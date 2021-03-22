Unifilter Honda CRF450R air filters

Unifilter have announced three air filter solutions for the 2021 Honda CRF450R, with the largest surface area on the market, offering increased air flow giving more power while combining market leading filtration and protection.

All filters are Australian made, with the high performance single stage O2Rush filter also available in a Race Ready factory pre-oiled version.

The Dual Stage ProComp2 filter features dual soft seal technology and a 100 per cent increase in filter surface area using corrugated foam, with all being reusable.

The Unifilter ProComp2 is part number AU4136ST and available for $58.30 RRP.

The Unifilter 02Rush is available for $37.10 as part number O2R4136, while the Race Ready 02Rush is part number O2R4136RR and priced at $42.35 RRP.

Unifilter motorcycle air filters are available from all good motorcycle stores around Australia and New Zealand via Australian and New Zealand distributor, Ficeda Accessories – www.ficeda.com.au and for best results re-oil with Unifilter Filter Fix air filter oil.

Heavy weight, mineral based red foam filter oil, it will not dry out like synthetic filter oils. It can be bought in a 500mL bottle (part number UBHR02) for $17.50 RRP, as well as in larger quantities.