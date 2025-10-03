Triumph TXP powered by OSET
Triumph’s youthful off-road electric range
Triumph Motorcycles has officially launched its first-ever electric youth motorcycles: the all-new TXP range powered by OSET.
Developed to support riders from their very first steps on two wheels through to competitive junior trials, the four-model TXP line-up is tailored to age and size, each with dedicated frames, geometry and controls.
With a unique 2-in-1 modular design, the bikes can be quickly adapted between XPlore mode (seated off-road) and Trials mode (standing trials-style).
Finished in a Triumph Performance Yellow and Graphite Black livery, the TXP range carries the brand’s premium design cues into the youth segment for the first time.
The TXP range: four steps from first ride to competition
TXP12
- TXP-12 – for ages 3–5. Lightweight at 22.7kg with a 600W motor, ultra-low seat height and child-specific controls.
|
TXP-12 Specifications
|
ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION
|
Type
|
Electric Motor 600W 43V brushless direct current, with hall effect position sensor
|
Battery
|
Sealed 43V, 10AH Lithium-ion battery pack with LED status indicator
|
Controller
|
43V 600W BLDC Sine-Wave field orientated controller
|
Adjustment
|
Maximum speed, power and throttle response adjustment, with pin lock function, battery state
|
Instruments
|
Integrated keypad, with adjustable speed, power, throttle response and battery state of charge
|
CHASSIS
|
Frame
|
Steel tubular construction with self-extracting swingarm axles, optional bash guard
|
Swingarm
|
Steel construction with snail cams
|
Front Wheel
|
12 x 1.25” Aluminum Rim
|
Rear Wheel
|
12 x 1.25” Aluminum Rim
|
Front Tyre
|
12×2.5 Trials pattern motorcycle construction
|
Rear Tyre
|
12×2.5 Trials pattern motorcycle construction
|
Front Suspension
|
Coil spring fork with preload adjustment. Travel: 50mm
|
Rear Suspension
|
Coil spring monoshock with preload adjustment. Travel: 60mm
|
Front Brakes
|
Cable disc, 160mm rotor, adjustable lever reach
|
Rear Brakes
|
Cable disc, 160mm rotor, adjustable lever reach
|
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
|
Weight Limit (Rider)
|
24.5kg
|
Wheelbase
|
675mm
|
Ground Clearance
|
152mm
|
Handlebar Height
|
650mm
|
Weight (Trials)
|
22.7kg
|
Weight (Xplore/Play)
|
23.2kg
|
Seat Height (Trials)
|
360mm
|
Seat Height (Xplore)
|
445mm
TXP-16
- TXP-16 – for ages 5–7. 765W motor, hydraulic disc brakes, longer-travel suspension and agile 26.2kg chassis.
|TXP-16 Specifications
|
ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION
|
Type
|
Electric Motor 765W 43V brushless direct current, with hall effect position sensor
|
Battery
|
Sealed 43V, 10AH Lithium-ion battery pack with LED status indicator
|
Controller
|
43V 765W BLDC Sine-Wave field orientated controller
|
Adjustment
|
Maximum speed, power and throttle response adjustment, with pin lock function, battery state
|
Instruments
|
Integrated keypad, with adjustable speed, power, throttle response and battery state of charge
|
CHASSIS
|
Frame
|
Steel tubular construction with self-extracting swingarm axles, and bash guard
|
Swingarm
|
Steel construction with snail cams
|
Front Wheel
|
16 x 1.25” Aluminum motorcycle Rim
|
Rear Wheel
|
16 x 1.25” Aluminum motorcycle Rim
|
Front Tyre
|
16×2.5 Trials pattern motorcycle construction
|
Rear Tyre
|
16×2.8 Trials pattern motorcycle construction
|
Front Suspension
|
Coil spring fork with preload adjustment. Travel: 80mm
|
Rear Suspension
|
Coil spring monoshock with preload adjustment. Travel: 90mm
|
Front Brakes
|
Hydraulic Piston disc brakes, 160mm rotor, adjustable lever reach & ball ended levers
|
Rear Brakes
|
Hydraulic Piston disc brakes, 160mm rotor, adjustable lever reach & ball ended levers
|
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
|
Weight Limit (Rider)
|
32.5kg
|
Wheelbase
|
720mm
|
Ground Clearance
|
230mm
|
Handlebar Height
|
805mm
|
Weight (Trials)
|
26.6kg
|
Weight (Xplore/Play)
|
27.2kg
|
Seat Height (Trials)
|
450mm
|
Seat Height (Xplore)
|
550mm
TXP-20
- TXP-20 – for ages 7–10. 1200W motor, 50V/20Ah battery, air-sprung fork and diagnostic-ready electronics. 42kg with a seat height of 700 mm in off-road mode and 525 mm in Trials mode.
