2025 FIM JuniorGP Championships
Round Six – Barcelona
Brian Uriarte (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) became the 2025 FIM JuniorGP World Champion after securing the title in Race 2 on home soil at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over the weekend, walking away with an unassailable 66-point lead with a round to go.
In the Moto2 European Championship, the wins were split between Unai Orradre (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro) and Milan Pawelec (AGR Team), with that title fight going to Valencia.
In the European Talent Cup, Kiandra Ramadhipa (Honda Asia-Dream Racing Junior Team) claimed victory, while the Stock European Championship’s sole race was won by Tibor Erik Varga (IUM Motorsports S.L) as title leader Iker Garcia (GV Tamoil Racing) crashed out.
JuniorGP
Race 1 went down to the wire in Barcelona, with Jesus Rios (Finetwork XTI Mir Racing Team) snatching victory by a mere 0.102s at the flag. Championship leader Uriarte took second, tied with Rico Salmela (Estrella Galicia 0,0) at the line as the final podium places were decided by the riders’ fastest lap.
Marco Morelli (GRYD – MLav Racing) narrowly missed out on the podium, finishing fourth at the flag, while Marianos Nikolis was 18th.
Race 2 saw Uriarte’s crowning moment, clinching the 2025 JuniorGP World Championship with a round to spare, and taking a safer second place, just ahead of Joel Esteban (CFMOTO Aspar Junior Team), the duo trailing leader Morelli by seven seconds.
The race was red-flagged on the final lap following a crash for Adrian Cruces (Finetwork XTI Mir Racing Team), with Australia’s Nikolis settling for 26th.
The celebrations were only beginning for #51, who had notched up his eighth podium of the season.
Behind Uriarte, Morelli sits on 133-points to Rico Salmela’s 122, and nipping at his heels are Joel Esteban and Casey O’Gorman on 120-each, followed by Jesus Rios. While the top spot is decided, there’s still plenty to race for, for the rest of the field, with Uriarte unlikely to slack off with the trophy safely in the bag.
JuniorGP Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Time/Gap
|1
|JESÚS RÍOS
|SPA
|25:24.976
|2
|BRIAN URIARTE
|SPA
|+0.102
|3
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|+0.102
|4
|MARCO MORELLI
|ARG
|+0.122
|5
|CASEY O’GORMAN
|IRL
|+0.810
|6
|VEDA PRATAMA
|INA
|+1.854
|7
|ZEN MITANI
|JPN
|+2.560
|8
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|SPA
|+2.578
|9
|HAKIM DANISH
|MAL
|+2.901
|10
|LEONARDO ZANNI
|ITA
|+2.962
|11
|EVAN BELFORD
|GBR
|+3.644
|12
|DODO BOGGIO
|ITA
|+21.926
|13
|ADRIAN CRUCES
|SPA
|+21.943
|14
|LEONARDO ABRUZZO
|ITA
|+22.008
|15
|GIULIO PUGLIESE
|ITA
|+22.014
|16
|DAVID GONZÁLEZ
|SPA
|+22.101
|17
|ENZO BELLON
|FRA
|+24.827
|18
|MARIANOS NIKOLIS
|AUS
|+24.989
|19
|SULLIVAN MOUNSEY
|GBR
|+25.035
|20
|LENOXX PHOMMARA
|SWI
|+25.102
|21
