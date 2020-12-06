Kawasaki Superbike Race Two

The championship might have been over but final line honours were still up for grabs and after the disappointment of a machine failure in the opening bout Herfoss was fired up to finish the season on a high.

Yet another holeshot for the new Fireblade but newly crowned champion Wayne Maxwell was off the leash now and took the lead from Herfoss before they started lap two. Maxwell was now riding with a lot more aggression and it showed, the Boost Mobile Ducati protesting as he twisted the throttle hard on corner exits.

Maxwell retained the lead for the next few laps before Herfoss slipped past him under brakes with 13 laps to run after making somewhat of a block pass that made the newly crowned champ stand it up.

Mike Jones was holding down third position ahead of Bryan Staring and Glenn Allerton but that contest was unfolding three-seconds behind the leading duo,.

Ten laps to go and Maxwell was continuing to shadow Herfoss but it did look as though Maxwell might have had the wood on Herfoss in this one.

Maxwell took the lead with six laps to run but Herfoss got him back less than a lap later to move back into the lead.

Bryan Staring had moved into the lead of that second group that were fighting over third place. Allerton, Jones and Halliday his fellow protagonists but their battle was now unfolding seven-seconds behind the leading duo. Staring and Allerton then started to stretch away from Jones and Halliday as the race entered its final laps.

With two laps to run Herfoss started to pull away from Maxwell little by little. The difference three-tenths at the last lap board as both riders struggled for rear grip. A big slide from Maxwell halfway around the final lap was the final nail in Maxwell’s charge and Herfoss went on to take the victory by seven-tenths.

Bryan Staring held off some late attacks from Glenn Allerton to secure the final step on the rostrum, the pair crossing the line ten-seconds behind Herfoss.

Cru Halliday’s fifth place in that race bagged him enough points to secure second place in the championship by a single point over Herfoss.

Bryan Staring fourth in the championship ahead of Josh Waters, who pipped Glenn Allerton for fifth by a single point.

Mike Jones did not have as much of a handle over the new V4 R compared to the booming 1299 twin he rode to the championship last year and ended the season in seventh place, ahead of Arthur Sissis and Aiden Wagner while Jed Metcher rounded out the championship top ten.

A great contest between Herfoss and Maxwell in that race. It will be disheartening for the competition that they were simply not up to the level of that pair this weekend.

Who is your money on for 2021…? Broc Parkes is back in Australia and will ride for YRT next season, will there be any other surprise starters come round one at Phillip Island in February…?

2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike

Round Three – Wakefield Park

Kawasaki Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR / 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R +0.787 3 Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX10R +09.978 4 Glenn ALLERTON BMW S RR +10.183 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1M +10.540 6 Mike JONES Ducati V4R +11.525 7 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1M +17.854 8 Josh WATERS Suzuki GSXRR +20.370 9 Arthur SISSIS Suzuki GSXRR +27.674 10 Glenn SCOTT Kawasaki ZX10R +31.376 11 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1M +33.104 12 Lachlan EPIS Suzuki GSXRR +37.851 13 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki GSXRR +42.525 14 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha R1 +44.253 15 Giuseppe SCARCELLA Ducati Panigale +1 Lap 16 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1M +1 Lap 17 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki GSXRR +1 Lap 18 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR DNF

Kawasaki Superbike Final Championship Points

Pos Name Total 1 Wayne MAXWELL 161 2 Cru HALLIDAY 126 3 Troy HERFOSS 125 4 Bryan STARING 112 5 Josh WATERS 105 6 Glenn ALLERTON 104 7 Mike JONES 98 8 Arthur SISSIS 87 9 Aiden WAGNER 81 10 Jed METCHER 76 11 Glenn SCOTT 57 12 Brendan McINTYRE 45 13 Daniel FALZON 41 14 Lachlan EPIS 38 15 Luke JHONSTON 32 16 Linden MAGEE 25 17 Matt WALTERS 24 18 Max CROKER 23 19 Sloan FROST 21 20 Michael EDWARDS 20 21 Chandler COOPER 18 22 Giuseppe SCARCELLA 17 23 Beau BEATON 17 24 Josh HAYES 11 25 Nathan SPITERI 5 26 Matthew TOOLEY 5 27 Dean HASLER 4

Kawasaki Superbike Final Manufacturer Championship Points