Triumph TXP powered by OSET

Triumph’s youthful off-road electric range

Triumph Motorcycles has officially launched its first-ever electric youth motorcycles: the all-new TXP range powered by OSET.

Developed to support riders from their very first steps on two wheels through to competitive junior trials, the four-model TXP line-up is tailored to age and size, each with dedicated frames, geometry and controls.

With a unique 2-in-1 modular design, the bikes can be quickly adapted between XPlore mode (seated off-road) and Trials mode (standing trials-style).

Finished in a Triumph Performance Yellow and Graphite Black livery, the TXP range carries the brand’s premium design cues into the youth segment for the first time.

The TXP range: four steps from first ride to competition

TXP12

TXP-12 – for ages 3–5. Lightweight at 22.7kg with a 600W motor, ultra-low seat height and child-specific controls.

TXP-12 Specifications ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Electric Motor 600W 43V brushless direct current, with hall effect position sensor Battery Sealed 43V, 10AH Lithium-ion battery pack with LED status indicator Controller 43V 600W BLDC Sine-Wave field orientated controller Adjustment Maximum speed, power and throttle response adjustment, with pin lock function, battery state Instruments Integrated keypad, with adjustable speed, power, throttle response and battery state of charge CHASSIS Frame Steel tubular construction with self-extracting swingarm axles, optional bash guard Swingarm Steel construction with snail cams Front Wheel 12 x 1.25” Aluminum Rim Rear Wheel 12 x 1.25” Aluminum Rim Front Tyre 12×2.5 Trials pattern motorcycle construction Rear Tyre 12×2.5 Trials pattern motorcycle construction Front Suspension Coil spring fork with preload adjustment. Travel: 50mm Rear Suspension Coil spring monoshock with preload adjustment. Travel: 60mm Front Brakes Cable disc, 160mm rotor, adjustable lever reach Rear Brakes Cable disc, 160mm rotor, adjustable lever reach DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Weight Limit (Rider) 24.5kg Wheelbase 675mm Ground Clearance 152mm Handlebar Height 650mm Weight (Trials) 22.7kg Weight (Xplore/Play) 23.2kg Seat Height (Trials) 360mm Seat Height (Xplore) 445mm

TXP-16

TXP-16 – for ages 5–7. 765W motor, hydraulic disc brakes, longer-travel suspension and agile 26.2kg chassis.

TXP-16 Specifications ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Electric Motor 765W 43V brushless direct current, with hall effect position sensor Battery Sealed 43V, 10AH Lithium-ion battery pack with LED status indicator Controller 43V 765W BLDC Sine-Wave field orientated controller Adjustment Maximum speed, power and throttle response adjustment, with pin lock function, battery state Instruments Integrated keypad, with adjustable speed, power, throttle response and battery state of charge CHASSIS Frame Steel tubular construction with self-extracting swingarm axles, and bash guard Swingarm Steel construction with snail cams Front Wheel 16 x 1.25” Aluminum motorcycle Rim Rear Wheel 16 x 1.25” Aluminum motorcycle Rim Front Tyre 16×2.5 Trials pattern motorcycle construction Rear Tyre 16×2.8 Trials pattern motorcycle construction Front Suspension Coil spring fork with preload adjustment. Travel: 80mm Rear Suspension Coil spring monoshock with preload adjustment. Travel: 90mm Front Brakes Hydraulic Piston disc brakes, 160mm rotor, adjustable lever reach & ball ended levers Rear Brakes Hydraulic Piston disc brakes, 160mm rotor, adjustable lever reach & ball ended levers DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Weight Limit (Rider) 32.5kg Wheelbase 720mm Ground Clearance 230mm Handlebar Height 805mm Weight (Trials) 26.6kg Weight (Xplore/Play) 27.2kg Seat Height (Trials) 450mm Seat Height (Xplore) 550mm

TXP-20

TXP-20 – for ages 7–10. 1200W motor, 50V/20Ah battery, air-sprung fork and diagnostic-ready electronics. 42kg with a seat height of 700 mm in off-road mode and 525 mm in Trials mode.

