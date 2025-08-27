Troy Herfoss returns to ASBK with YRT

Troy Herfoss is aiming to cut his first laps aboard the YRT Yamaha Superbike at One Raceway today.

Herfoss put his name forward to Yamaha following Max Stauffer’s recent, and amicable, departure from the team and is currently waiting out a very wet and cold start to the day before getting out on the YRT machine.

A three-time ASBK Superbike Champion, Herfoss claimed all three of those titles aboard a Honda Fireblade.

While Herfoss has had recent seat time and success aboard a Ducati V4 R, his primary focus since clinching his third ASBK title in 2023 has shifted to the King of the Baggers Championship in the United States.

He made an immediate impact in his KOTB debut, securing the 2024 title and delivering the crown for Indian. However, the 2025 campaign has been far less straightforward, with challenges hampering his title defence. Barring any major surprises, the 2025 King of the Baggers title looks set to return to the Harley-Davidson camp, with Kyle Wyman holding an almost unassailable lead in the standings. That advantage was further extended after Troy Herfoss was recently disqualified from his race-winning result at Mid-Ohio.

If the inclement weather clears here today in Goulburn, Herfoss will ride the Yamaha ASBK YZF-R1M and also hopes to ride the bike at Sydney Motorsport Park later in the week.

While nothing has been set in concrete as yet regarding Herfoss contesting the remaining three rounds of the Australian Superbike Championship, it is clear that is what he would like to do.

Trev: So Herf, here we are at a sunny Wakefield Park, gonna throw a leg over the Yamaha if we get some fine weather?

Troy Herfoss

“Yeah, well, Trevor, a man who lives a life of leisure like you, I thought I’d be able to avoid you on a day like today, on a cold Goulburn morning, but you obviously still love motorcycle racing enough to be here, which is nice to see. Yeah I’m really excited to have a ride. Feels a bit funny putting a number 17 on an R1 but yeah obviously Max and Yamaha have gone their separate ways and I’m really interested in riding the bike here in Australia. “I want to sort of finish out my days sort of being out of race in this championship. I really enjoy it. So yeah we’ve got a bit of a break in the calendar in America and it’s always good to get some extra riding and I rang Matt Ferry from MR and asked if the opportunity would be available and yeah here we are. “We’re really just doing today and maybe tomorrow night we can have a ride at Sydney Motorsport Park if we can and then we’re going to have a chat and see what’s possible from there on out.”

Trev: “Whether you throw a leg over it at some of the final rounds perhaps…?”

Troy Herfoss

“Yeah, I mean, honestly, I don’t care to do a practice day on it before committing. I know I want to race a motorbike so yeah I’d love to be in the racetrack and race and yeah we all like being competitive so I’m no different than anyone else and while I’ve got a bit of competition left in me, I want to make sure I’m using it and being on the track.”

Trev: Well, I hope today goes well and you also manage to get out at the creek. We’d like to see you back out there putting the cat amongst the pigeons and stirring them up.”

Troy Herfoss

“Yeah it’d be nice to get out there and activate that competition in me. I’ve had a fun year in America, and I’m still competitive as ever, so yeah, I want to get out there and ride.”

SW-Motech Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Waters Duc 261 2 M. Jones Yam 207 3 A. West Yam 191 4 G. Allerton Duc 161 5 C. Dunker Yam 150 6 B. Pearson Duc 147 7 M. Stauffer Yam 147 8 J. Nahlous Yam 142 9 J. Favelle Yam 137 10 J. Lytras Yam 126 11 C. Halliday Yam 109 12 R. Yanko Yam 79 13 A. Sissis Yam 67 14 T. Lynch Yam 65 15 T. Edwards Yam 48 16 J. Soderland Yam 43 17 T. Toparis Yam 38 18 M. Walters Apr 26 19 M. Edwards Yam 25 20 P. Linkenbagh Yam 23 21 M. Aizuddin Bmw 20 22 E. Leeson Yam 19 23 C. Holding Yam 18 24 M. Hamod Hon 17 25 B. Beaton Yam 12 26 N. Mahon Yam 7 27 A. Senior Yam 7 28 S. Condon Yam 6 29 K. Higuchi Suz 5 30 M. Kemp Yam 1