|KGOPOTSO MONONYANE
|RSA
|+25.354
|22
|ERIK MICHIELON
|ITA
|+25.400
|23
|KRISTIAN DANIEL JR
|USA
|+25.658
|24
|CESARE TIEZZI
|ITA
|+27.205
|25
|LUCAS BROWN
|GBR
|+27.268
|26
|KOTARO UCHIUMI
|JPN
|+27.629
|27
|EDOARDO BERTOLA
|ITA
|+27.722
|28
|KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG
|THA
|+38.989
|29
|LEO RAMMERSTORFER
|AUT
|+51.675
|30
|LORIS SCHÖNROCK
|GER
|+57.091
|31
|RANDY F. TRUCHOT
|FRA
|+1:18.260
JuniorGP Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Time/Gap
|1
|MARCO MORELLI
|ARG
|23:31.794
|2
|BRIAN URIARTE
|SPA
|+7.125
|3
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|SPA
|+7.185
|4
|CASEY O’GORMAN
|IRL
|+7.250
|5
|JESÚS RÍOS
|SPA
|+7.326
|6
|HAKIM DANISH
|MAL
|+7.375
|7
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|+7.507
|8
|VEDA PRATAMA
|INA
|+7.650
|9
|ZEN MITANI
|JPN
|+7.730
|10
|LEONARDO ZANNI
|ITA
|+8.073
|11
|EVAN BELFORD
|GBR
|+14.051
|12
|DODO BOGGIO
|ITA
|+14.114
|13
|SULLIVAN MOUNSEY
|GBR
|+22.598
|14
|LEO RAMMERSTORFER
|AUT
|+22.650
|15
|KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG
|THA
|+22.684
|16
|ENZO BELLON
|FRA
|+26.128
|17
|KRISTIAN DANIEL JR
|USA
|+26.331
|18
|LENOXX PHOMMARA
|SWI
|+26.410
|19
|KGOPOTSO MONONYANE
|RSA
|+26.507
|20
|KEVIN FARKAS
|HUN
|+26.964
|21
|KOTARO UCHIUMI
|JPN
|+27.180
|22
|ERIK MICHIELON
|ITA
|+27.310
|23
|GIULIO PUGLIESE
|ITA
|1 Lap
|24
|EDOARDO BERTOLA
|ITA
|1 Lap
|25
|CESARE TIEZZI
|ITA
|1 Lap
|26
|MARIANOS NIKOLIS
|AUS
|1 Lap
|27
|LORIS SCHÖNROCK
|GER
|1 Lap
|28
|RANDY FLORENT TRUCHOT
|FRA
|1 Lap
|29
|JEREMI WOJCIECHOWSKI
|POL
|1 Lap
JuniorGP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Total
|1
|Brian Uriarte
|KTM
|199
|2
|Marco Morelli
|HONDA
|133
|3
|Rico Salmela
|HONDA
|122
|4
|Joel Esteban
|CFMOTO
|120
|5
|Casey O’Gorman
|HONDA
|120
|6
|Jesús Rios
|KTM
|111
|7
|Leonardo Zanni
|KTM
|93
|8
|Hakim Danish
|KTM
|74
|9
|Zen Mitani
|HONDA
|65
|10
|David Gonzalez
|KTM
|64
|11
|Veda Pratama
|HONDA
|64
|12
|Giulio Pugliese
|CFMOTO
|44
|13
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|KTM
|36
|14
|Evan Belford
|HONDA
|33
|15
|Sullivan Mounsey
|CFMOTO
|18
|16
|Dodo Boggio
|HONDA
|17
|17
|Leonardo Abruzzo
|KTM
|16
|18
|Beñat Fernandez
|KTM
|16
|19
|Pau Alsina
|HONDA
|15
|20
|Lenoxx Phommara
|KTM
|10
|21
|Kgopotso Mononyane
|KTM
|8
|22
|Kiattisak Singhapong
|HONDA
|8
|23
|Enzo Bellon
|KTM
|4
|24
|Adrián Cruzes
|KTM
|3
|25
|Erik Michielon
|KTM
|3
|26
|Marianos Nikolis
|KTM
|2
|27
|Lucas Brown
|HONDA
|1
|28
|Kevin Farkas
|KTM
|1
Moto2 European Championship
Race one saw Unai Orradre battle his way from fourth to first to claim victory and give himself a match point on Sunday afternoon. Eric Fernandez (FAU55TEY Racing) snatched second at the final corner ahead of Alberto Ferrandez (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro) as they completed the podium.
Australia’s Harrison Voight ended the opening race in 20th.
