Motorcycle Sales Figures

January 1 through December 31, 2024

Australian Motorcycle Sales Data

Triumph boasts 25 per cent growth in Australian market

Triumph Motorcycles Australia has achieved the highest brand growth for the total Australian motorcycle market in 2024, increasing by more than 25 per cent year-on-year amid challenging market conditions.

The iconic British brand was also a tour de force in the Australian Road Motorcycle segment for 2024, with robust growth of more than 23 per cent year-on-year, according to industry data*.

This achievement was led by a strong dealer network comprising 30 dealers across all states and territories of Australia (including 11 dealers in New South Wales and nine in Queensland), plus Triumph’s successful entry into new motorcycle segments. These include the competitive motocross category as well as the highly popular Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X models, which welcome new riders to the Triumph brand and led the way in sales for Triumph in Australia during 2024.

This upward trajectory was further bolstered by continued strong sales of Triumph’s comprehensive and ever-popular Adventure, Roadster and Modern Classics ranges, including the Tiger 900 and Tiger 1200 ranges; Trident 660 and Street Triple 765; as well as the likes of the classically styled Bonneville and Scrambler models. The Daytona 660 was the third highest selling model for the brand, behind the Scrambler 400 and Speed 400 models. The Tiger 900 was the fourth biggest seller ahead of the Street Triple.

Last year also saw the introduction of Triumph’s unique online ordering platform for genuine Triumph Motocross parts and accessories. Triumph Parts Finder is comprehensive new electronic catalogue on the Triumph Australia website, showing the national dealer availability of TF 250-X parts and accessories in real time, making it even easier for customers to find and order the parts or accessories they need, any time, and from any place.

Triumph’s new-model momentum goes up yet another gear for 2025. This year sees the introduction of several exciting new models including the Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS; Tiger Sport 800 and TF 450-RC motocross model to name a few.

Meanwhile, Triumph’s electric dirt bike brand, OSET, will introduce the all-new TXP range – the ultimate electric trials bike – to Australia to complement the OSET 12.5R and 16.0R – the world’s best-selling kids’ electric motorcycles.

Triumph Motorcycles Australia would like to thank its dealer network for their ongoing passion and integral contribution to the brand’s ongoing success, and to our new and loyal Triumph owners.

FCAI Motorcycle Sales Figures

All FCAI Brands

Total Sales

2024 – 94,224

2023 – 95,980

2022 – 99,030

2021 – 123,530

2024 – 34,266

2023 – 35,122

2022 – 36,208

2021 – 37,270

2024 – 41,178

2023 – 40,138

2022 – 41,681

2021 – 53,118

2024 – 4752

2023 – 6135

2002 – 5316

2021 – 4821

2024 – 14,028

2023 – 14,585

2022 – 15,825

2021 – 28,321

This is not the full picture

Unfortunately these are the only figures we now receive from the official sales audit.

Historically we would be able to see brand by brand and model by model performances, but the FCAI aligned brands now hold their cards close to their chest and refuse to release detailed data which is why of late you have not seen the regular detailed motorcycle sales figures analysis by model segment and model that we generally brought to you each quarter on MCNews.com.au in previous year.

New Zealand have a transparent mechanism with public reporting of registration data on a monthly basis but here it has all gone a bit secret squirrel.

It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Their reticence to release their figures to the audit body and be part of the FCAI seems to be the catalyst for the FCAI brands now releasing only very limited data, seemingly to not reveal any market intelligence to the brands not aligned with the FCAI.

Brands under the Urban Moto Imports group such as Royal Enfield, Benelli, Segway and Rieju are not included in the FCAI audit.

Likewise, the likes of CFMOTO, Kymco and Sherco that come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies are not members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

With the quoted 94,224 total sales in the Australian market from FCAI brands not including sales from those aforementioned brand, the real figure is quite likely somewhere in the region of 110,000 to 115,000.