TXP-20 Specficifactions ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type 1200W 50V brushless direct current, with encoder position sensor Battery Sealed 50V, 20AH Lithium-ion battery pack with LED status indicator Controller 50V 1200W BLDC Sine-Wave field orientated controller IP66 Rated, inline relay & fuse Adjustment Maximum speed, power and throttle response adjustment, with pin lock function, battery state Instruments Integrated keypad, with adjustable speed, power, throttle response and battery state of charge CHASSIS Frame Steel tubular construction with self-extracting swingarm axles, and bash guard Swingarm Steel construction with integrated slide tensioner Front Wheel 20" x 1.40" Aluminium Rim Rear Wheel 14" x 1.60" Aluminium Rim Front Tyre 20" x 2.50" Trials pattern Rear Tyre 14" x 3.25" Trials pattern motorcycle construction Front Suspension Air spring fork with rebound adjustment. Travel: 125mm Rear Suspension Air spring monoshock with rebound adjustment. Travel: 120mm Front Brakes Hydraulic 2 piston disc brakes, ball ended levers with reach adjustment, 180mm front rotor with guard Rear Brakes Hydraulic 2 piston disc brakes, ball ended levers with reach adjustment, 180mm solid rear rotor with guard DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Weight Limit (Rider) 60.5kg Wheelbase 1085mm Ground Clearance 255mm Handlebar Height 930mm Weight (Trials) 40.7kg Weight (Xplore/Play) 42.2kg Seat Height (Trials) 525mm Seat Height (Xplore) 700mm

TXP-24

TXP-24 – for ages 10+ and riders up to 90kg. 1600W motor, 50V/28Ah battery, full-size chassis, adjustable suspension and four-piston hydraulic brakes. 49kg and a seat height of 810 mm in off-road mode and 635 mm in Trials mode.

TXP-24 Specifications ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Electric Motor 1600W 50V brushless direct current, with encoder position sensor Battery Sealed 50V, 28AH Lithium-ion battery pack with LED status indicator Controller 50V 1600W BLDC Sine-Wave field orientated controller IP66 Rated, inline relay & fuse Adjustment Maximum speed, power and throttle response adjustment, with pin lock function, battery state Instruments Integrated keypad, with adjustable speed, power, throttle response and battery state of charge CHASSIS Frame Steel tubular construction with self-extracting swingarm axles, and bash guard Swingarm Steel construction with integrated slide tensioner Front Wheel 24 x 1.40” Aluminium Rim Rear Wheel 17 x 1.85” Aluminium Rim Front Tyre 24 x 2.75” Trials competition tread Rear Tyre 17 x 3.50” Trials competition tread Front Suspension Air spring fork with compression & rebound adjustment. Travel: 160mm Rear Suspension Air spring monoshock with rebound adjustment. Travel: 145mm Front Brakes Hydraulic 4 piston disc brakes, ball ended levers with reach adjustment, 203mm disc with disc guard Rear Brakes Hydraulic 4 piston disc brakes, ball ended levers with reach adjustment, 180mm solid rear rotor with disc guard DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Weight Limit (Rider) 90.2kg Wheelbase 1220mm Ground Clearance 305mm Handlebar Height 1080mm Weight (Trials) 48.1kg Weight (Xplore/Play) 49.6kg Seat Height (Trials) 635mm Seat Height (Xplore) 810mm

Safety

Each TXP model is engineered with layered safety systems:

PIN-protected parental controls to adjust power and speed

Magnetic safety lanyards and two-stage startup

Waterproof electronics (IP67) for reliability in all conditions

Tool-free seat and configuration adjustments to grow with the rider

Power

The range benefits from brushless motors tuned by Triumph engineers for smooth, predictable delivery. Scalable torque is managed by advanced electronics, including Field-Oriented Control (FOC) for optimal motor response and Active Power Stabilisation (APS), which maintains consistent performance as batteries discharge.

Availability

The Triumph TXP range is expected to arrive in Triumph dealerships during the first half of 2026. In the meantime, the current OSET line-up remains in store now.

Ian Smith – OSET Founder