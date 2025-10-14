2026 model cavalcade coming from Triumph

Triumph Motorcycles has confirmed an unprecedented rollout of 29 new, and updated, models over the next six months, marking one of the most ambitious product launches in the company’s history.

The announcement follows a record financial year for Triumph, which delivered 141,683 motorcycles worldwide between July 2024 and June 2025 — a 136 per cent increase on 2019 sales. The British manufacturer now operates through 950 dealers across 68 countries.

Triumph says the surge in new product activity reflects years of sustained investment in design and engineering and the confidence it has built through five consecutive years of record growth.

The series of unveilings begins on 21 October with the launch campaign “True Originals Never Settle,” followed a week later by “Made to Upstage” on 28 October. Seven of the 29 models have already been revealed, including the new TXP electric youth range, the TF 450-X, and two cross-country variants — all due in dealerships before Christmas.

The remaining 22 releases will combine new variants of existing lines with several all-new models, expanding Triumph’s presence across both traditional and emerging segments.

We have seen some snippets of a few of the model updates that are coming but we are not allowed to share those with you yet, doh! I am also sure that there is a lot more we haven’t seen that will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Expanding Across Electric and Off-Road Segments

The programme begins with the TXP range — Triumph’s first line of electric motorcycles for young riders, developed with OSET technology. The four new models feature modular chassis designs, scalable power output, and Triumph’s signature Performance Yellow and Graphite Black livery.

Off-road development also remains central to Triumph’s growth plans following a strong debut season for its motocross and enduro efforts.

The brand’s TF 250-X, TF 450-RC, TF 250-E and TF 450-E platforms have already scored race wins in MXGP, EnduroGP, SuperEnduro and AMA SuperMotocross competition. National titles in Britain and Italy have further underlined the competitiveness of Triumph’s off-road programme.

Dealer Rollout and Online Reservation

Dealers worldwide will host preview events leading up to spring 2026 as new motorcycles arrive in showrooms. In the UK, customers will be able to reserve and configure bikes online through Triumph’s new Reserve My Triumph system, with a phased rollout to other markets planned from next year.

Global Growth Continues

Triumph’s latest figures confirm strong performance across key markets, including China, Brazil, and India. Growth in Asia has been driven by the new sub-500cc range, the Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X, and Scrambler 400 XC, which has broadened Triumph’s customer base and improved market reach.

Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud said the record product schedule reflects both the brand’s momentum and its belief in the future of motorcycling.

“Our record sales, expansion into new segments, and the number of upcoming product launches all reflect the optimism we feel about the future,” Stroud said. “Triumph’s focus is clear — to deliver motorcycles that are exciting, innovative, and built to the highest quality standards for riders around the world.”