|
TXP-20 Specficifactions
|
ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION
|
Type
|
1200W 50V brushless direct current, with encoder position sensor
|
Battery
|
Sealed 50V, 20AH Lithium-ion battery pack with LED status indicator
|
Controller
|
50V 1200W BLDC Sine-Wave field orientated controller IP66 Rated, inline relay & fuse
|
Adjustment
|
Maximum speed, power and throttle response adjustment, with pin lock function, battery state
|
Instruments
|
Integrated keypad, with adjustable speed, power, throttle response and battery state of charge
|
CHASSIS
|
Frame
|
Steel tubular construction with self-extracting swingarm axles, and bash guard
|
Swingarm
|
Steel construction with integrated slide tensioner
|
Front Wheel
|
20” x 1.40” Aluminium Rim
|
Rear Wheel
|
14” x 1.60” Aluminium Rim
|
Front Tyre
|
20” x 2.50” Trials pattern
|
Rear Tyre
|
14” x 3.25” Trials pattern motorcycle construction
|
Front Suspension
|
Air spring fork with rebound adjustment. Travel: 125mm
|
Rear Suspension
|
Air spring monoshock with rebound adjustment. Travel: 120mm
|
Front Brakes
|
Hydraulic 2 piston disc brakes, ball ended levers with reach adjustment, 180mm front rotor with guard
|
Rear Brakes
|
Hydraulic 2 piston disc brakes, ball ended levers with reach adjustment, 180mm solid rear rotor with guard
|
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
|
Weight Limit (Rider)
|
60.5kg
|
Wheelbase
|
1085mm
|
Ground Clearance
|
255mm
|
Handlebar Height
|
930mm
|
Weight (Trials)
|
40.7kg
|
Weight (Xplore/Play)
|
42.2kg
|
Seat Height (Trials)
|
525mm
|
Seat Height (Xplore)
|
700mm
TXP-24
- TXP-24 – for ages 10+ and riders up to 90kg. 1600W motor, 50V/28Ah battery, full-size chassis, adjustable suspension and four-piston hydraulic brakes. 49kg and a seat height of 810 mm in off-road mode and 635 mm in Trials mode.
|
TXP-24 Specifications
|
ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION
|
Type
|
Electric Motor 1600W 50V brushless direct current, with encoder position sensor
|
Battery
|
Sealed 50V, 28AH Lithium-ion battery pack with LED status indicator
|
Controller
|
50V 1600W BLDC Sine-Wave field orientated controller IP66 Rated, inline relay & fuse
|
Adjustment
|
Maximum speed, power and throttle response adjustment, with pin lock function, battery state
|
Instruments
|
Integrated keypad, with adjustable speed, power, throttle response and battery state of charge
|
CHASSIS
|
Frame
|
Steel tubular construction with self-extracting swingarm axles, and bash guard
|
Swingarm
|
Steel construction with integrated slide tensioner
|
Front Wheel
|
24 x 1.40” Aluminium Rim
|
Rear Wheel
|
17 x 1.85” Aluminium Rim
|
Front Tyre
|
24 x 2.75” Trials competition tread
|
Rear Tyre
|
17 x 3.50” Trials competition tread
|
Front Suspension
|
Air spring fork with compression & rebound adjustment. Travel: 160mm
|
Rear Suspension
|
Air spring monoshock with rebound adjustment. Travel: 145mm
|
Front Brakes
|
Hydraulic 4 piston disc brakes, ball ended levers with reach adjustment, 203mm disc with disc guard
|
Rear Brakes
|
Hydraulic 4 piston disc brakes, ball ended levers with reach adjustment, 180mm solid rear rotor with disc guard
|
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
|
Weight Limit (Rider)
|
90.2kg
|
Wheelbase
|
1220mm
|
Ground Clearance
|
305mm
|
Handlebar Height
|
1080mm
|
Weight (Trials)
|
48.1kg
|
Weight (Xplore/Play)
|
49.6kg
|
Seat Height (Trials)
|
635mm
|
Seat Height (Xplore)
|
810mm
Safety
Each TXP model is engineered with layered safety systems:
- PIN-protected parental controls to adjust power and speed
- Magnetic safety lanyards and two-stage startup
- Waterproof electronics (IP67) for reliability in all conditions
- Tool-free seat and configuration adjustments to grow with the rider
Power
The range benefits from brushless motors tuned by Triumph engineers for smooth, predictable delivery. Scalable torque is managed by advanced electronics, including Field-Oriented Control (FOC) for optimal motor response and Active Power Stabilisation (APS), which maintains consistent performance as batteries discharge.
Availability
The Triumph TXP range is expected to arrive in Triumph dealerships during the first half of 2026. In the meantime, the current OSET line-up remains in store now.
Ian Smith – OSET Founder
“Being part of Triumph has allowed us to scale our technology and reach more communities. The TXP range builds on everything OSET has achieved in trials, and with Triumph’s support we can take fun – and the future of the sport – more seriously than ever.”