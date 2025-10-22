2026 Triumph Bobber & Speedmaster

The 2026 Bonneville Bobber boasts a host of updates for the new year model. A most welcome one is the move to a larger 14-litre fuel tank. Two new colour options join the palette for 2026: Interstellar Blue and Sapphire Black, or Satin Mineral Grey and Satin Sapphire Black, alongside Jet Black.

Rider tech has also been upgraded, with the Modern Classics now receiving Triumph’s Optimised Cornering ABS and Traction Control systems, and a new LED headlight with DRLs joining the mix. There’s also a USB-C socket in the cockpit for staying charged on the run.

The Bobber rolls on new lightweight 32-spoke 16-inch aluminium rims; however, the bike retains a fairly portly claimed wet weight of 251 kg.

On the comfort side of the equation, the floating seat is now wider but remains at a low, accessible 690 mm. Ergonomic adjustments include the seat, which can be moved both up and forward, as well as adjustable foot controls and levers to ensure a tailored fit for most riders.

Other features include Showa 47 mm cartridge forks, and a hidden KYB monoshock with preload adjustment, dual Brembo two-piston brakes, and dual riding modes – Rain and Road. Cruise control is also standard.

Powering the Bobber is the 1200 cc Bonneville twin, pumping out almost 80 hp and a strong 106 Nm of torque, with Triumph sharing that it runs a ‘hot rod’ tune to emphasise acceleration and a throaty growl.

The 2026 Triumph Bonneville Bobber will arrive in Australian dealers in December, from $24,650 ride-away for the standard colour and $25,550 for the premium twin-colour options.

Paul Stroud – Triumph Motorcycles CCO

“The Bobber’s stripped-back style may look simple to achieve, but it takes an extraordinary amount of effort and precision engineering. The elegance and raw appeal of the Bobber are the result of countless hours spent refining every detail to make it look effortlessly minimalist. It’s a design philosophy that is hugely demanding. One of the biggest challenges is integrating advanced technologies like lean-sensitive Optimised Cornering ABS and Traction Control into a bike that’s designed to look mechanically pure. With the Bobber’s floating seat and minimal bodywork, it would appear that there’s nowhere to hide the technology. Our team of engineers have done an incredible job seamlessly embedding these systems, without compromising the bike’s style or character. It’s this balance of innovation and authenticity that defines the Bobber. The Bobber has always resonated with riders who value authenticity and individuality. It’s loved by both experienced motorcyclists who appreciate its raw, visceral power, as well as new riders. In fact, a third of Bobber owners choose it as their very first bike, drawn to its subversive attitude and unmistakable style.”

2026 Triumph Speedmaster

Like the Bobber, Triumph’s Speedmaster receives a number of updates for 2026, including the larger 14-litre tank, cornering ABS and Traction Control, and lightweight aluminium rims.

That’s alongside styling tweaks for a sharper overall look, while ergonomics and comfort were the other focus.

Both rider and pillion seats have been expanded and fitted with deeper foam as a result, with Triumph also fitting a more conventional set of handlebars to offer a more natural and relaxed rider triangle. They reckon that’ll improve both touring capabilities and riding engagement, in a win-win. Seat height remains low at 705 mm.

A new LED headlight and DRL combo is also fitted, along with a USB-C socket in the cockpit.

Colour options include Carnival Red over Crystal White or Sapphire Black over Crystal White, both with Empire Gold detailing.

The Speedmaster runs the 1200 cc Bonneville twin, and 47 mm Showa cartridge forks, as well as a KYB preload adjustable shock, dual Brembo two-pot calipers and offers two rider modes.

Paul Stroud – Triumph Motorcycles CCO

“From its relaxed riding position and evocative twin soundtrack to its elegant detailing and agile handling, the Speedmaster has always been about the joy of the ride. It’s a bike that invites you to take your time and enjoy every mile. For 2026, we’ve sharpened its custom cruiser attitude with a more distinctive look, enhanced ergonomics, and new rider-focused technology. It’s a perfect blend of laid-back comfort and modern capability. What truly sets the Speedmaster apart is its ability to deliver timeless Bonneville character with factory custom style and versatility. Whether you’re carving through curves or cruising coastlines, it offers a uniquely rewarding ride that stands out in the modern classic line-up. There’s nothing else quite like it in the market that offers this level of custom style, comfort and versatility straight from the factory.”

2026 Triumph Bobber Specifications

Specifications Engine Liquid-cooled parallel twin, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° firing order Capacity 1200 cc Bore 97.6 mm Stroke 80.0 mm Compression 10:1 Max Power 78 PS / 77 bhp (57.5 kW) @ 6100 rpm Max Torque 106 Nm @ 4000 rpm Fueling Electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control, 2 riding modes (Road, Rain) Exhaust Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with brushed stainless steel silencers Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox Six-speed Frame Tubular steel, with steel cradles Swingarm Twin-sided, tubular steel Front Wheel Spoked wheel with aluminium rim, 32-spoke, 16 x 2.5 in Rear Wheel Spoked wheel with aluminium rim, 32-spoke, 16 x 3.5 in Front Tyre 130/90-16 Rear Tyre 150/80-16 Front Suspension Showa Ø 47mm cartridge forks Rear Suspension KYB monoshock RSU with linkage and preload adjustment Front Brakes Twin Ø310mm fixed discs, Brembo 2-piston floating calipers, OCABS Rear Brakes Single Ø255mm disc, Nissin single piston floating caliper, OCABS Instrument Display Analogue speedometer with LCD multi-function display Length 2225 mm Width (Handlebars) 800 mm Height (Without Mirror) 1055 mm Seat Height 690 – 700 mm Wheelbase 1500 mm Rake 25.4° Trail 92 mm Tank Capacity 14 litres Wet Weight 251 kg Fuel Consumption 4.4 L/100 km

2026 Triumph Speedmaster Specifications