The afternoon’s race two saw Milan Pawelec (AGR Team) claim victory ahead of Fernandez and Ferrandez, who once again switched positions at the final corner in a carbon-copy move from race one. Voight improving to a 16th place finish.
Orradre needed to outscore his nearest rivals by three points to be sure of the title in Barcelona but finished in P6; meaning the title fight heads to Valencia with 25 points available and four riders in title contention: Orradre, Pawelec, Ferrandez and Alberto Surra (Andifer American Racing).
Moto2 European Championship Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Time/Gap
|1
|UNAI ORRADRE
|SPA
|26:11.313
|2
|ERIC FERNÁNDEZ
|SPA
|+0.233
|3
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|SPA
|+0.395
|4
|MILAN PAWELEC
|POL
|+0.600
|5
|XAVIER ARTIGAS
|SPA
|+4.987
|6
|XABI ZURUTUZA
|SPA
|+6.194
|7
|ALBERTO SURRA
|ITA
|+7.272
|8
|OSCAR GUTIÉRREZ
|SPA
|+11.644
|9
|FRANCISCO J PALOMERA
|SPA
|+13.239
|10
|JOHAN GIMBERT
|FRA
|+14.006
|11
|MARCOS LUDEÑA
|SPA
|+14.094
|12
|BORJA JIMÉNEZ
|SPA
|+14.501
|13
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI
|ITA
|+17.341
|14
|ENEJ KRSEVAN
|SLO
|+18.179
|15
|ROMÁN RAMOS
|SPA
|+20.351
|16
|LORENZO FELLON
|FRA
|+21.358
|17
|CRISTIAN LOLLI
|ITA
|+21.409
|18
|ROSSI ATTILA MOOR
|USA
|+27.105
|19
|YERAY RUIZ
|SPA
|+28.000
|20
|HARRISON SAMUEL VOIGHT
|AUS
|+28.515
|21
|MARIO MAYOR
|SPA
|+45.519
|22
|ABDULLA ALQUBAISI
|QAT
|+53.732
|23
|JONA EISENKOLB
|GER
|+1:05.216
Moto2 European Championship Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Time/Gap
|1
|MILAN PAWELEC
|POL
|26:10.077
|2
|ERIC FERNÁNDEZ
|SPA
|+0.876
|3
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|SPA
|+0.924
|4
|XABI ZURUTUZA
|SPA
|+2.576
|5
|XAVIER ARTIGAS
|SPA
|+2.661
|6
|UNAI ORRADRE
|SPA
|+6.440
|7
|ALBERTO SURRA
|ITA
|+6.516
|8
|JOHAN GIMBERT
|FRA
|+10.338
|9
|OSCAR GUTIÉRREZ
|SPA
|+10.772
|10
|BORJA JIMÉNEZ
|SPA
|+10.938
|11
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI
|ITA
|+11.031
|12
|YERAY RUIZ
|SPA
|+15.391
|13
|FRANCISCO J PALOMERA
|SPA
|+16.390
|14
|FRANCESCO MONGIARDO
|ITA
|+16.448
|15
|MARCOS LUDEÑA
|SPA
|+17.374
|16
|HARRISON SAMUEL VOIGHT
|AUS
|+22.235
|17
|JOSH WHATLEY
|GBR
|+22.304
|18
|LORENZO FELLON
|FRA
|+23.777
|19
|ROSSI ATTILA MOOR
|USA
|+23.937
|20
|ROMÁN RAMOS
|SPA
|+29.271
|21
|MARCOS RUDA
|SPA
|+30.459
|22
|CRISTIAN LOLLI
|ITA
|+31.204
|23
|ABDULLA ALQUBAISI
|QAT
|+44.769
|24
|OWEN VAN TRIGT
|NED
|+44.889
|25
|JONA EISENKOLB
|GER
|+1:10.099
Moto2 European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Unai Orradre
|BOSCOSCURO
|159
|2
|Milan Pawelec
|KALEX
