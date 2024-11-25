Husqvarna Motorcycle Summer Sale

The Husqvarna Motorcycles Summer Sale is in full swing, so there’s no better time to purchase Husky’s exceptional Street and Travel models.

This exclusive sale runs until the end of the year, offering unbeatable deals on the bikes you’ve been dreaming of. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by.

Visit your nearest Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer today and take advantage of the Summer Sale. Ride away with the perfect bike for your adventures before the year ends!

You can check out the full list of models covered in Husqvarna’s Summer Sale at their website (link).

There’s big savings on MY23 Svartpilen 401 scramblers, with ride-away pricing set at just $6,995 – saving $1415, while the Vitpilen 401 also MY23 and the last of the cafe racer versions is available for $6,695 with a huge $1715 saving.

So if you’re after a LAMS or first motorcycle, the Svartpilen and Vitpilen 401 represent some of the best value options you’ll find.

Husqvarna’s MY23 701 models – both the Supermoto and Enduro are also discounted, the Supermoto available for $17,995 and the Enduro for $17,895.

For adventurers, you can pick up a MY22 Norden 901 for under $20K! That’s $19,795 ride-away, with a massive $5,255 in savings.

Or the MY23 Norden 901 Expedition is available for the decked out adventure, $23,895 ride-away, saving $3,945, while the regular MY23 Norden 901 is $21,395 ride-away, saving $4,465.

For more information check out the Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia website (link).

The Fine Print

Offer only available on selected Husqvarna Motorcycle models until 31/12/2024 or while stocks last. Husqvarna Mobility GmbH reserves the right – without prior notice and without specifying reasons – to change the offer for all models mentioned. Offer only available at participating authorised Husqvarna Mobility GmbH dealers. No cash alternative is possible. All details are non-binding and specified with the proviso that errors, for instance in printing, setting and/or typing, may occur; such information is subject to change without notice at any time.