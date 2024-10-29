2025 Triumph Modern Classic Icon Editions

For the first time in 100 years, Triumph will revive its classic logo in 2025. The moniker will adorn five special Icon Editions in 2025 in a unique Sapphire Black and Aluminium Silver colour combination.

Each model features hand-painted coach-lining, and exclusive graphics showcasing the Edwardian gold script logo and will encompass the Bonneville T100, T120, Scrambler 900, Bobber and Speedmaster.

Bikes will be arriving in dealerships from December 2024; the Bonneville T100 Icon Edition available from $19,750 ride-away; the Bonneville T120 Icon Edition from $22,790 ride-away; the Scrambler 900 Icon Edition from $20,100 ride-away, the Bonneville Bobber Icon Edition from $24,490 ride-away and finally the Bonneville Speedmaster Icon Edition from $24,490 ride-away.

Paul Stroud – Triumph Motorcycles’ CCO

“The Triumph Modern Classics have an enduring reputation for original style, high quality, premium finish and modern performance. It is this authenticity, coupled with the heritage and passion encapsulated in the 1907 logo, that will have broad appeal with both younger and older riders. With striking new paint schemes, bespoke graphics, and custom logos, the Icon Editions perfectly blend heritage, style and contemporary capability, perfect for those riders who appreciate classic style, but value modern performance.”

As a brief background around Triumph’s logo, it is the script logo from 1907 that has been revived for 2025, to create the graphics for the Icon Editions.

The trademarked logo began as a shield in 1902; a heraldic crest design that incorporated the company name, Triumph Cycle Co. Ltd and the city of manufacture, Coventry.

This emblem was replaced in 1907 with a new script logo, the Triumph wordmark. While it was used for just seven years, this version of the Triumph logo has endured in countless custom designs, used on collectables, and fans have even chosen this logo for tattoos.

The addition of Motors to the logo in 1915, moved the design forwards, before Triumph reverted to the crest, in colour, during the 1920’s. A brief change in 1932 introduce the oval globe logo, which was superseded in 1934 by a return to the wordmark, using an updated script and capital letters.

Updated again in 1936 with a bolder font and keyline, this logo was carried forward for more than 50 years.

In 1990, the blue version was a subtle evolution of the brand, refreshed again in 2005, removing the keyline. In 2013, the modern logo first appeared, a contemporary black styling of the wordmark, and the additional modern triangle logo.

2025 Bonneville T100 Icon Edition

The new Bonneville T100 Icon Edition has an Aluminium Silver finish, enhanced by deep Sapphire Black accents on the tank and side panels, hand-painted black coach-lining and a gold Triumph 1907 script logo to complete the look, ideal for those who appreciate timeless style with modern capability.

The Bonneville T100 Icon Edition delivers a confidence-inspiring ride courtesy of a torque-rich, low-inertia Bonneville 900 cc engine that delivers 65 PS (64 bhp) at 7400 rpm with peak torque of 80 Nm at 3750 rpm. The high-specification cartridge forks, combined with the twin rear shocks and the 32-spoke classically styled wheels, further enhance the T100’s agile and easy-handling feel.

2025 Bonneville T120 Icon Edition

The distinctive Bonneville T120 Icon Edition brings together heritage and performance with a deep Sapphire Black tank, paired with silver accents and hand-painted gold detailing. The gold Triumph 1907 script logo on the tank reinforcing that character.

Technologically advanced and packed with modern capability, the T120 Icon Edition’s premium specification includes 41 mm cartridge forks, preload-adjustable twin rear suspension units and twin Brembo front brake calipers with ABS.

Specifically tuned to deliver high torque, from low down in the rev range all the way through the mid-range, giving exhilarating performance throughout, the 1200 cc twin engine delivers 105 Nm of peak torque at a very low 3500 rpm and its power peaks 80 PS at 6550 rpm.

2025 Scrambler 900 Icon Edition

The Scrambler 900 Icon Edition’s Sapphire Black and Aluminium Silver scheme, runs bold tank colours, an aluminium silver tank stripe with a unique icon graphic, and the iconic gold 1907 Triumph script logo contrasting against Sapphire Black mudguards. Hand-painted coach-lining enhances the distinctive look.

Designed to ride on all roads with plenty of tractable power, the Scrambler 900 has a high-torque 900 cc Bonneville engine, while the ride-by-wire throttle delivers superb rideability and control.

Its 19 in front and 17 in rear blacked-out wire-spoked wheel and low 790 mm seat height adds to the confident feel. It comes together to ensure this model is extremely accessible, easy to manoeuvre and fun for every type of rider.

2025 Bonneville Bobber Icon Edition

With its low profile and clean lines, the Bonneville Bobber Icon Edition retains a minimalist appeal, with a predominantly black paint scheme. Silver hand-painted accents and a gold Triumph 1907 script logo on the tank draw the eye to the Bobber’s 16” fat front wheel and chunky 47 mm forks however.

The Bonneville Bobber also delivers an incredible 106N m of torque at 4000 rpm, while the torque assist clutch provides a smoother operation, making the Bobber an easy and comfortable bike to ride.

2025 Bonneville Speedmaster Icon Edition

Oozing British custom attitude with laid-back style, from its smooth 1200cc twin to a comfortable cruiser ride, the Bonneville Speedmaster Icon Edition is finished in silver across the tank and mudguards, with a tank featuring a Sapphire Black stripe, the gold Triumph script logo, and exclusive Icon graphics, as well as hand-painted coach-lining.

The Speedmaster’s 1200 cc high torque twin engine delivers a responsive ride, with a tune specifically developed to deliver high torque and high power low down and through the rev range. Its high-specification 47 mm Showa cartridge forks combined with the preload adjustable hidden monoshock rear suspension unit, provide the rider with great manoeuvrability, comfort and control, with and without a pillion.