|149
|3
|Alberto Ferrández
|BOSCOSCURO
|142
|4
|Alberto Surra
|KALEX
|135
|5
|Xabi Zurutuza
|KALEX
|114
|6
|Eric Fernández
|BOSCOSCURO
|70
|7
|Yeray Ruiz
|KALEX
|64
|8
|Francesco Mongiardo
|BOSCOSCURO
|61
|9
|Alessandro Morosi
|KALEX
|61
|10
|Daniel Muñoz
|FORWARD
|53
|11
|Johan Gimbert
|KALEX
|51
|12
|Facundo Llambias
|KALEX
|42
|13
|Oscar Gutierrez
|BOSCOSCURO
|39
|14
|Adrián Cruces
|BOSCOSCURO
|33
|15
|Marco Tapia
|BOSCOSCURO
|31
|16
|Francisco J Palomera
|KALEX
|25
|17
|Rossi Attila Moor
|KALEX
|23
|18
|Xavier Artigas
|KALEX
|22
|19
|Harrison Voight
|KALEX
|21
Stock European Championship Race
Tibor Varga took a hard-fought victory in the Stock ECh’s only race of the day in Barcelona, with the Hungarian also claiming the Championship lead.
Jacopo Cretaro (SF Racing) made up for his Misano mistake with second, with Pier Francesco Venturini (AC Racing Team) completing the podium.
Leading the Australian efforts was Archie McDonald, finishing just off the podium in sixth, while Declan Van Rosmalen was 15th.
Archie McDonald
“I was never meant to take the long lap. After a crash into turn 1, I did everything I could to avoid everyone and re-join the race safely, unfortunately after 10 laps of fighting back from 10th to the top five group! I would receive a long lap for short cutting the track avoiding the crash? As well as starting the race P3 and finishing lap one P10 I don’t think I gained an advantage. I did my penalty and noticed that a couple other riders who also short cut the track, didn’t receive a long lap penalty like me, I approached race direction immediately after the race and notified them of my situation and reviewed the incident and after 20 minutes they apologised with the mistake of “human error” handing me the long lap penalty instead of the correct riders, which I understood and didn’t bother arguing further action as I’ve already enjoyed the weekend and I think we all know my potential for the last round anyway. Once again thank you Team Laglisse you guys are amazing people and are as hungry to win as me, I LOVE IT! As well Claire Sharkey and Robbie Bolger your calls before every session are so motivating as well as the heart felt congratulating calls after each session, much love. Now on the plane back to Australia for the ASBK finale!”
Iker Garcia (GV Tamoil Racing) crashed out at Turn 1 on the opening lap after colliding with Filippo Fuligni (PROMORACING), with David Real (Mission Grand Prix) also involved; all three retired from the race.
Varga leads Garcia by one point heading to the season-finale at Valencia. McDonald sits seventh.
