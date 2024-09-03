Alex Criville and the NSR500 reunited at Aragon last weekend

1999 500 cc Motorcycle Grand Prix World Champion Álex Crivillé spun some demonstration laps last weekend at Aragon during the 12th round of the MotoGP World Championship.

The 54-year-old Spaniard took nine 500 cc pole positions, 15 victories and 51 podiums from his 140 starts in the premier category.

Álex Crivillé’s greatest achievement came in 1999 when he scored 267 points over 16 races to become Spain’s first premier class champion. This paved the way for all the Spanish champions who followed, Criville breaking the 90s domination of American and Australian riders. Ten years earlier, 1989, he won the 125 cc World Championship.

Álex Crivillé and the NSR500 reunited at Aragon last weekend.

Some video footage of Criville on the NSR500 can be seen on X here.