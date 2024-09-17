Triumph Motorcycles TF 250-X online parts platform

Triumph Motorcycles has launched a unique 24/7 parts and accessories ordering platform for motocross customers in UK, Europe, North America and, now, Australia spearheaded by Oliver’s Motorcycles in Brisbane as the first connected dealership with others to follow.

Parts Finder is a comprehensive new electronic catalogue on the Triumph website, showing the national dealer availability of TF 250-X parts and accessories in real time, making it even easier for customers to find and order the parts or accessories they need, any time, and from any place.

Fully optimised for mobile, riders can search 24/7, select what they need, check dealer availability and price, and place an order for express delivery, standard delivery, or click and collect from their local Triumph specialist dealer.

More than 200 new Triumph Motocross and Enduro centres have already opened across the UK, Europe, Canada and the US, with 50 more in the pipeline, due to open by the end of 2024. These are dedicated, fully trained, specialist off-road centres, providing sales, servicing, parts, clothing and race support.

Paul Stroud – Triumph Motorcycles’ CCO

“This comprehensive system is a first for a manufacturer in this sector and has been developed to meet the unique needs of our new motocross customers. Riders who need to replace a part or source an accessory outside of traditional opening hours, or at the track, want a fast, simple and mobile solution. All stock from all our new motorcross and enduro centres is presented on the Parts Finder, so customers can order with confidence and arrange a collection or delivery that suits them.”

The new TF 250-X launched locally in June 2024, revealing a class-leading power-to-weight ratio and the most complete specification package ever to launch into the ultra-competitive 250cc motocross market.

It is already enjoying competitive success on the track in its debut race season, with a heat race win and consistently strong results in the prestigious AMA Supercross series as well as two podiums from a handful of rounds in the FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship. The TF 250-X is earning a reputation as being an exceptional starter right out of the gate.

In addition to the high level of specification already included as standard, Triumph has created a dedicated range of competition accessories to further enhance performance and capability, including the Akrapovič full titanium exhaust system and XTrig hole shot device.

Customers can also finetune their competitive edge with the Athena LC-GPA launch control module with rider-selectable enhanced traction control and launch control settings and LED engine speed indicator, and the MX Tune Pro wi-fi module.

Customers can find out more at Parts & Accessories finder on TriumphMotorcycles.com.au