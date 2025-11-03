2025 FIM JuniorGP Championships

Round Six – Barcelona

Brian Uriarte (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) became the 2025 FIM JuniorGP World Champion after securing the title in Race 2 on home soil at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over the weekend, walking away with an unassailable 66-point lead with a round to go.

In the Moto2 European Championship, the wins were split between Unai Orradre (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro) and Milan Pawelec (AGR Team), with that title fight going to Valencia.

In the European Talent Cup, Kiandra Ramadhipa (Honda Asia-Dream Racing Junior Team) claimed victory, while the Stock European Championship’s sole race was won by Tibor Erik Varga (IUM Motorsports S.L) as title leader Iker Garcia (GV Tamoil Racing) crashed out.

JuniorGP

Race 1 went down to the wire in Barcelona, with Jesus Rios (Finetwork XTI Mir Racing Team) snatching victory by a mere 0.102s at the flag. Championship leader Uriarte took second, tied with Rico Salmela (Estrella Galicia 0,0) at the line as the final podium places were decided by the riders’ fastest lap.

Marco Morelli (GRYD – MLav Racing) narrowly missed out on the podium, finishing fourth at the flag, while Marianos Nikolis was 18th.

Race 2 saw Uriarte’s crowning moment, clinching the 2025 JuniorGP World Championship with a round to spare, and taking a safer second place, just ahead of Joel Esteban (CFMOTO Aspar Junior Team), the duo trailing leader Morelli by seven seconds.

The race was red-flagged on the final lap following a crash for Adrian Cruces (Finetwork XTI Mir Racing Team), with Australia’s Nikolis settling for 26th.

The celebrations were only beginning for #51, who had notched up his eighth podium of the season.

Behind Uriarte, Morelli sits on 133-points to Rico Salmela’s 122, and nipping at his heels are Joel Esteban and Casey O’Gorman on 120-each, followed by Jesus Rios. While the top spot is decided, there’s still plenty to race for, for the rest of the field, with Uriarte unlikely to slack off with the trophy safely in the bag.

JuniorGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 JESÚS RÍOS SPA 25:24.976 2 BRIAN URIARTE SPA +0.102 3 RICO SALMELA FIN +0.102 4 MARCO MORELLI ARG +0.122 5 CASEY O’GORMAN IRL +0.810 6 VEDA PRATAMA INA +1.854 7 ZEN MITANI JPN +2.560 8 JOEL ESTEBAN SPA +2.578 9 HAKIM DANISH MAL +2.901 10 LEONARDO ZANNI ITA +2.962 11 EVAN BELFORD GBR +3.644 12 DODO BOGGIO ITA +21.926 13 ADRIAN CRUCES SPA +21.943 14 LEONARDO ABRUZZO ITA +22.008 15 GIULIO PUGLIESE ITA +22.014 16 DAVID GONZÁLEZ SPA +22.101 17 ENZO BELLON FRA +24.827 18 MARIANOS NIKOLIS AUS +24.989 19 SULLIVAN MOUNSEY GBR +25.035 20 LENOXX PHOMMARA SWI +25.102 21 KGOPOTSO MONONYANE RSA +25.354 22 ERIK MICHIELON ITA +25.400 23 KRISTIAN DANIEL JR USA +25.658 24 CESARE TIEZZI ITA +27.205 25 LUCAS BROWN GBR +27.268 26 KOTARO UCHIUMI JPN +27.629 27 EDOARDO BERTOLA ITA +27.722 28 KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG THA +38.989 29 LEO RAMMERSTORFER AUT +51.675 30 LORIS SCHÖNROCK GER +57.091 31 RANDY F. TRUCHOT FRA +1:18.260

JuniorGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Time/Gap 1 MARCO MORELLI ARG 23:31.794 2 BRIAN URIARTE SPA +7.125 3 JOEL ESTEBAN SPA +7.185 4 CASEY O’GORMAN IRL +7.250 5 JESÚS RÍOS SPA +7.326 6 HAKIM DANISH MAL +7.375 7 RICO SALMELA FIN +7.507 8 VEDA PRATAMA INA +7.650 9 ZEN MITANI JPN +7.730 10 LEONARDO ZANNI ITA +8.073 11 EVAN BELFORD GBR +14.051 12 DODO BOGGIO ITA +14.114 13 SULLIVAN MOUNSEY GBR +22.598 14 LEO RAMMERSTORFER AUT +22.650 15 KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG THA +22.684 16 ENZO BELLON FRA +26.128 17 KRISTIAN DANIEL JR USA +26.331 18 LENOXX PHOMMARA SWI +26.410 19 KGOPOTSO MONONYANE RSA +26.507 20 KEVIN FARKAS HUN +26.964 21 KOTARO UCHIUMI JPN +27.180 22 ERIK MICHIELON ITA +27.310 23 GIULIO PUGLIESE ITA 1 Lap 24 EDOARDO BERTOLA ITA 1 Lap 25 CESARE TIEZZI ITA 1 Lap 26 MARIANOS NIKOLIS AUS 1 Lap 27 LORIS SCHÖNROCK GER 1 Lap 28 RANDY FLORENT TRUCHOT FRA 1 Lap 29 JEREMI WOJCIECHOWSKI POL 1 Lap

JuniorGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Man. Total 1 Brian Uriarte KTM 199 2 Marco Morelli HONDA 133 3 Rico Salmela HONDA 122 4 Joel Esteban CFMOTO 120 5 Casey O’Gorman HONDA 120 6 Jesús Rios KTM 111 7 Leonardo Zanni KTM 93 8 Hakim Danish KTM 74 9 Zen Mitani HONDA 65 10 David Gonzalez KTM 64 11 Veda Pratama HONDA 64 12 Giulio Pugliese CFMOTO 44 13 Leo Rammerstorfer KTM 36 14 Evan Belford HONDA 33 15 Sullivan Mounsey CFMOTO 18 16 Dodo Boggio HONDA 17 17 Leonardo Abruzzo KTM 16 18 Beñat Fernandez KTM 16 19 Pau Alsina HONDA 15 20 Lenoxx Phommara KTM 10 21 Kgopotso Mononyane KTM 8 22 Kiattisak Singhapong HONDA 8 23 Enzo Bellon KTM 4 24 Adrián Cruzes KTM 3 25 Erik Michielon KTM 3 26 Marianos Nikolis KTM 2 27 Lucas Brown HONDA 1 28 Kevin Farkas KTM 1

Moto2 European Championship

Race one saw Unai Orradre battle his way from fourth to first to claim victory and give himself a match point on Sunday afternoon. Eric Fernandez (FAU55TEY Racing) snatched second at the final corner ahead of Alberto Ferrandez (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro) as they completed the podium.

Australia’s Harrison Voight ended the opening race in 20th.

The afternoon’s race two saw Milan Pawelec (AGR Team) claim victory ahead of Fernandez and Ferrandez, who once again switched positions at the final corner in a carbon-copy move from race one. Voight improving to a 16th place finish.

Orradre needed to outscore his nearest rivals by three points to be sure of the title in Barcelona but finished in P6; meaning the title fight heads to Valencia with 25 points available and four riders in title contention: Orradre, Pawelec, Ferrandez and Alberto Surra (Andifer American Racing).

Moto2 European Championship Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat. Time/Gap 1 UNAI ORRADRE SPA 26:11.313 2 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ SPA +0.233 3 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ SPA +0.395 4 MILAN PAWELEC POL +0.600 5 XAVIER ARTIGAS SPA +4.987 6 XABI ZURUTUZA SPA +6.194 7 ALBERTO SURRA ITA +7.272 8 OSCAR GUTIÉRREZ SPA +11.644 9 FRANCISCO J PALOMERA SPA +13.239 10 JOHAN GIMBERT FRA +14.006 11 MARCOS LUDEÑA SPA +14.094 12 BORJA JIMÉNEZ SPA +14.501 13 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA +17.341 14 ENEJ KRSEVAN SLO +18.179 15 ROMÁN RAMOS SPA +20.351 16 LORENZO FELLON FRA +21.358 17 CRISTIAN LOLLI ITA +21.409 18 ROSSI ATTILA MOOR USA +27.105 19 YERAY RUIZ SPA +28.000 20 HARRISON SAMUEL VOIGHT AUS +28.515 21 MARIO MAYOR SPA +45.519 22 ABDULLA ALQUBAISI QAT +53.732 23 JONA EISENKOLB GER +1:05.216

