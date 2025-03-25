Triumph TF 250-E Enduro

Triumph TF 450-E Enduro

In 2023, Triumph announced its intention to compete in the 2024 MXGP/MX2 and SuperMotocross World Championships, and after a relatively successful first season that put some runs on the board, the British brand lined up for SuperMotocross in 2025 with a four-rider team: Jalek Swoll, Austin Forkner, Jordon Smith and Stilez Robertson on the TF 250-X. Smith won the Glendale round of the 250 West AMA Supercross Championship last month.

In the FIM MX2 World Championship, Camden McLellan is enjoying his second year aboard Triumph machinery, with two top tens last time out at the MXGP of Europe.

In September 2024, Triumph revealed that Motorsport legend and former world champion Paul Edmondson had officially been appointed Team Manager of Triumph Racing’s enduro programme and last month, February 2025, Jonny Walker took 2nd place overall in the SuperEnduro World Championship on his TF 250-E. That was some debut, and a new Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team joins the EnduroGP World Championship next month.

And in a few months, June 2025 to be exact, you will be able to ride away from an Aussie Triumph dealership on the new TF 250-E and TF 450-E yourself.

The TF 250-E will start from $18,290 rideaway and the TF 450-E will start from $19,690 rideaway. Orders can now be placed at Triumph’s nationwide dealer network.

Developed entirely by Triumph in close collaboration with five-time World Champion Iván Cervantes and four-time World Enduro Champion Paul Edmondson, the TF 250-E and TF 450-E share a unique, lightweight aluminium spine frame chassis, engineered for agility and strength. Post-fabrication machining enhances dimensional accuracy while the frame also features in-house hand TIG-welded craftsmanship.

Triumph claim that their all-new 250 enduro engine is the most powerful engine in its class while still being suited for technical sections, tight enduro challenges, and riders seeking fun and accessible performance. The headline claims are 42 horsepower and 27.8 Nm of torque along with a 12,800 rpm rev range. Triumph are yet to reveal their power claims for the TF 450-E.

Both powertrains have been developed to have more inertia than the motocross engine to provide a more stable, tractable power delivery across diverse, unpredictable conditions. The new engines are complemented by a six-speed gearbox with Exedy racing clutch.

A 44 mm Dell’Orto throttle body provides an air bypass system for cold starts and a manually adjustable idle speed.

Del West titanium valves and a forged König aluminium piston are claimed to significantly reduce servicing requirements. In motocross use the top end service interval is 25 hours, however for enduro use we expect that interval to be extended much further.

For the TF 450-E, the gudgeon pin and rockers are further enhanced with Diamond Like Carbon (DLC) coatings, which improves durability and reduces friction.

The high-capacity radiator and auxiliary fan combined with tool-free Dual-stage filter provided by Twin-air, provide consistent engine cooling, ensuring reliable power delivery on long, demanding rides.

Triumph and Athena have combined their extensive off-road experience to develop new software strategies with a strong emphasis on drivability and tractability with selectable mapping and traction control strategies.

The advanced traction control system monitors rear-wheel slip and modulates power output to provide consistent grip on unpredictable surfaces, while the optimised launch control manages torque delivery to maximise traction off the line, helping riders achieve consistent, competitive starts. The Triumph-designed quick-shifter enables seamless, clutch-less upshifts between second and sixth gear.

The fully adjustable KYB coil-sprung 48 mm forks and 3-way adjustable linkage-driven rear suspension are specifically tuned for Enduro challenges.

Suspension travel is reduced by 10 mm compared to Triumph’s motocross models and the swing-arm geometry is also tuned for enduro use.

The Galfer performance braking system features a 260 mm front brake disc and 220 mm rear brake disc, combined with a Brembo twin 24 mm piston floating front caliper, a single 26 mm piston floating rear caliper and adjustable span brake lever.

D.I.D DirtStar 7000 series aluminium rims wear a black anodised finish and Triumph-designed lightweight cast and machined aluminium hubs completes the look.

