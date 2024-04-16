TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Offer valid from 12th March to 30th April 2024

$200 Service Offer:

$200 is in the form of an instore credit. Valid for use in-store at Ducati Parramatta or Fraser Motorcycles Wollongong only. Valid for 3 months from issue date. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Credit not to be used towards Service labor or parts. Fraser Motor Group reserve the right to alter this promotion and its inclusions at any time without notice. Valid for first 20 Service Centre bookings only.

$2,500 New Motorcycle Purchase Offer:

Offer redeemable at Ducati Parramatta or Fraser Motorcycles Wollongong only for new or used motorcycles purchased between 12th March and 30th April 2024. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Fraser Motor Group reserve the right to alter this promotion and its inclusions at any time without notice. In store credit can only be used towards accessories, apparel or merchandise in store, for in-stock items. $2,500 credit valid for use in-store at Ducati Parramatta only. Voucher is a component of the Ducati Parramatta Elite Rewards promotion. See the Ts and Cs from this promotion at www.frasermotorcycles.com.au. Credit valid for 3 months from issue date. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Credit not to be used towards Service labor or parts. In store credit can only be used towards accessories, apparel or merchandise in store, for in-stock items. Fraser Motor Group reserve the right to alter this promotion and its inclusions at any time without notice. Valid for first 10 motorcycles sold only.