Triumph Street Triple 798 Moto2 Edition

Clip-ons are back on the Street Triple. Triumph’s new Street Triple 798 Moto2 Edition puts the rider farther forward with clip-on bars and rearset footpegs, adds Öhlins forks and swaps the RS’s Brembo Stylemas for Hypure calipers. The 798 cc triple makes the same 133 hp, and Triumph claims the limited edition is 2 kg lighter at 181 kg wet.

Australian deliveries are due from May 2027, with pricing from $28,750 rideaway. That’s $5,060 above the Street Triple 798 RS we covered last week, which starts at $23,690 rideaway and arrives from February. Triumph is building 1,000 Moto2 Editions worldwide.

What changes from the 798 RS?

The clip-ons and rearsets are the differences you’ll notice as soon as you sit on the bike. The Moto2 Edition measures 776 mm across the bars, 35 mm narrower than the RS. Seat height stays at 836 mm. The accessory low seat and lowering link bring that down to 791 mm when fitted together.

Fully adjustable 43 mm Öhlins NIX30 forks replace the RS’s 41 mm Showa Big Piston Fork. Both bikes use an Öhlins STX46 piggyback shock and have 120 mm of front wheel travel and 130 mm at the rear. The clip-ons mount to a billet-machined top yoke carrying the bike’s individual number.

Brembo Hypure four-piston radial calipers replace the Stylemas and work on the same size 310 mm front discs. Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres carry over, with a 120/70 up front and a 190/55 at the rear.

Brakes don’t come any sexier than Brembo Hypures. In my book, they’re as good as motorcycle brakes get.

The geometry has also changed. Wheelbase is 6 mm shorter at 1,403 mm, and rake is slightly steeper at 22.9 degrees. Trail increases from 92.5 to 96 mm. The 2 kg wet-weight saving comes from a lithium-ion battery and carbon-fibre parts, including the front mudguard, headlight trim, heel guards and belly pan.

Why the Moto2 name?

Triumph revealed the edition at the Valencia MotoGP to mark the race engine’s move to 798 cc. Triumph has supplied Moto2 since 2019, and every team gets the race-tuned 798 triple in 2027. On the road, both Street Triples are rated at 133 hp at 11,500 rpm and 86 Nm at 9,250 rpm.

Steve Sargent / Triumph Chief Product Officer

“2027 represents the biggest change we’ve made since becoming the championship’s engine supplier.”

The rest of the road kit is familiar from the RS. It has a six-speed gearbox with an up-and-down quickshifter, cruise control, seven riding modes, and a seven-inch Bosch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Two colours, 500 of each

The original Street Triple 765 Moto2 Edition paired the RS engine with clip-ons, Öhlins forks and carbon-fibre bodywork in a run of 1,530 bikes. For the 798, Triumph will build 500 in Sapphire Black and Snowdonia White and 500 in Triumph Performance Yellow and Sapphire Black. Both get the clear-anodised frame and yellow-and-black wheels.

Australian dealers are taking orders, with bikes due from May 2027. Triumph Australia has yet to specify how many are coming here. Buyers can register their interest with Triumph Australia.

Street Triple 798 RS vs Moto2 Edition

Specification 798 RS 798 Moto2 Edition From (rideaway) $23,690 $28,750 Australian arrival February 2027 May 2027 Peak output 133 hp / 86 Nm 133 hp / 86 Nm Claimed wet weight 183 kg 181 kg Riding position Handlebar Clip-ons and rearsets Front fork 41 mm Showa BPF 43 mm Öhlins NIX30 Rear shock Öhlins STX46 Öhlins STX46 Front calipers Brembo Stylema Brembo Hypure Rake / trail 23.1° / 92.5 mm 22.9° / 96 mm Wheelbase 1,409 mm 1,403 mm

Sapphire Black and Snowdonia White

Triumph Performance Yellow and Sapphire Black