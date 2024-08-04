GET SX1 PRO 2T ECU

To comply with global emissions regulations, OEM manufacturers adjust and set the motorcycle’s ECU parameters to meet certain standards. Consequently, the motorcycle’s engine is often tuned for lower emissions rather than maximum engine performance.

The GET SX1 PRO 2T ECU is professionally tuned to maximise engine performance and instantly unlocks the full potential of your stock 2-stroke injection engine. GET are the first electronic brand to offer a complete replacement Engine Control Unit for the latest generation 2-Stroke injection engines introduced by KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna Motorcycles.

What steps have GET taken to produce the SX1 PRO?

GET is a trusted brand by many Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and strongly involved in the OEM market by offering a complete service of both electronic software and hardware solutions. It’s through these partnerships that GET has developed, tested and verified product performance.

GET house an experienced team of engineers and technicians who’ve devoted their time to ensure performance and reliability of the all-new SX1 PRO 2T ECU. To tune the latest generation 2-stroke injection engines, GET engineers programmed multiple ECU parameters to optimise performance across the entire power curve.

Resulting in two pre-loaded maps for instant plug & play performance gains.

Are the maps different across models?

Yes, each SX1 PRO 2T ECU offers two bespoke Map selections that have been developed extensively to suit each make & model.

What are the two pre-installed maps?

Map 1 “Racing” is configured for full power while Map 2 “Wet” is configured for smooth power delivery on wet & slippery conditions. Unique to the SX1 is the ability to switch between Map 1 & Map 2 on the fly using the SX1 Handlebar Controller.

How does the SX1 PRO 2T ECU improve my new 2-stroke?

Unique to the new-generation 2-stroke injection models is the ability to adjust the exhaust valve position electronically. Using real-time throttle position and engine data, the GET SX1 PRO 2T ECU manages the exhaust valve to regulate exhaust flow, increasing or decreasing back pressure, to improve torque and top end horsepower where required.

At the same time, the GET SX1 PRO 2T ECU manages a symphony of fuel & oil injection timing in real-time based on throttle position, intake air temperature and engine temperature to ensure optimised combustion and reliability thanks to accurate engine lubrication.

How does the SX1 PRO communicate with my motorcycle?

GET stepped up the game by introducing the STM 32 BIT electronic chipset into the SX1 PRO ECU which provides extremely fast processing speeds of real-time data. Full CAN-bus communication protocol enables instant, uninterrupted communication between your motorcycle and devices. The ECU will communicate with your device even in noisy environments. Meaning, you’re able to view live data on your device while the motorcycle is running and stationary.

Can I accidently tune my engine to unsafe levels?

The WiGET device app is designed to allow you to adjust the engine settings and other performance parameters easily and conveniently. Parameters within the app are pre-set and won’t allow you to unsafely tune your motorcycle.

GET engineers and technicians created pre-set configurations which are tested for safe operation. The app restricts the range of adjustment within these parameters to prevent users from making extreme changes that could damage the engine.

The WiGET app provides real-time data monitoring (when stationary), allowing you to see the impact of your adjustments immediately.

Extract more from additional modifications

Upgrading to a GET engine control unit is the foundation to extracting more from additional modifications and should be your first performance upgrade. The effect of adding a Powerflow Kit to increase air flow, increasing compression or changing gearing ratios to suit riding conditions is amplified by the overall performance gains by the GET SX1 PRO 2T ECU.

How much is a GET SX1 PRO ECU and what’s included?

The GET SX1 PRO 2T ECU retails for $1,499.95 AUD which includes the super trick, SX1 Handlebar Controller, SX1 Connect (Wifi) and WiGET application. Available for all new-generation fuel injected models.

GET Engine Control Units & Smart Tools are proudly distributed by A1 Accessory Imports

www.a1accessory.com.au / [email protected]