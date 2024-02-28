Save on the Dark Side

Yamaha is pleased to offer Dark Side customers the edge when it comes to purchasing at the top end of the naked sports torque category.

Starting 14 Feb, dealers have been offering up to $3000 savings on big-bore MY23 and earlier MT models.

The Dark Side models that attract the savings are:

The savings during the campaign and the corresponding new ride away pricing can be seen in the table above.

The Save on the Dark Side promotion runs until 30 June 2024

Act now while stocks last!