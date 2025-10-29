2026 Triumph Trident 800

Triumph will expand the Trident range in 2026 with the addition of a new 800 model, maintaining the neo-retro theme of the popular Trident 660 while stepping into what has become the modern mid-capacity segment. The Trident 800 will arrive in Australia priced at $16,695 ride-away.

Where the Street Triple family caters to more performance-focused riders, the Trident 800 is positioned as a stylish and accessible all-rounder, albeit one backed by a proven engine platform. Triumph describes the 798 cc triple as all-new, but the specifications closely align with those of the Euro-5-compliant unit seen in the Tiger Sport 800, producing a claimed 113 hp at 10,750 rpm and 84 Nm at 8,500 rpm. Key technical features include triple throttle bodies, a forged crankshaft, high-compression pistons (13.2:1), and forged conrods, with a focus on durability and performance.

A tubular steel perimeter frame is paired with a pressed-steel swingarm, suspended by Showa 41 mm SFF-BP USD forks offering 120 mm of travel with full adjustability for compression and rebound damping. A Showa monoshock manages the rear with preload and rebound adjustment and 130 mm travel.

Dual 310 mm front discs use radial-mount four-piston calipers and braided lines. Electronics include Optimised Cornering ABS, Cornering Traction Control, and three ride modes: Road, Sport and Rain.

Instrumentation combines LCD and TFT elements within a round twin-section display, and Triumph Shift Assist (bi-directional quickshifter) is standard. Cruise control and MyTriumph Bluetooth connectivity are also included.

Cast-aluminium 17-inch wheels carry Michelin tyres (120/70 and 180/55). A friendly 810 mm seat height and 198 kg wet weight support the bike’s everyday usability. Fuel capacity is 14 litres, with claimed fuel economy of 4.7 L/100 km.

The Trident 800 will launch with three colour options:

Ash Grey / Diablo Red

Carnival Red / Graphite

Jet Black

Visually, the new model closely mirrors the 660, including the single round headlight, compact tail, and swingarm-mounted licence plate bracket. Warranty cover is two years factory, with 16,000 km service intervals (or annual checks).

$16,695 ride-away also seems fairly competitive considering we are talking a neo-retro, all of which demand a premium over their more basic nakedbike counterparts, and usually deliver a more refined finish quality and attention to detail, areas in which Triumph tends to excel.

Head to the Triumph Motorcycles Australia website for more info on the range, or to put your name down on a Trident 800. Arrival is expected in March 2026.

2026 Triumph Trident 800 Specifications

Engine – Liquid-cooled, triple-cylinder, 12 valves, DOHC

Capacity – 798 cc

Bore – 78.0 mm

Stroke – 55.7 mm

Compression – 13.2:1

Max Power – 115 PS / 113 bhp (84.6kW) @ 10,750rpm

Max Torque – 84Nm @ 8500rpm

System – Bosch Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control. Three rider modes (Rain, Road, Sport)

Exhaust – Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with side-mounted stainless steel silencer

Final Drive – X ring chain

Clutch – Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist

Gearbox – Six-speed, Triumph Shift Assist

Frame – Tubular steel perimeter frame

Swingarm – Twin-sided, fabricated pressed steel

Front Wheel – Cast aluminium alloy 5 spoke, 17 x 3.5 in

Rear Wheel – Cast aluminium alloy 5 spoke, 17 x 5.5 in

Front Tyre – 120/70 R 17

Rear Tyre – 180/55 R 17

Front Suspension – Showa 41mm USD SFF-BP forks, 120mm Wheel travel, adjustable compression & rebound damping.

Rear Suspension – Showa monoshock RSU, adjustable preload and rebound damping, 130mm Wheel travel

Front Brakes – Twin Ø310mm floating discs, 4-piston radial calipers, OCABS

Rear Brakes – Single Ø220mm fixed disc, single piston sliding caliper, OCABS

Instrument – Display and Functions LCD Multifunction Instruments with integrated colour TFT screen

Length – 2024 mm

Width Handlebars – 815 mm

Height Without Mirror – 1088 mm

Seat Height – 810 mm

Wheelbase – 1402 mm

Rake – 24.5 °

Trail – 108 mm

Wet Weight – 198 kg

Tank Capacity – 14 litres

Service Interval – 16,000 km/12 months (whichever comes first)

Fuel Consumption – 4.7 l/100km

2026 Triumph Trident 800 Images