TROY LEE DESIGNS x SHARK HELMETS
The collaboration between Troy Lee Designs and Shark Helmets brings a unique synergy, where Shark’s aero-focused protective technologies seamlessly merge with Troy Lee Designs’ avant-garde, innovative and disruptive style.
This partnership not only redefines on-track stylishness but elevates safety standards, placing a strong emphasis on the aerodynamic excellence of Shark Helmets.
The collaboration is a revolutionary blend of style and substance that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in the motorcycle helmet market.
DISCOVER THE SHARK COLLECTION:
Shark Race-R Pro GP 06 – $1,949.95 RRP
Full Face Track Racing
The first FIM-certified helmet in the world, the flagship of Shark’s Racing range exceeds the stringent requirements of the new UN ECE 22-06 standard.
- Shark Race-R Pro GP 06 features
- 2 Cova (Carbon on View & Aramid) Shell Sizes
- Multi-Density EPS Liner
- Highly Resistant Optical Class 1 Anti-Scratch/Anti-Fog Visor
- Bi-Density EPU Chin Guard with Removable Anti-Pollution Filter
- Wind Tunnel-Developed Aerodynamic Spoiler Approved by Our Top Riders
- Premium Finishes & Racing Division Carry Bag Included
- Quick Spoiler Safety System in The Event of a Crash
- “Second skin” Interior with “3D Morpho” Cheek Pads & High-Tech Textile Treatments
Shark Spartan RS – $739.95 RRP
Full Face Roadster
Designed and engineered to limit aerodynamic drag, and minimise buffeting at medium to high speeds.
- Shark Spartan RS Structure and Safety
- Shell made of multiaxial fiberglass
- Two shell sizes for optimal morphological adjustment
- Double-D ring strap
- Multi-density EPS
- Shark Spartan RS Visor
- Optical Class 1, scratch-resistant coating visor
- Pinlock 120 Max Vision included in the box
- New ergonomic visor locking system, complete with an airflow position
- “Ultra soft” visor notching movement
- UV380-labeled visor treated to resist scratches
- Quick visor release system
- Shark Spartan RS Inside
- SANITIZED-labeled ALVEOTECH lining fabric featuring antimicrobial properties
- Removable interior suitable for machine washing (30°C max)
- 3D morpho cheeks
- Removable chin cover
- EasyFit system: Optimal comfort for riders wearing glasses
- Dual use anti-fog breath guard
- Anti-fog mask
- Sharktooth Prime
- Shark Spartan RS Aero/Vents
- Ventilation : 3 air intake / 4 air outlet
- 2 air extractors with position ON/OFF switch
- Aerodynamics optimized by means of CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) design studies
Shark D-Skwal 3 – $479.95 RRP
Full Face GT Roadster
The third generation of the D-SKWAL makes its mark with an even more aggressive look and exceptional new standard features.
- Shark D-Skwal 3 Structure and Safety
- NEW UN ECE 22-06 Certification
- NEW Shell made of high-impact LEXAN™ injected polycarbonate and injected thermoplastic resin
- 2 shell sizes for optimal morphological adjustment
- Micrometric adjustment buckle
- Multi-density EPS padding
- Shark D-Skwal 3 Visor
- High-strength, Optical Class 1 anti-scratch screen, Pinlock 70
- Pinlock tension adjustment levers
- Integrated anti-scratch, anti-fog sun visor
- Patented rapid, no-tool visor removal system
- Quick visor release system
- Shark D-Skwal 3 Inside
- Patented ergonomic textile fixing system
- Removable interior suitable for machine washing (30°C max)
- EasyFit system: optimal comfort for riders wearing glasses
- Removeable anti-fog mask
- Slot reserved for the Sharktooth intercom
- Shark D-Skwal 3 Aero/Vent
- Aerodynamics optimized by means of CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) design studies
- 2 air inlets
- 2 air extractors
Shark Ridill 2 – $374.95 RRP
Full Face Roadster
The second generation of the RIDILL creates a real breakthrough both in terms of its design and its exceptional level of equipment.
- Shark Ridill 2 Structure and Safety
- NEW UN ECE 22-06 Certification
- NEW Shell made of high-impact LEXAN injected polycarbonate and injected thermoplastic resin
- Micro lock buckle system
- Multi-density EPS
- Shark Ridill 2 Visor
- High-strength, Optical Class 1 anti-scratch screen, Pinlock 70
- Pinlock tension adjustment levers
- Integrated anti-scratch, anti-fog sun visor
- Patented rapid, no-tool visor removal system
- Quick visor release system
- Shark Ridill 2 Inside
- Patented ergonomic textile fixing system
- Removable interior suitable for machine washing (30°C max)
- EasyFit system: optimal comfort for riders wearing glasses
- Slot reserved for the Sharktooth intercom
- Shark Ridill 2 Aero/Vents
- 3 air inlets
- * Pinlock available as an option
