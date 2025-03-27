2025 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round 20 – MXGP of Australia

Darwin

The countdown for the MXGP of Australia has begun, and event organisers have now unveiled a sneak peek at the track design being built inside Darwin’s Hidden Valley complex.

An animated flythrough reveals a first look at the purpose-built venue that will host the Australian round of the FIM Motocross World Championship from September 19-21, 2025, and for at least the next five years.

Set to be one of the most technically complex tracks ever on Australian soil, the state-of-the-art design will welcome the World Motorcross Championships’ return to Australia for the first time in 24 years.

Unlike typical Australian motocross circuits, Hidden Valley’s new track is being constructed to meet strict international premium standards, allowing for more significant jumps, faster straights, and more technical obstacles.

The permanent 1.6km track will feature 22 corners, 21 jumps, and a 90-metre start straight that dramatically crosses the Hidden Valley Road Racing Circuit. Designed to be both unique and challenging, the track includes a rolling waves section, a massive triple step-up, and 100-foot (30-metre) jumps – promising heart-pumping, adrenaline-packed action.

Jeff Leisk

“The design Protraxx has delivered is epic. The world’s best riders want to be challenged – pushed to the absolute limit of control – to gain an advantage over their rivals. This track has all the elements to do just that. “What I also love about the design is that spectators will be able to see most of the track from almost every vantage point. And because it’s part of the Hidden Valley Motor Sports Complex, it has all the facilities needed to make the fan experience world-class. Kudos to the NT Government for bringing MXGP to Australia.”

As riders soar through the air and race across the 13-acre site, the roar of the crowd and the leading-edge design will set the stage for an unforgettable moment in Australian and international motocross history.

Designed by Protraxx, Australia’s leading motocross track builders’ experts, the track’s 70% sand and 30% clay blend will provide an ideal surface that rewards skill and precision.

The track was also carefully designed to utilise the natural undulations of Hidden Valley – with the aim of making it one of the best spectator tracks in the world. With almost every viewpoint offering a clear view of the entire circuit, fans won’t miss a moment of the action.

Delivered by the award-winning Northern Territory Major Events Company (NTMEC) in partnership with Infront Moto Racing and Motorcycling Australia, the MXGP of Australia will be the thrilling finale to the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship.

Broadcast to more than 100 countries and a potential audience of more than 700 million worldwide, the Event will feature a round of the Women’s Motorcross World Championship for the first time in Australia.

The highly anticipated event will feature the MXGP and MX2 categories, the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship (WMX), and national support classes.

The MXGP of Australia will also feature a unique Australian twist, with the debut of a ‘State of Origin’-style support classes for MX3 and MX85 – showcasing the future motocross stars from all over Australia.

Northern Territory Major Events Company Interim Chief Executive Officer, Trevor Cox

“We’re incredibly proud to unveil the design of the new MXGP of Australia track right here in Darwin – a world-class course designed to challenge the world’s best riders and thrill fans. This purpose-built track not only showcases the Northern Territory’s capability to deliver major international sporting events but also creates a legacy for motorsports in our region. “Hosting the MXGP for the next five years will be a huge tourism drawcard, bringing thousands of visitors to the Territory and injecting millions into the local economy. It’s an incredible opportunity to put Darwin and the NT on the global motocross stage while supporting local businesses, creating jobs, and sharing our unique destination with the world. “We can’t wait to welcome the world’s best riders to experience this incredible new track at Hidden Valley.”

Infront Moto Racing – MXGP Promoter

“The new motocross track in Darwin is a perfect blend of tradition and modern design. It combines the best of both worlds—with technical, demanding sections alongside fast paced stretches that will truly test riders’ skill and potential. What makes it even more special is the spectator experience: fans can enjoy an incredible view of almost the entire track from any viewing point, making every moment of the race easy to follow and enjoy.”

All tickets and packages for the MXGP of Australia 2025 are on sale now at mxgpaustralia.com.au.

MXGP of Australia Track Design & Features

Track Length: 1.610km

Track Width: 8m

Total Soil Used: 44,000m

Start Straight: 90m – crosses the Hidden Valley Road Racing Circuit, a unique feature rarely seen in motocross

Total Land Area: 13 acres

Total Corners: 22

Total Jumps: 21 (+ rolling waves section)

Jump & Obstacle Breakdown: