Christmas is only 8 weeks away

For a limited time only, enjoy savings of up to $1,000 off the recommended retail price on all Motocross, Trials, and Supermotard bikes from the ONE and TWO series.

Give your kids the gift of adventure and freedom, all while ensuring their safety.

Our electric motorcycles cater to age groups 3 to 11 years old, and they come with the latest technology, including Bluetooth App connectivity that puts control in the palm of the parent or caregiver’s hand. These bikes are built to last and provide your child with an unforgettable riding experience.