Pro Taper ACF Carbon Core handlebars wear ODI half-waffle lock-on grips and feature adjustable mounts that enable riders to personalise the fit and feel.

A 955 mm seat height provides optimal clearance while maintaining a manageable stand-over for technical sections while a non-slip Pyramid seat offers excellent grip and a rubbery consistency to improve positioning in both dry and wet conditions.

The fuel tank holds 8.3 litres. Compact, integrated LED lights enhance visibility in low-light conditions.

The new Triumph Enduro range is fully road-legal while offering the capability to be transformed into closed-course competition machines.

In addition to the high level of specification already included as standard, Triumph has worked with the biggest, premium brands to create a dedicated range of competition accessories to further enhance performance and capability, ranging from an Akrapovič silencer to a radiator shroud graphics kit.

The TF 250-E will start from $18,290 rideaway and the TF 450-E will start from $19,690 rideaway. Orders can be placed now at Triumph’s nation-wide dealer network, with bikes available for delivery from June.

Triumph TF 450-E Specifications

Specficiations Type Single Cylinder 4-Stroke SOHC Capacity 449.9 cc Bore x Stroke 95 x 63.4 Compression 12.8 Maximum Power TBC Maximum Torque TBC System Dell’Orto 44mm Cable Throttle, EFI Exhaust Single Silencer Final Drive 13/51 Clutch Steel integrated basket, Wet, Multiple Disc Hydraulic Gearbox 6 Speed Frame Aluminium, Spine & Double Cradle Swingarm Aluminium Fabrication Front Wheel 21” x 1.6” Rear Wheel 18” x 2.15” Front Tyre 90/90 – 21 Rear Tyre 140/90 – 18 Front Suspension KYB 48mm Coil Spring Fork, Compression/Rebound Adjustment, 300mm Travel Rear Suspension KYB Coil, Compression Adjustment (High and Low Speed), Rebound Adjustment, 313mm Travel Front Brakes Single, 260 Galfer Disc, Brembo, 2xØ24 pistons, floating caliper Rear Brakes Single, Ø220 Galfer Disc, Brembo, 1xØ26 pistons, floating caliper Instrument Display & Functions Digital Speedo, Multi-Function Switch Cubes Length 2243mm Width 836mm Height Without Mirror 1264mm Seat Height 955mm Wheelbase 1488mm Rake 26.8º Trail 113mm Wet weight 116.7kg Tank Capacity 8.3 L

Triumph TF 250-E Specifications

Specifications Type Single Cylinder 4-Stroke DOHC Capacity 249.9 cc Bore x Stroke 78 x 52.3 Compression 14.4 Maximum Power 42.3 PS Maximum Torque 27.8 Nm System Dell’Orto 44mm Cable Throttle, EFI Exhaust Single Silencer Final Drive 13/52 Clutch Steel integrated basket, Wet, Multiple Disc Hydraulic Gearbox 6 Speed Frame Aluminium, Spine & Double Cradle Swingarm Aluminium Fabrication Front Wheel 21” x 1.6” Rear Wheel 18” x 2.15” Front Tyre 90/90 – 21 Rear Tyre 140/90 – 18 Front Suspension KYB 48mm Coil Spring Fork, Compression/Rebound Adjustment, 300mm Travel Rear Suspension KYB Coil, Compression Adjustment (High and Low Speed), Rebound Adjustment, 313mm Travel Front Brakes Single, 260 Galfer Disc, Brembo, 2xØ24 pistons, floating caliper Rear Brakes Single, Ø220 Galfer Disc, Brembo, 1xØ26 pistons, floating caliper Instrument Display & Functions Digital Speedo, Multi-Function Switch Cubes Length 2243mm Width 836mm Height Without Mirror 1264mm Seat Height 955mm Wheelbase 1488mm Rake 26.8º Trail 113mm Wet weight 114.2kg Tank Capacity 8.3 L

Triumph TF 450-E Images