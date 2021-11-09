2022 Triumph Thruxton RS Ton Up Special Edition

To commemorate and celebrate the 1969 achievement of Malcom Uphill’s first ever production 100 mph lap of the Isle of Man TT, Triumph will release a Thruxton RS Ton Up edition for 2022. Like many of these new special edition Triumphs they will only be available for a single year.

Australian pricing has been confirmed to start at $27,150 ride-away, with arrival expected from January, 2022.

A host of special features are found on the Ton Up edition, starting with an Aegean Blue fuel tank complete with Jet Black knee pad graphics and hand painted silver coach lining.

A seat cowl in Fusion White is also fitted and runs Carnival Red infill, with hand-painted black coach lining, as well as the new ‘100 Special Edition’ graphic to further set the bike apart. A front mudguard with the same colours will also be run, while side panels will be in Jet Black with the Thruxton RS Ton Up logo, which also appears on the headlight bowl and rear mudguard.

Other cosmetic features include matt aluminium silver fork protectors, blacked out wheels and engine covers, as well as shock unit springs.

For those craving an even greater cafe racer fix, a matching Aegean Blue cockpit fairing will be available, but as an accessory, so you’ll have to cough up for that one separately.

The basis for the Ton Up Special Edition is the Thruxton RS, build around the Bonneville 1200 cc engine, producing 105 horsepower and 112 Nm or torque at 4250 rpm, with dual up-swept silencers.

That powerplant is backed up by a switchable traction control system and three riding modes, as well as ABS, torque assist clutch, ride-by-wire throttle, an immobiliser and underseat USB.

An impressive level of specification is also on display, with dual Brembo four-piston M50 radial calipers, 310 mm rotors, and high performance Metzeler Racetec RR tyres.

Öhlins provide the rear shock units, with piggyback reservoirs and full adjustability, while forks are likewise fully adjustable and Showa 43 mm USD big-piston units. Seat height remains a manageable 810 mm.

Other features include the Monza-style fuel cap, single bullet seat, bar-end mirrors, DRL/LED headlight and there’s a host of genuine accessories available, from clip-ons through to luggage.