David Johnson out of the TT

Initially when MCNews.com.au spoke to Davo earlier in the week he was confident of making the TT, but the harsh realities of his injuries have now set in and the decision has been taken for him to withdraw from the event.

Davo had been a last minute entry into the opening round of the British Superbike Championship so he could use the event to get up to speed and accustomed to the bike. He rode it for the first time at the Silverstone season opener, but unfortunately high-sided himself out of contention at last weekend’s Oulton Park round while negotiating Knickerbrook.

Johnson fractured his pelvis and collarbone in the tumble.

David Johnson

“I have to say a big thank you to everyone who has tried to reach out to see how I am. I’m out of hospital now. Obviously extremely gutted that I’ll miss another TT… The crash was completely unexpected but they happen.. I’ve been around long enough to know that. My team had to make the tough decision and I fully respect that as they had my health at heart which I appreciate. Now that I’m home in Hinckley, I know that there is no chance of being fit enough to tackle the physical savageness of the TT 2022. I’ll get myself fit again and start planing my next race which I’m already looking forward too.“

This is a tough blow after as after the TT cancellations in 2020 and 2021 that will be three years missed for the 40-year-old.

At the most recent running of the TT, 2019, Johnson finished on the podium in Superstock when racing for Honda. Johnson was hoping to also get on the podium in the Senior TT that year but a bike malfunction on the second lap of the Senior cost him that chance.

This year he was set to compete with the same Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha Team that are currently leading the British Superbike Championship.

With David Johnson out of the running, and at this moment Josh Brookes only expected to contest the North West 200 and not the TT, that could mean that debutante Rennie Scaysbook might be the only Aussie that makes the start-line at TT 2022.

This year for the first time ever the Isle of Man will be broadcast live across the world on the internet via a subscription streaming service.

For some background and insight into David Johnson check out our interview with him from TT 2019.