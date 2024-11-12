2025 Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Limited Editions

It wasn’t that long ago we covered the Custom Evel Knievel Rocket 3 ridden by Robbie Maddison at the Rocket Jump 50th anniversary celebrations in the US, now Triumph has confirmed we’ll be seeing two limited edition production runs of the Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT in Evel Knievel livery.

Just 250 of each limited edition model will be produced, 500 in total, with very limited availability in Australia. The Rocket 3 R Evel Knievel available from $45,900 rideaway, with the Rocket 3 GT Evel Knievel from $46,900 rideaway. Pre-orders are open now.

The Evel Knievel Limited Editions commemorate Triumph and Evel Knievel’s partnership, starting with his leap over the fountains at Caesars Palace on a Bonneville T120.

Each will feature an exclusive design with handcrafted full chrome tank bearing the stars and stripes graphic, alongside Evel Knievel branded details and an exclusive collector’s edition book.

The iconic red, white, and blue colour scheme which incorporates America’s stars and stripes, with Pure White accents and contrasting Matt Sapphire Black panels on the flyscreen, headlight bowl, mudguards, side panels, and rear bodywork.

Leather seats featuring a gold-embroidered Evel Knievel signature logo, while instrumentation will also run a special start-up screen animation.

Also setting the bikes apart will be individually numbered black and gold cam cover plates, laser-etched with the Evel Knievel signature logo, with the collector’s edition book individually numbered to match the bike and signed by Triumph CEO Nick Bloor.

The Rocket 3 R provides a muscle-roadster, with sportier ergonomics and stance, to the Rocket 3 GT’s more touring and comfort orientated loadout. Both are powered by the massive 2458 cc in-line three cylinder, producing 180 bhp and a staggering 225 Nm of torque at just 4000 rpm.

The GT has a slightly more swept back set-up with a 125 mm difference in grip position versus the R, for a more upright riding position. Each model also gets its own dedicated seating set-up.

The Rocket 3 R has a rider and pillion seat with the riders perch at 773 mm from terra firma.

The Rocket 3 GT Evel Knievel Limited Edition offers greater touring comfort with more generously padded leather rider and pillion seats, with matching leather pillion backrest, ensuring both comfort and style for the passenger, with a seat height of just 750 mm.

The R also has mid-foot controls, with two settings that offer 15 mm of vertical adjustment. The GT has feet-forward foot controls giving a more laid-back cruiser feel, with three horizontal position settings offering 50 mm of adjustment.

Both Rocket 3 Limited Editions have twin LED headlights with the Triumph maker’s mark triangle and signature shaped daytime running lights (DRL), as well as LED indicators, rear light and number plate light,

Large 47 mm diameter Showa forks, adjustable for rebound and compression damping are found on the front, and at the rear is a Showa monoshock RSU with piggy-back reservoir, fully adjustable for pre-load, rebound and compression damping.

Top-specification radial Brembo Stylema brake calipers on 320mm discs adorn the front, with a Brembo M4.32 four-piston radial monobloc rear caliper and 300mm rear disc, all running Optimised Cornering ABS functionality.

Both models feature optimised cornering traction control, Hill Hold prevents the bike rolling backwards and applies the rear brake until sensing the rider is starting to move off, and are equipped with four riding modes, road, rain, sport and rider-configurable, which adjusts the throttle map and traction control settings, all controlled via a full colour TFT set-up with a five-way back-lit joystick.

Adding extra security, both bikes have standard fit keyless ignition and steering lock, which can be disabled. The key fob can be turned off to prolong battery life and increase security. Plus, there’s a USB charging socket in a compartment under the seat.

Arriving in dealerships from March 2025, the new Rocket 3 R Evel Knievel Limited Edition will be available from $45,900 rideaway, while the Rocket 3 GT Evel Knievel Limited Edition will be $46,900 rideaway.

You can place an order or find out more at www.triumphmotorcycles.com.au.

2025 Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Limited Specifications

2025 Triumph Rocket 3 R [GT] Specifications Engine Liquid-cooled, inline 3-cylinder, DOHC Capacity 2458 cc Bore 110.2 mm Stroke 85.9 mm Compression 10.8:1 Maximum Power 182 PS / 180 bhp (134 kW) @ 7,000 rpm Maximum Torque 225 Nm (166 lbft) @ 4,000 rpm* Fuel System Ride-by-Wire, fuel injected Exhaust Stainless steel 3-into-1 headers with 3 exit silencer Final Drive Shaft drive, bevel box Clutch Wet, multi-plate, hydraulically operated, torque assist Gearbox 6 Speed Frame Full aluminium frame Swingarm Single sided, cast aluminium Front Wheel 17 x 3.5-inch cast aluminium Rear Wheel 16 x 7.5-inch cast aluminium Front Tyre 150/80 R17 V Rear Tyre 240/50 R16 V Front Suspension Showa 47mm upside-down 1+1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjustment, 107mm wheel travel Front Brakes Dual 320mm discs, Brembo M4.30 Stylema® 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, Optimised Cornering ABS Rear Brakes Single 300mm disc, Brembo M4.32 4-piston monobloc caliper, Optimised Cornering ABS Length 2365 mm Width (Handlebars 920 mm Height w/o Mirrors 1125 mm [1183 mm] Seat Height 773 mm [750 mm] Wheelbase 1677 mm Rake 27.9 ° Trail 134.9 mm Wet weight 317kg [320kg] Fuel Tank Capacity 18.0 litres

2025 Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Limited Editions Gallery