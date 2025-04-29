Triumph Trident Triple Tribute Special Edition

Following the launch of the popular Trident Triple Tribute Special Edition last year, Triumph Motorcycles has now revealed a striking new racing-inspired edition for 2025, with all the performance and rider-focussed technology delivered by the latest generation of the Trident 660.

The bold new Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition is equipped with the Trident’s latest rider-focused upgrades, including a Sport riding mode delivering a sharper throttle response for a more exhilarating ride, and Optimised Cornering ABS and Traction Control. The Triumph Shift Assist provides smooth, clutchless gear changes up and down.

The new Special Edition retains its racing-inspired looks, paying tribute to Triumph’s legendary five-time Isle of Man TT-winning ‘Slippery Sam’, but this time with an even more modern graphic scheme. Its sleek sapphire black bodywork provides a deep, glossy black finish which forms the base of this special edition, bringing a stealthy new look to the Trident Triple Tribute.

This is contrasted with bold Cobalt Blue and Diablo Red highlights, which sweep across the tank, tail and front end. The ‘67’ race number graphic on the tank once again gives a stylish nod to the most famous Trident in history.

The striking Diablo red wheels give the Trident Triple Tribute unmistakable presence, while the compact, aerodynamic flyscreen screen in Sapphire Black with matching Triple Tribute graphic detail, enhances the front-end silhouette. Completing the modern new look, a sculpted aluminium belly pan is also fitted as standard for a clean, aggressive lower profile and extra road presence.

This striking scheme channels Triumph’s racing heritage and gives the Trident Triple Tribute unmistakable character.

The new Trident 660 FP Triple Tribute will be available from $14,890 rideaway, with a class-leading service interval of 16,000 kilometres (or 12 months, whichever comes sooner), which contributes to the low cost of ownership.

Customers can find out more at TriumphMotorcycles.com.au or place an order with their local Triumph dealer.

Bikes will be arriving in dealerships – in limited supply – from June 2025.