Yam 0 28 L. Yuan Yam 0 29 A. Fadly Kaw 0

UB150 Race One

Husni Zainul Fuadzy emerging as the winner after a fierce multi-rider battle in the opening Underbone bout, ahead of Wahyu Aji Trilaksana and Md Akid Aziz.

UB150 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 H. Fuadzy Yam 10m30.863 165.6 2 W. Trilaksana Yam +0.420 165.1 3 M. Aziz Yam +0.434 176.2 4 A. Amran Yam +0.905 168.7 5 N. Bahauddin Yam +0.939 166.9 6 J. Inguito Yam +0.962 170.3 7 M. Hisam Yam +1.010 175.0 8 E. Sobretodo Yam +1.043 168.0 9 A. Fauzi Hon +1.069 175.0 10 A. Sanjaya Yam +1.223 170.1 11 A. Mascardo Yam +1.243 168.2 12 M. Mahadi Yam +1.311 175.6 13 S. Yuzy Hon +1.586 173.9 14 M. Iffendie Yam +1.638 165.9 15 A. Sahir Hon +1.892 168.0 16 H. Rasyadan Yam +3.861 174.5 17 K. Manurung Hon +4.614 171.4 18 M. Fernando Yam +5.087 177.0 19 M. Musa Hon +33.685 154.3 20 M. Rasol Yam +39.051 173.4 21 P. Luiboonpeng Yam +53.413 175.3 DNF G. Wardhana Yam DNF 169.8 DNF D. Atmoko Yam DNF 173.9 DNF A. Sham Yam DNF 177.3 DNF M. Sabri Yam DNF 171.4 DNF M. Febriansyah Yam DNF 157.4 DNF M. Supaat Vog DNF 145.4 DNS F. Basam Yam DNS – DNS T. Haffirudin Vog DNS –

UB150 Race Two

Husni Zainul Fuadzy celebrated another victory on Sunday, the win marking his third victory of the season in the UB150 category, further cementing his status as one of the season’s standout riders. Fahmi Basam and Nazirul Izzat Md Bahauddin rounded out the podium.

Fuadzy now leads the standings by 40-points.

UB150 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 H. Fuadzy Yam 15m43.64 163.1 2 F. Basam Yam +0.39 167.4 3 N. Bahauddin Yam +0.47 165.6 4 A. Sanjaya Yam +0.86 176.5 5 A. Sham Yam +0.98 172.5 6 M. Hisam Yam +1.02 177.3 7 K. Manurung Hon +1.05 172.8 8 H. Rasyadan Yam +1.05 175.0 9 S. Yuzy Hon +1.33 175.0 10 M. Aziz Yam +1.59 172.8 11 A. Mascardo Yam +2.44 170.6 12 M. Sabri Yam +2.52 177.0 13 A. Fauzi Hon +3.23 174.5 14 M. Iffende Yam +8.60 176.2 15 M. Mahadi Yam +11.54 176.8 16 E. Sobretdo Yam +12.53 164.9 17 W. Trilaksana Yam +14.47 175.9 18 P. Luiboonpeng Yam +17.50 179.4 DNF M. Fernando Yam DNF 176.5 DNF A. Amran Yam DNF 171.7 DNF M. Febriansyah Yam DNF 177.6 DNF A. Sahir Hon DNF 171.7 DNF J. Inguito Yam DNF 168.7 DNF T. Haffirudin Vog DNF 139.7 DNF M. Rasol Yam DNF 158.8 DNF D. Atmoko Yam DNF 150.4 DNF M. Musa Hon DNF 151.0 DNS M. Supaat Vog DNS –

UB150 Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 H. Fuadzy Yam 88 2 F. Basam Yam 48 3 M. Aziz Yam 45 4 N. Bahauddin Yam 44 5 A. Amran Yam 38 6 G. Wardhana Yam 36 7 A. Fauzi Hon 35 8 A. Sanjaya Yam 34 9 W. Trilaksana Yam 29 10 D. Atmoko Yam 23 11 H. Rasyadan Yam 22 12 M. Hisam Yam 21 13 E. Sobretdo Yam 16 14 J. Inguito Yam 14 15 A. Mascardo Yam 14 16 A. Sham Yam 11 17 S. Yuzy Hon 10 18 K. Manurung Hon 9 19 M. Mahadi Yam 5 20 A. Sahir Hon 4 21 M. Febriansyah Yam 4 22 M. Sabri Yam 4 23 M. Iffende Yam 4 24 P. Luiboonpeng Yam 2 25 M. Supaat Vog 0 26 M. Fernando Yam 0 27 M. Musa Hon 0 28 T. Haffirudin Vog 0 29 M. Rasol Yam 0

TVS Asia Race One

The opening TVS Asia One Make Championship bout delivered a thrilling showdown between local favourite Md Ramdan Rosli and Hiroki Ono, with Rosli taking the win. Third going to Sarthak Chavan.

Australia’s Hunter Corney finished sixth, 12-seconds behind the winner.

New Zealand’s Nixon frost 14th, a further 18-seconds behind as he adapted to the cut-throat TVS competition.

TVS Asia Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Rosli TVS 14m20.495 193.9 2 H. Ono TVS +0.166 196.7 3 S. Chavan TVS +0.586 197.8 4 L. Miguel TVS +5.210 195.3 5 C. Vishwanath TVS +5.260 197.8 6 H. Corney TVS +12.412 201.1 7 A. Kanghair TVS +13.118 196.0 8 K. Jae TVS +13.232 203.4 9 A. Rusydi TVS +13.356 201.1 10 K. Jaiman TVS +13.895 198.2 11 R. Rendi TVS +16.981 194.9 12 K. Ahamed TVS +26.171 194.9 13 L. Paredes TVS +26.181 194.2 14 N. Frost TVS +30.452 194.6

TVS Asia Race Two

Sunday’s bout saw Luis Miguel from Spain clinch the TVS Asia One Make Championship victory, race one winner Rosli the runner up, and Sarthak Chavan third.

Nothing separated the top trio at the flag, with fouth placed Ono a few bike lengths further back, nine-seconds clear of young Australian Hunter Corney, who crossed the line in a highly creditable fifth.

Nixon Frost was ninth in the second bout and notched up a whole lot of experience from his Malaysian adventure that will stand him in good stead for the future.

TVS Asia Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 L. Miguel TVS 9m34.19 198.9 2 M. Rosli TVS +0.05 195.3 3 S. Chavan TVS +0.21 196.4 4 H. Ono TVS +0.90 194.9 5 H. Corney TVS +9.72 198.5 6 Rendi TVS +9.82 201.9 7 A. Kanghair TVS +9.91 198.2 8 L. Paredes TVS +20.28 191.8 9 N. Frost TVS +20.38 195.7 DNS C. Vishwanath TVS DNS – DNS K. Jae TVS DNS – DNS A. Rusydi TVS DNS – DNS K. Ahamed TVS DNS – DNS K. Jaiman TVS DNS –

TVS Asia Points