Moto2 European Championship Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Time/Gap 1 MILAN PAWELEC POL 26:10.077 2 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ SPA +0.876 3 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ SPA +0.924 4 XABI ZURUTUZA SPA +2.576 5 XAVIER ARTIGAS SPA +2.661 6 UNAI ORRADRE SPA +6.440 7 ALBERTO SURRA ITA +6.516 8 JOHAN GIMBERT FRA +10.338 9 OSCAR GUTIÉRREZ SPA +10.772 10 BORJA JIMÉNEZ SPA +10.938 11 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA +11.031 12 YERAY RUIZ SPA +15.391 13 FRANCISCO J PALOMERA SPA +16.390 14 FRANCESCO MONGIARDO ITA +16.448 15 MARCOS LUDEÑA SPA +17.374 16 HARRISON SAMUEL VOIGHT AUS +22.235 17 JOSH WHATLEY GBR +22.304 18 LORENZO FELLON FRA +23.777 19 ROSSI ATTILA MOOR USA +23.937 20 ROMÁN RAMOS SPA +29.271 21 MARCOS RUDA SPA +30.459 22 CRISTIAN LOLLI ITA +31.204 23 ABDULLA ALQUBAISI QAT +44.769 24 OWEN VAN TRIGT NED +44.889 25 JONA EISENKOLB GER +1:10.099

Moto2 European Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Unai Orradre BOSCOSCURO 159 2 Milan Pawelec KALEX 149 3 Alberto Ferrández BOSCOSCURO 142 4 Alberto Surra KALEX 135 5 Xabi Zurutuza KALEX 114 6 Eric Fernández BOSCOSCURO 70 7 Yeray Ruiz KALEX 64 8 Francesco Mongiardo BOSCOSCURO 61 9 Alessandro Morosi KALEX 61 10 Daniel Muñoz FORWARD 53 11 Johan Gimbert KALEX 51 12 Facundo Llambias KALEX 42 13 Oscar Gutierrez BOSCOSCURO 39 14 Adrián Cruces BOSCOSCURO 33 15 Marco Tapia BOSCOSCURO 31 16 Francisco J Palomera KALEX 25 17 Rossi Attila Moor KALEX 23 18 Xavier Artigas KALEX 22 19 Harrison Voight KALEX 21

Stock European Championship Race

Tibor Varga took a hard-fought victory in the Stock ECh’s only race of the day in Barcelona, with the Hungarian also claiming the Championship lead.

Jacopo Cretaro (SF Racing) made up for his Misano mistake with second, with Pier Francesco Venturini (AC Racing Team) completing the podium.

Leading the Australian efforts was Archie McDonald, finishing just off the podium in sixth, while Declan Van Rosmalen was 15th.

Archie McDonald

“I was never meant to take the long lap. After a crash into turn 1, I did everything I could to avoid everyone and re-join the race safely, unfortunately after 10 laps of fighting back from 10th to the top five group! I would receive a long lap for short cutting the track avoiding the crash? As well as starting the race P3 and finishing lap one P10 I don’t think I gained an advantage. I did my penalty and noticed that a couple other riders who also short cut the track, didn’t receive a long lap penalty like me, I approached race direction immediately after the race and notified them of my situation and reviewed the incident and after 20 minutes they apologised with the mistake of “human error” handing me the long lap penalty instead of the correct riders, which I understood and didn’t bother arguing further action as I’ve already enjoyed the weekend and I think we all know my potential for the last round anyway. Once again thank you Team Laglisse you guys are amazing people and are as hungry to win as me, I LOVE IT! As well Claire Sharkey and Robbie Bolger your calls before every session are so motivating as well as the heart felt congratulating calls after each session, much love. Now on the plane back to Australia for the ASBK finale!”

Iker Garcia (GV Tamoil Racing) crashed out at Turn 1 on the opening lap after colliding with Filippo Fuligni (PROMORACING), with David Real (Mission Grand Prix) also involved; all three retired from the race.

Varga leads Garcia by one point heading to the season-finale at Valencia. McDonald sits seventh.

