Kawasaki Superbike Race Two
The championship might have been over but final line honours were still up for grabs and after the disappointment of a machine failure in the opening bout Herfoss was fired up to finish the season on a high.
Yet another holeshot for the new Fireblade but newly crowned champion Wayne Maxwell was off the leash now and took the lead from Herfoss before they started lap two. Maxwell was now riding with a lot more aggression and it showed, the Boost Mobile Ducati protesting as he twisted the throttle hard on corner exits.
Maxwell retained the lead for the next few laps before Herfoss slipped past him under brakes with 13 laps to run after making somewhat of a block pass that made the newly crowned champ stand it up.
Mike Jones was holding down third position ahead of Bryan Staring and Glenn Allerton but that contest was unfolding three-seconds behind the leading duo,.
Ten laps to go and Maxwell was continuing to shadow Herfoss but it did look as though Maxwell might have had the wood on Herfoss in this one.
Maxwell took the lead with six laps to run but Herfoss got him back less than a lap later to move back into the lead.
Bryan Staring had moved into the lead of that second group that were fighting over third place. Allerton, Jones and Halliday his fellow protagonists but their battle was now unfolding seven-seconds behind the leading duo. Staring and Allerton then started to stretch away from Jones and Halliday as the race entered its final laps.
With two laps to run Herfoss started to pull away from Maxwell little by little. The difference three-tenths at the last lap board as both riders struggled for rear grip. A big slide from Maxwell halfway around the final lap was the final nail in Maxwell’s charge and Herfoss went on to take the victory by seven-tenths.
Bryan Staring held off some late attacks from Glenn Allerton to secure the final step on the rostrum, the pair crossing the line ten-seconds behind Herfoss.
Cru Halliday’s fifth place in that race bagged him enough points to secure second place in the championship by a single point over Herfoss.
Bryan Staring fourth in the championship ahead of Josh Waters, who pipped Glenn Allerton for fifth by a single point.
Mike Jones did not have as much of a handle over the new V4 R compared to the booming 1299 twin he rode to the championship last year and ended the season in seventh place, ahead of Arthur Sissis and Aiden Wagner while Jed Metcher rounded out the championship top ten.
A great contest between Herfoss and Maxwell in that race. It will be disheartening for the competition that they were simply not up to the level of that pair this weekend.
Who is your money on for 2021…? Broc Parkes is back in Australia and will ride for YRT next season, will there be any other surprise starters come round one at Phillip Island in February…?
2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike
Round Three – Wakefield Park
Kawasaki Superbike Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR
|/
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|+0.787
|3
|Bryan STARING
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+09.978
|4
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW S RR
|+10.183
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+10.540
|6
|Mike JONES
|Ducati V4R
|+11.525
|7
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+17.854
|8
|Josh WATERS
|Suzuki GSXRR
|+20.370
|9
|Arthur SISSIS
|Suzuki GSXRR
|+27.674
|10
|Glenn SCOTT
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+31.376
|11
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+33.104
|12
|Lachlan EPIS
|Suzuki GSXRR
|+37.851
|13
|Brendan McINTYRE
|Suzuki GSXRR
|+42.525
|14
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha R1
|+44.253
|15
|Giuseppe SCARCELLA
|Ducati Panigale
|+1 Lap
|16
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+1 Lap
|17
|Nathan SPITERI
|Suzuki GSXRR
|+1 Lap
|18
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda CBR
|DNF
Kawasaki Superbike Final Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Wayne MAXWELL
|161
|2
|Cru HALLIDAY
|126
|3
|Troy HERFOSS
|125
|4
|Bryan STARING
|112
|5
|Josh WATERS
|105
|6
|Glenn ALLERTON
|104
|7
|Mike JONES
|98
|8
|Arthur SISSIS
|87
|9
|Aiden WAGNER
|81
|10
|Jed METCHER
|76
|11
|Glenn SCOTT
|57
|12
|Brendan McINTYRE
|45
|13
|Daniel FALZON
|41
|14
|Lachlan EPIS
|38
|15
|Luke JHONSTON
|32
|16
|Linden MAGEE
|25
|17
|Matt WALTERS
|24
|18
|Max CROKER
|23
|19
|Sloan FROST
|21
|20
|Michael EDWARDS
|20
|21
|Chandler COOPER
|18
|22
|Giuseppe SCARCELLA
|17
|23
|Beau BEATON
|17
|24
|Josh HAYES
|11
|25
|Nathan SPITERI
|5
|26
|Matthew TOOLEY
|5
|27
|Dean HASLER
|4
Kawasaki Superbike Final Manufacturer Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Yamaha
|359
|2
|Suzuki
|357
|3
|Ducati
|293
|4
|Kawasaki
|193
|5
|Honda
|143
|6
|BMW
|133