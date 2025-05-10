2025 North West 200

Day Three – Friday

Friday is the first and only rest day at the North West 200. The chance to rest up and reflect on all that’s gone on was much needed after a hectic Thursday that saw almost 10 hours of full-on track action, culminating in 3 frantic four-lap evening races. The headlines so far have been all about race winners Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd, but as ever, there are many other stories unfolding simultaneously, each with its own plot twist.

Perhaps the biggest plot twist of all was that a dead body was recovered from the shore, just metres from the paddock this morning. The only official information from the Police is that there is no official information other than confirmation that a body was, indeed, found and investigations are ongoing.

However, that breaking story did little to quell the party atmosphere, and the paddock was a hive of activity all day. Once again, punters, riders and team members went about their business in the baking sun, which certainly aided the feel-good mood of those in attendance. The likes of Michael Dunlop and Ian Hutchinson were ever present and happily signed autographs and posed for selfies with an endless swathe of eager fans.

One rider who was a bit more chipper than he would have been yesterday afternoon was Josh Brookes. The Aussie has had a torrid time so far at the event and has suffered serious set-up issues with the Jackson racing Fireblade. Brooksey described the bike as extremely nervous over the circuit’s jumps and bumps, particularly in the run into Mather’s chicane.

However, just before the Superstock race on Thursday evening, the Jackson team mechanics tried something that worked and that allowed Josh to fight out on track where he managed a 7th, which is a major improvement from where he had been circulating in the previous Superbike race.

Brookes is confident that the changes will translate to the Superbike and while he warns against putting any money on him to win, he is happy to at least be able race the bike rather than simply trying to survive the bike’s violent tantrums.

It’s been a massive shock to the Senior TT podium man, because any bike he’s ridden in the past has transferred well from BSB set up to the roads. He’s been happy with the stability of the DAO racing Fireblade he has campaigned this year on the circuits, but the difference has been night and day now that he’s back on the roads and that has thrown him. Hopefully the fix he has discovered will make all the difference for Saturday.

The other Aussie in the race, Davo Johnson, has been having some issues also but managed a 15th in the Superstock race on Thursday night.

On Friday Davo had some sponsor engagements within the local area but speaking to the team, there does not appear to be serious set-up issues with the Kawasaki – a mechanic advised that only maintenance work was required today on the big ZX-10R.

Kiwi Mitch Rees was conspicuous in his absence during the Thursday races. It later transpired that the Whakatane man had had a small off between Metropole and Church corner towards the end of qualifying.

The Padgetts team were seen working hard on his Fireblade today, getting it ready for Saturday’s main event. It’s our understanding that while Rees is a little stiff and sore, he should be good to go for the main race day.

Updates are now rolling in regarding the two hospitalised riders involved in the Supersport practice crash on Wednesday. The riders were local man Gary ‘Tonto’ McCoy and Englishman, Craig Neve. McCoy is said to be in pain due to several broken ribs amongst other injuries. He is said to be extremely disappointed to be injured as he will now miss making his TT debut this year- something he has been working towards for over a year. However, the good news is that he will make a full recovery and his day will come again.

Neve is the rider who left in the helicopter and details are a little scanter on his condition. His partner, Steph, issued an update today stating that Craig was still in the ICU but the care he was receiving was ‘amazing’ and they were hopeful of a positive outcome. We hope that the Batham’s rider will be back doing what he does best alongside Michael Rutter sometime in the not-too-distant future.

But now, with the North Coast of Northern Ireland in darkness, the attention turns to Saturday for it will be ‘showtime’ when dawn breaks.

Todd and Hickman will be stronger tomorrow for they have gathered much data in yesterday’s races and will be armed with a stronger set up when they take their place on the grid. Todd spoke today of how everything 8Ten have done so far since arriving at the North West has more or less been ‘testing’ due to the lack of track time the 8Ten team have had in 2025.

Listening to Davey describe how far on the back-foot himself and Hickman are, you would never have guessed that he had already won the opening Superbike race. Mind you, Michael Dunlop isn’t exactly armed with mountains of experience on any of his bikes either.

Dean Harrison described today how he is feeling the pressure of the swarm of M1000RR BMW machines he finds himself constantly surrounded by. Many eyes will be on the big number 3 Honda tomorrow, keen to see if he can make the Fireblade work.

First out will be SuperTwins, the only class who haven’t had a race yet. Fans will be arriving at the circuit first thing in the morning, hoping to bag themselves a prime viewing spot along the coast road. If you happen to be going yourself, make sure and get there early or you may miss out.