Harley-Davidson Trade-in-Trade-up

Until the end of September, Harley-Davidson wants to make your dream bike a reality. To do this, the Motor Company will give you a Trade-in bonus of up to $4,000 when you buy a selected Cruiser or Grand American Touring model.

Whether it is a Harley-Davidson or another brand being traded, the bonus offer gives extra value to the deal making there no better time to ride away with more for less.

These incredible offers are already available in Harley-Davidson dealerships but must end on the 30th of September.

Click here to visit the Harley Australia website to find out more about the offer or visit your nearest Harley-Davidson dealership to discuss your updated ride.

Every dream of exploring the open road on a Harley-Davidson has to start somewhere. For Michelle McKenna, it was when her husband passed away and she looked to find a new adventure to process her grief in a constructive way.

“I’m going to take up motorcycle riding and get my licence,” said Michelle. “So glad I did it.”

From there, Michelle took her learners and spent time gaining experience on the road, before completing her bucket list of purchasing a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

“[I had the] Street 500, then upgraded to the SportGlide. That was a great bike. A fantastic bike. I love riding my new bike! I love the look, reliability, and sound of a Harley-Davidson… It’s part of my family. We’re all now a bunch of petrolheads and love Harleys. Harley people just take care of you. It helped me be able to put all the extras on it that I wanted… I now have my dream bike.”

Michelle is just one of many riders who have taken advantage of Harley-Davidson’s new Trade-in-Trade-up offers and has recently traded up once more, from her SportGlide to a new 2024 Road King.

The Fine Print

*Trade In Bonus amounts vary by eligible motorcycle purchased at the listed ride away price from July 9 to September 30, 2024. The Trade In Bonus is offered on top of the existing trade in value of a road registered motorcycle set by the authorised Harley-Davidson Dealer. The trade in value offered is solely at dealer discretion and is based on both market and motorcycle condition. The eligible models and Overtrade Bonus amounts are as follows: Street Bob™ 114 & Heritage Classic: $2,500 / Low Rider™ S & Fat Boy™ 114: $3,500 / Low Rider™ ST, Road King Special, MY23 Road Glide™ Special, MY23 Road Glide™ ST, MY23 Street Glide™ Special, MY23 Street Glide™ ST, Road Glide™ Limited & Ultra Limited: $4,000. All other models are excluded. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer and can only be claimed when purchasing an eligible model at the listed ride away price. Offer is subject to availability and may be withdrawn by Harley-Davidson Australia & New Zealand at any time without notice.