Triumph will expand the Trident range in 2026 with the addition of a new 800 model, maintaining the neo-retro theme of the popular Trident 660 while stepping into what has become the modern mid-capacity segment. The Trident 800 will arrive in Australia priced at $16,695 ride-away.
Where the Street Triple family caters to more performance-focused riders, the Trident 800 is positioned as a stylish and accessible all-rounder, albeit one backed by a proven engine platform. Triumph describes the 798 cc triple as all-new, but the specifications closely align with those of the Euro-5-compliant unit seen in the Tiger Sport 800, producing a claimed 113 hp at 10,750 rpm and 84 Nm at 8,500 rpm. Key technical features include triple throttle bodies, a forged crankshaft, high-compression pistons (13.2:1), and forged conrods, with a focus on durability and performance.
A tubular steel perimeter frame is paired with a pressed-steel swingarm, suspended by Showa 41 mm SFF-BP USD forks offering 120 mm of travel with full adjustability for compression and rebound damping. A Showa monoshock manages the rear with preload and rebound adjustment and 130 mm travel.
Dual 310 mm front discs use radial-mount four-piston calipers and braided lines. Electronics include Optimised Cornering ABS, Cornering Traction Control, and three ride modes: Road, Sport and Rain.
Instrumentation combines LCD and TFT elements within a round twin-section display, and Triumph Shift Assist (bi-directional quickshifter) is standard. Cruise control and MyTriumph Bluetooth connectivity are also included.
Cast-aluminium 17-inch wheels carry Michelin tyres (120/70 and 180/55). A friendly 810 mm seat height and 198 kg wet weight support the bike’s everyday usability. Fuel capacity is 14 litres, with claimed fuel economy of 4.7 L/100 km.
The Trident 800 will launch with three colour options:
Ash Grey / Diablo Red
Carnival Red / Graphite
Jet Black
Visually, the new model closely mirrors the 660, including the single round headlight, compact tail, and swingarm-mounted licence plate bracket. Warranty cover is two years factory, with 16,000 km service intervals (or annual checks).
$16,695 ride-away also seems fairly competitive considering we are talking a neo-retro, all of which demand a premium over their more basic nakedbike counterparts, and usually deliver a more refined finish quality and attention to detail, areas in which Triumph tends to excel.
