2021 Catalunya-Barcelona WorldSBK Test

Teams have taken part in the two-day Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona test ahead of round six of the WorldSBK championship, with hot weather offering a taste of the conditions expected for the summer races.

Kawasaki’s official WorldSBK team took the opportunity without the pressures of a regular race weekend to allow Alex Lowes and Jonathan Rea to try out some alternative race set-ups on their 2021 Ninja ZX-10RRs.

The hot conditions of this test were particularly valuable as the next run of races will take place in Spain, France and Portugal, in what are likely to be much warmer conditions than those experienced in winter testing, and during the first few rounds of the 2021 season so far.

Barcelona-Catalunya’s 4.627km long track surface proved hot for both days of the test but Lowes took part only on day one, to give his niggling shoulder injury a rest before he takes on the challenge of the next championship round at Navarra.

Alex Lowes

“It was a productive test for us on day one. Track temperatures where high and that allowed to us to try a few things. We managed to tick everything off the list we had planned and my feeling with the bike was good. Because of this we decided to skip the second day of testing to allow me more time to rest a shoulder injury that has been niggling me recently. Now our focus turns to the next race weekend in Navarra.”

Marcel Duinker – Crew Chief for Alex Lowes

“Halfway through the season it is always nice to have a test because you realise after a couple of rounds where your strong points are and where your weak points are. So to have this test now is very useful. We shortened it to only one day because when the afternoon session was finished on day one we had done most of the things we had wanted to do. So we decided to give Alex some rest and not continue into the second day. We tried some new parts but the main focus was to improve our set-up, our base bike set-up, in hot conditions. We got a clear result from this.”

Rea rode on both days, starting off during the afternoon of the first day and finding enhanced feedback from his machine while learning more about riding in hot track conditions with what is a new machine in several areas this season.

Jonathan Rea

“It has been a very positive test and it is always nice to test in the middle of the season to try out some ideas. We worked on many different items and we have already found a couple that improved the base package of the bike. We will continue working in that direction at the next round in Navarra, to confirm what we found here at a different track layout. I want to thank all the team, all the staff, because it has been very busy in the last few weeks and they gave 100% all through the test, working in very hot conditions. This test also gives us lots of information to start the Barcelona race weekend in a good way. I am looking forward to a couple of days relaxing before we get back on track soon to race at Navarra.”

Pere Riba – Crew Chief for Jonathan Rea

“Our two-day test has been good. Yesterday we started just in the afternoon and to be working with 55°C on the track surface is not the best scenario in some ways – depending on which items you are testing. The second morning was more useful to test the items we had already evaluated in the hot conditions of the first afternoon. In the afternoon today we focused on other items like launch control, starting, because we were not looking for a lap time. I feel positive because Johnny had been pointing to a couple of areas, really deeply, where he was not very happy recently. Even in Assen when he won the races, but especially in Most. This was about suspension balance so we worked together with Showa and I think we made a good step forward. Not in terms of speed, but in terms of understanding feedback for the rider. Jonathan is happier in these areas after this test. The championship is more competitive this season so I think we have to use any small help, from any detail, everywhere on the bike. We have focused on these small things and I have to say I am positive to look towards Navarra.”

Stepping into the frame to help the KRT team run-in and check new braking systems before they are used in anger, 2002 WorldSSP Champion and former official Kawasaki WorldSSP rider Fabien Foret took over Lowes’ machine for a time on the final day. Fabien has been a race winner on large capacity Kawasaki machinery in the Endurance World Championship category in the mid 2010s and was a happy opportunity to ride and understand the latest official Ninja ZX-10RR.

Usually the on-track ‘spotter’ for six-times champion Jonathan Rea at WorldSBK races, Foret was asked to help out and enjoyed his track-time on the latest Ninja ZX-10RR alongside Lowes’ technical staff, gleaning more insight into the bike’s nature and capabilities than he would normally do from only watching on trackside.

Fabien Foret

“I had a ‘mission’ to try to run-in some brake systems and it was a pleasure for me to sit on the bike. Also to feel the bike a little bit – and it was very interesting to see the character of the Ninja ZX-10RR to help me with my regular job. Maybe I will understand things even more. It was great today and such a good feeling to ride the bike, so I would like to thank everyone for the opportunity and I am happy to help the team have a better brake system on the bike.”

Team HRC testing geometry & engine set-ups

While continuing the relentless work involved in developing the bike, factory riders Alvaro Bautista and Leon Haslam have also worked with their respective technicians to identify a good base set-up for use during the Catalunya race weekend. The factory squad worked all day Thursday, breaking briefly for lunch, and completed a morning session on Friday, making full use of the track time and taking advantage of the summer conditions, the weather remaining sunny and quite warm throughout the tests.

As well as testing a series of new elements that the team made available for this test, the two riders worked more generally with their technicians to refine the overall set-up and geometries of their CBR1000RR-R Fireblades and also the engine set-up.

Both Bautista and Haslam were satisfied with the work completed and felt optimistic ahead of the round set to take place at the Catalunya track on 17-19 September. But the Superbikes have two more tracks to visit before landing in Barcelona, starting with the Navarra circuit in Spain, which will host the seventh championship round already on 18-20 August.

Alvaro Bautista

“A very constructive test. The track conditions were tough early on yesterday, slippery due to the dust, but this improved throughout the first day. Temperatures have been high too, but we’ve got through our work schedule and tried many interesting things, especially with the frame, geometries, and overall set-up. On day two we worked more on the engine, focusing on the engine brake and acceleration, and looking at different set-ups that can help us. I’m pleased because we’ve been able to provide feedback about the new elements we’ve tried here and now have more information as we move forward with development. I want to thank HRC for having brought these items for the test, as this can help us in the future. We’ve found many positive things and overall, I’d say it’s been a very important test.”

Leon Haslam

“This has been the most positive session of the year so far for me, both in terms of what we’ve tried and how we’ve improved, and also my feeling with the bike. The track temperature has been high, and we normally struggle in these conditions, so to have this constructive feedback this week leaves me feeling happy. Yesterday, we found some good pace and were the fastest on track, and we’ve done well again today, despite the hot conditions. The feeling with the chassis is better as we’ve had time to work on various mechanical parts, and we’ve taken a good step in terms of lap times. The team’s worked hard and it’s all gone well, and now we can look ahead to Navarra with more of a smile on our face.”

With another successful test session completed the real racing will start again soon. The new WorldSBK venue of the Circuito de Navarra hosts the seventh round of the championship between 20-22 August.