Stock European Championship Race Results

Pos Rider Nat. Time/Gap 1 TIBOR VARGA HUN 25:11.323 2 JACOPO CRETARO ITA +0.125 3 PIER FRANCESCO VENTURINI ITA +0.354 4 BLAI TRIAS SPA +0.837 5 ÁLVARO FUERTES SPA +1.208 6 ARCHIE BOB MC DONALD AUS +2.088 7 JOAN SANTOS SPA +2.293 8 RUBÉN ROMERO SPA +2.754 9 AMANUEL BRINTON GBR +2.870 10 JOAN DIAZ SPA +3.216 11 FRAN RUIZ SPA +6.846 12 ALBERTO GARCIA SPA +11.327 13 GONÇALO CAPOTE POR +12.049 14 DAVID SANCHIS SPA +14.545 15 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN AUS +22.651 16 MATTEO PATACCA ITA +26.647 17 CRISTIAN DARLIANO ITA +28.509 18 JAVIER DEL OLMO SPA +29.581 19 YERAY SAIZ SPA +29.681 20 ANDREA BETTIN ITA +32.680 21 SVIATOSLAV PYLYPENKO UKR +39.989 22 CRISTO ROMERO MEX +1:11.905 23 JAVIER APARISI SPA +1:12.654 24 SHUAI LI CHN +1:12.681

Stock European Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Tibor Erik Varga 81 2 Iker Garcia 80 3 Jacopo Cretaro 69 4 Blai Trias 55.5 5 Álvaro Fuertes 50 6 Borja Gómez 45 7 Archie Bob Mc Donald 44 8 Rubén Romero 43.5 9 Joan Diaz 36 10 Alberto García 35 11 Pier Francesco Venturini 30.5 12 Filippo Fuligni 30 13 Amanuel David Brinton 30 14 Joan Santos 24 15 David Jiménez 17 16 David Sanchis 16 17 Bence Kecskés 16 18 Andy Verdoïa 13 19 Fran Ruiz 13

European Talent Cup

Kiandra Ramadhipa took a stunning final lap win, defeating Carlos Cano (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) in another photo finish. Alvaro Lucas (CFMOTO Aspar Junior Team) completed the rostrum, with 0.066s separating the top three.

Yaroslav Karpushin initially clinched third but was later disqualified from the results. Fernando Bujosa (AC Racing Team) crashed out at Turn 7 on the fourth lap, losing crucial Championship points.

The ETC title now heads to Valencia for the final showdown, with Cano holding an 11-point advantage over Bujosa

European Talent Cup Race Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 KIANDRA RAMADHIPA 24:24.708 2 CARLOS CANO +0.007 3 ALVARO LUCAS +0.066 4 ALEX LONGARELA +0.141 5 TRAVIS BORG +0.164 6 FYNN KRATOCHWIL +0.526 7 ALFONSI DAQUIGAN +1.196 8 GABRIEL TESINI +1.149 9 ETHAN SPARKS +1.233 10 MATEO MARULANDA +1.436 11 CRISTIAN BORRELLI +2.702 12 MATHIAS TAMBURINI +11.469 13 IGNACIO GALÁN +11.501 14 RÉMY SANJUAN +17.774 15 ENEKO OSORIO +17.842 16 EDUARDO GUTIÉRREZ +17.906 17 OLIVER CANTOS +18.531 18 DAVID DA COSTA +25.949 19 LEONARDO MARTINAZZI +26.163 20 ANDRES GARCIA +26.260 21 MATTEO GABARRINI +28.664

European Talent Cup Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Carlos Cano 155 2 Fernando Bujosa 144 3 Kiandra Ramadhipa 129 4 Alex Longarela 126 5 Álvaro Lucas 122 6 Yaroslav Karpushin 88 7 Eduardo Gutiérrez 57 8 Travis Borg 56 9 Gabriel Tesini 54 10 Cristian Borrelli 49 11 Fynn Kratochwil 45 12 Matteo Gabarrini 43 13 Mateo Marulanda 37 14 Lorenzo Pritell 31 15 Antoine Nativi 31 16 Ignacio Galán 28 17 Izan Rodríguez 28 18 Gonzalo Pérez 24 19 Kerman Tinez 21

Next stop:

Season final – Circuit Ricardo Tormo – Round Seven, November 23.