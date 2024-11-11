TROY LEE DESIGNS x SHARK HELMETS

The collaboration between Troy Lee Designs and Shark Helmets brings a unique synergy, where Shark’s aero-focused protective technologies seamlessly merge with Troy Lee Designs’ avant-garde, innovative and disruptive style.

This partnership not only redefines on-track stylishness but elevates safety standards, placing a strong emphasis on the aerodynamic excellence of Shark Helmets.

The collaboration is a revolutionary blend of style and substance that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in the motorcycle helmet market.

DISCOVER THE SHARK COLLECTION:

Head to the Ficeda Accessories website to check out the full range, or into your local Shark stockist.

Shark Race-R Pro GP 06 – $1,949.95 RRP

Full Face Track Racing

The first FIM-certified helmet in the world, the flagship of Shark’s Racing range exceeds the stringent requirements of the new UN ECE 22-06 standard.

Shark Race-R Pro GP 06 features 2 Cova (Carbon on View & Aramid) Shell Sizes Multi-Density EPS Liner Highly Resistant Optical Class 1 Anti-Scratch/Anti-Fog Visor Bi-Density EPU Chin Guard with Removable Anti-Pollution Filter Wind Tunnel-Developed Aerodynamic Spoiler Approved by Our Top Riders Premium Finishes & Racing Division Carry Bag Included Quick Spoiler Safety System in The Event of a Crash “Second skin” Interior with “3D Morpho” Cheek Pads & High-Tech Textile Treatments



Shark Spartan RS – $739.95 RRP

Full Face Roadster

Designed and engineered to limit aerodynamic drag, and minimise buffeting at medium to high speeds.

Shark Spartan RS Structure and Safety Shell made of multiaxial fiberglass Two shell sizes for optimal morphological adjustment Double-D ring strap Multi-density EPS

Shark Spartan RS Visor Optical Class 1, scratch-resistant coating visor Pinlock 120 Max Vision included in the box New ergonomic visor locking system, complete with an airflow position “Ultra soft” visor notching movement UV380-labeled visor treated to resist scratches Quick visor release system

Shark Spartan RS Inside SANITIZED-labeled ALVEOTECH lining fabric featuring antimicrobial properties Removable interior suitable for machine washing (30°C max) 3D morpho cheeks Removable chin cover EasyFit system: Optimal comfort for riders wearing glasses Dual use anti-fog breath guard Anti-fog mask Sharktooth Prime

Shark Spartan RS Aero/Vents Ventilation : 3 air intake / 4 air outlet 2 air extractors with position ON/OFF switch Aerodynamics optimized by means of CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) design studies



Shark D-Skwal 3 – $479.95 RRP

Full Face GT Roadster

The third generation of the D-SKWAL makes its mark with an even more aggressive look and exceptional new standard features.

Shark D-Skwal 3 Structure and Safety NEW UN ECE 22-06 Certification NEW Shell made of high-impact LEXAN™ injected polycarbonate and injected thermoplastic resin 2 shell sizes for optimal morphological adjustment Micrometric adjustment buckle Multi-density EPS padding

Shark D-Skwal 3 Visor High-strength, Optical Class 1 anti-scratch screen, Pinlock 70 Pinlock tension adjustment levers Integrated anti-scratch, anti-fog sun visor Patented rapid, no-tool visor removal system Quick visor release system

Shark D-Skwal 3 Inside Patented ergonomic textile fixing system Removable interior suitable for machine washing (30°C max) EasyFit system: optimal comfort for riders wearing glasses Removeable anti-fog mask Slot reserved for the Sharktooth intercom

Shark D-Skwal 3 Aero/Vent Aerodynamics optimized by means of CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) design studies 2 air inlets 2 air extractors



Shark Ridill 2 – $374.95 RRP

Full Face Roadster

The second generation of the RIDILL creates a real breakthrough both in terms of its design and its exceptional level of equipment.

Shark Ridill 2 Structure and Safety NEW UN ECE 22-06 Certification NEW Shell made of high-impact LEXAN injected polycarbonate and injected thermoplastic resin Micro lock buckle system Multi-density EPS

Shark Ridill 2 Visor High-strength, Optical Class 1 anti-scratch screen, Pinlock 70 Pinlock tension adjustment levers Integrated anti-scratch, anti-fog sun visor Patented rapid, no-tool visor removal system Quick visor release system

Shark Ridill 2 Inside Patented ergonomic textile fixing system Removable interior suitable for machine washing (30°C max) EasyFit system: optimal comfort for riders wearing glasses Patented ergonomic textile fixing system Slot reserved for the Sharktooth intercom

Shark Ridill 2 Aero/Vents 3 air inlets * Pinlock available as an option



