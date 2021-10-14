2022 Ducati Scrambler line-up

Ducati added two new models to their burgeoning Scrambler line-up overnight with the reveal of the new ‘Urban Motard’ and ‘Tribute Pro’ models.

The Urban Motard is part of a five-model 800 range that also includes ‘Icon’, ‘Icon Dark’, ‘Nightshift’ and ‘Desert Sled’, while ‘Desert Sled Fasthouse’ is dropped from the range for 2022. At $14,790 Ride Away ‘Icon Dark’ will remain the most affordable and lightest (173 kg) entry point to the ‘Land of Joy’, who would have thought that they were continuing with that marketing slogan…

The new ‘Urban Motard’ will arrive in the second quarter of 2022 at $18,900 Ride Away. Urban Motard rides on spoked 17-inch rims with more sports focussed Diablo Rosso III rubber than its siblings. Kayaba provide the suspension for the Urban Motard

The Scrambler 800 models are all powered by an 803 cc L-twin engine with traditional desmodromic valve actuation that delivers 73 hp of power at 8,250 rpm and 66 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm.

The new Tribute Pro is the third model in the 1100 Scrambler range, joining ‘Dark Pro’ and ‘Sport Pro’ while the ‘Pro’ model is now discontinued.

At $18,990 the 1100 ‘Dark Pro’ will remain the most affordable big bore in the Scrambler range, followed by the new 1100 ‘Tribute Pro’ at $21,300 Ride Away, while the Ohlins equipped ‘Sport Pro’ remains the range topper at $23,090.

The new ‘Tribute Pro’ is not expected to arrive until the second quarter of 2022. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro rides on a Kayaba shock and Marzocchi forks. All 1100 Scrambler models roll on an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear.

All 1100 Scramblers are powered by an 1079 cc engine delivering 86 horsepower at 7500 rpm while the peak twist of 88 Nm arrives at an early 4750 rpm.

Ducati’s has chosen to equip all Ducati and Scrambler Ducati models with Cornering ABS.

Ducati Scramblers are also designed for the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), which enables a smartphone to be connected to the bike via Bluetooth, while the USB socket positioned under the seat is standard.