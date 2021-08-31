Father’s Day gift ideas with Ficeda

Father’s Day is fast approaching, so make sure you’ve got something ready for dad come September 5, with Ficeda offering some great suggestions. With summer on the way, how about a set of Fist Breezer ‘Ice Cube’ gloves, or the Oxford Aqua B-25 backpack, if dad’s always lugging all his gear around on and off the bike.

If he’s due for a real treat, how about the stunning Shark Spartan GT Carbon helmet, or perhaps the Interphone U-Com 16 comms system which is available in a single or twin pack, or a new set of stylish boots, like the Falco Gordon?

You can check out the full range at the Ficeda Accessories website and here’s a more in depth look at these options:

FIST Breezer Glove – Ice Cube

With an eye-catching design perfect for the coming summer weather, the FIST Breezer Glove features an ultra-lite mesh upper, with durable pre-curved perforated Clarino palm, offering protection as well as breathability. A Terry Towel thumb helps clear sweet, and the FIST Breezer glove comes in sizes 2XS through to Extra Large for $44.95 RRP. See the Ficeda website for more info, or head into a local FIST stockist.

Perfect for hot weather!

Ultra-lite mesh upper

Durable pre-curved perforated Clarino palm

Terry Towel thumb

Oxford Aqua B-25 Backpack

If dad’s always lugging around his gear on and off the bike, an Oxford backpack may be the perfect gift, with the Aqua B-25 offering a waterproof main compartment with welded seams, combined with a waterproof top roll closure.

There’s a moulded soft carry handle, as well as an external pocket for a hydration pack which can be bought separately. A large front pocket features a water resistant zip, while two side mesh pockets make for easy access. Reflecting detailing boosts visibility, and there’s also a webbed loop for tail light attachment, as well as tension straps for keeping the bag closed. The Oxford Aqua B-25 is available for $159.95 RRP, for more info see the Ficeda website.

Moulded ergonomic soft grip carry handle

Waterproof roll top closure with tension straps

Large rear external pocket for hydration pack (not included)

One large front pocket with water resistant zip

Two side mesh pockets

Webbed loop for tail light attachment

Reflective detail for improved visibility

Wipe clean waterproof main compartment with welded seams

Falco Gordon Boot

If dad likes a casual boot – as at home on the bike as it is in the office – check out the Falco Gordon Boot, which comes in Black or Brown and runs a full-grain oil treated leather upper and High-Tex membrane.

ABS reinforced ankle cup inserts offer additional protection, with a lace and zipper closure system. The sole is a Goodyear welted high grip rubber unit, for good wear and traction when it gets slippery. The Falco Gordon Boot is available for $269.95 RRP in sizes 39-47, for more information check out the Ficeda website.

Full-grain oil-treated leather upper

“High-Tex” membrane

ABS reinforced ankle cups inserts

Laces and zipper combined closure

Goodyear welted high-grip rubber sole

Interphone U-COM 16

The Interphone U-com 16 lays claim to the title as thinnest intercom with Mesh technology on the market, offering a more reliable connection and group connection with other intercoms, of up to 24, with a simple click.

Naturally there’s also total compatibility with all systems by the biggest helmet manufacturers on the market as well, alongside high audio performance thanks to new 40mm HD speakers for an immersive sound.

Another distinctive element of this model is the zero impact design on the helmet. The convenient handy separate battery placed on the back of the helmet will never be seen and can be replaced to double the duration of the intercom. The Interphone U-Com 16 is available as a single unit for $539.95, or you could grab the Twin Pack for $969.95 so you and dad can stay in contact while out for a ride! For more information check out the Ficeda website.

Shark Spartan GT Carbon Helmet

If you’re really looking to treat dad, how about the stunning Shark Spartan GT Carbon ‘Shestter’ Helmet, which features a carbon/multiaxial fibreglass shell in two sizes, multi-density EPS and the Shark Emergency Removal System. Traditional double-D ring straps are used, with an Optical Class 1 visor, and a Pinlock comes in the box.

There’s an Alveotech lining with anti-microbial properties, which can be removed and washed, and 3D morpho cheeks are designed for the ideal fit. There’s also room for glasses, with an anti-fog breath guard and anti-fog mask. The Shark Spartin GT is also ready for a Shark intercom system. The Shark Spartan GT Carbon helmet is available for $859.00 RRP, for more info see the Ficeda website.

Carbon fibre and multiaxial fiberglass shell

Two shell sizes

A double-D ring strap

Multi-density EPS

Shark Emergency Removal System

Optical Class 1-rated visor

Pinlock Max Vision

Ultra soft visor notching movement

UV380-labeled visor treated to resist scratches

Quick visor release system.

ALVEOTECH lining fabric with antimicrobial properties

Removable interior suitable for machine washing (30°C max)

3D morpho cheeks

EasyFit system: Optimal comfort for riders wearing glasses

Dual use anti-fog breath guard

Anti-fog mask

Slot reserved for the Sharktooth intercom

You can check out the full range at the Ficeda Accessories website.