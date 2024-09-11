Unlock Speed & Savings with KTM 2022 & 2023 Street models

Unlock Speed & Savings now with up to $5,800 off selected KTM 2023 and 2022 Street models, including the 1290 Super Duke GT and Super Duke R; 890 Duke R and Duke GP; LAMS-legal RC 390, 390 Duke and 200 Duke models, plus more…

Bringing exceptional agility, lightweight handling, and punchy performance to the street, your KTM Street bike is ready to take on any twists or turns.

Hit every target with devastating accuracy, and take advantage of KTM’s offer to enjoy unmatched levels of precision to the street. Wear the crown when it comes to carving up the asphalt.

Check out the KTM website for more information or to find your nearest dealer (link).

200 Duke

The 2022 and 2023 200 Duke models offer unbeatable value in getting onto two wheels, with the 2022 available for $4,895 ride-away, with the ’23 model priced at $5,195 ride-away.

The 200 Duke is powered by a liquid-cooled 199.5 cc four-stroke single-cylinder, producing 19.5 Nm of torque, with 830 mm seat height and 146 kg weight, for a manageable package.

WP APEX suspension is fitted front and rear with USD forks, large 300 mm front brake disc and four-piston caliper, backed by Bosch Supermoto ABS.

390 Duke

Taking a step up from the 200 Duke, is the popular ’23 LAMS 390 Duke with 373 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder, pumping out 32 kW and 37 Nm, and running a PASC slipper clutch.

WP APEX USD forks and shock join a big 320 mm front brake rotor with four-piston caliper, and seat height is also 830 mm. Supermoto ABS is fitted, as well as a TFT display with handlebar toggle, making for one of the sharpest beginner motorcycles, prior to the new generation 390 models.

Pricing for the 2023 390 Duke is $7,595 ride-away, saving $600, while a 2022 390 Duke can be picked up for $6,995, saving $890!

1290 Super Duke R

Jumping to the top of the KTM Street range is the 1290 Super Duke R, boasting 180 hp and 140 Nm of torque from the 1301 cc LC8 V-twin powerplant, with ride modes, MTC, optional MSR, Supermoto ABS, Cruise Control and more!

Fully adjustable WP APEX USD forks ensure performance can be tailored to each rider, matched with a fully adjustable WP APEX shock. Beefy Brembo four-piston Stylema calipers on 320 mm floating rotors ensure you’ve got the stop to match all that go.

You can save $5,420 on a 2023 Super Duke R, now $25,395 ride-away, while the 2022 model can be had for just $23,995 ride-away.

Here’s the full list of savings by model and year:

2023 Models New Ride Away Price Savings RC 390 GP 2023 $7,795 $1,200 RC 390 2023 $7,595 $1,200 690 SMC R 2023 $17,895 $2,200 1290 SUPER DUKE GT 2023 $29,495 $5,240 890 SMT 2023 $21,895 $2,580 1290 SUPER DUKE R 2023 $25,395 $5,420 1290 SUPER DUKE RR 2023 $36,895 $5,800 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO 2023 $28,195 $5,340 200 DUKE 2023 $5,195 $700 390 DUKE 2023 $7,595 $600 890 DUKE GP 2023 $14,395 $3,430 890 DUKE R 2023 $17,395 $3,165 2022 Model New Ride Away Price Savings RC 390 2022 $7,195 $1,204 1290 SUPER DUKE GT 2022 $27,995 $5,170 1290 SUPER DUKE R 2022 $23,995 $5,425 200 DUKE 2022 $4,895 $575 390 DUKE 2022 $6,995 $890 890 DUKE 2022 $13,595 $3,255 890 DUKE GP 2022 $13,595 $3,525

Offer only available on selected KTM Street models purchased until 30/09/2024 or while stocks last. Only available at participating dealers.