Stock European Championship Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Time/Gap
|1
|TIBOR VARGA
|HUN
|25:11.323
|2
|JACOPO CRETARO
|ITA
|+0.125
|3
|PIER FRANCESCO VENTURINI
|ITA
|+0.354
|4
|BLAI TRIAS
|SPA
|+0.837
|5
|ÁLVARO FUERTES
|SPA
|+1.208
|6
|ARCHIE BOB MC DONALD
|AUS
|+2.088
|7
|JOAN SANTOS
|SPA
|+2.293
|8
|RUBÉN ROMERO
|SPA
|+2.754
|9
|AMANUEL BRINTON
|GBR
|+2.870
|10
|JOAN DIAZ
|SPA
|+3.216
|11
|FRAN RUIZ
|SPA
|+6.846
|12
|ALBERTO GARCIA
|SPA
|+11.327
|13
|GONÇALO CAPOTE
|POR
|+12.049
|14
|DAVID SANCHIS
|SPA
|+14.545
|15
|DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN
|AUS
|+22.651
|16
|MATTEO PATACCA
|ITA
|+26.647
|17
|CRISTIAN DARLIANO
|ITA
|+28.509
|18
|JAVIER DEL OLMO
|SPA
|+29.581
|19
|YERAY SAIZ
|SPA
|+29.681
|20
|ANDREA BETTIN
|ITA
|+32.680
|21
|SVIATOSLAV PYLYPENKO
|UKR
|+39.989
|22
|CRISTO ROMERO
|MEX
|+1:11.905
|23
|JAVIER APARISI
|SPA
|+1:12.654
|24
|SHUAI LI
|CHN
|+1:12.681
Stock European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Tibor Erik Varga
|81
|2
|Iker Garcia
|80
|3
|Jacopo Cretaro
|69
|4
|Blai Trias
|55.5
|5
|Álvaro Fuertes
|50
|6
|Borja Gómez
|45
|7
|Archie Bob Mc Donald
|44
|8
|Rubén Romero
|43.5
|9
|Joan Diaz
|36
|10
|Alberto García
|35
|11
|Pier Francesco Venturini
|30.5
|12
|Filippo Fuligni
|30
|13
|Amanuel David Brinton
|30
|14
|Joan Santos
|24
|15
|David Jiménez
|17
|16
|David Sanchis
|16
|17
|Bence Kecskés
|16
|18
|Andy Verdoïa
|13
|19
|Fran Ruiz
|13
European Talent Cup
Kiandra Ramadhipa took a stunning final lap win, defeating Carlos Cano (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) in another photo finish. Alvaro Lucas (CFMOTO Aspar Junior Team) completed the rostrum, with 0.066s separating the top three.
Yaroslav Karpushin initially clinched third but was later disqualified from the results. Fernando Bujosa (AC Racing Team) crashed out at Turn 7 on the fourth lap, losing crucial Championship points.
The ETC title now heads to Valencia for the final showdown, with Cano holding an 11-point advantage over Bujosa
European Talent Cup Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time/Gap
|1
|KIANDRA RAMADHIPA
|24:24.708
|2
|CARLOS CANO
|+0.007
|3
|ALVARO LUCAS
|+0.066
|4
|ALEX LONGARELA
|+0.141
|5
|TRAVIS BORG
|+0.164
|6
|FYNN KRATOCHWIL
|+0.526
|7
|ALFONSI DAQUIGAN
|+1.196
|8
|GABRIEL TESINI
|+1.149
|9
|ETHAN SPARKS
|+1.233
|10
|MATEO MARULANDA
|+1.436
|11
|CRISTIAN BORRELLI
|+2.702
|12
|MATHIAS TAMBURINI
|+11.469
|13
|IGNACIO GALÁN
|+11.501
|14
|RÉMY SANJUAN
|+17.774
|15
|ENEKO OSORIO
|+17.842
|16
|EDUARDO GUTIÉRREZ
|+17.906
|17
|OLIVER CANTOS
|+18.531
|18
|DAVID DA COSTA
|+25.949
|19
|LEONARDO MARTINAZZI
|+26.163
|20
|ANDRES GARCIA
|+26.260
|21
|MATTEO GABARRINI
|+28.664
European Talent Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Carlos Cano
|155
|2
|Fernando Bujosa
|144
|3
|Kiandra Ramadhipa
|129
|4
|Alex Longarela
|126
|5
|Álvaro Lucas
|122
|6
|Yaroslav Karpushin
|88
|7
|Eduardo Gutiérrez
|57
|8
|Travis Borg
|56
|9
|Gabriel Tesini
|54
|10
|Cristian Borrelli
|49
|11
|Fynn Kratochwil
|45
|12
|Matteo Gabarrini
|43
|13
|Mateo Marulanda
|37
|14
|Lorenzo Pritell
|31
|15
|Antoine Nativi
|31
|16
|Ignacio Galán
|28
|17
|Izan Rodríguez
|28
|18
|Gonzalo Pérez
|24
|19
|Kerman Tinez
|21
Next stop:
Season final – Circuit Ricardo Tormo – Round Seven, November 23.