Motorcycle Recalls

BMW Australia LTD – R 1300 GS – VARIO SIDE CASE

PRA number – 2024/20256

Original published date – 24 July 2024

Supplier details – BMW Australia LTD

What are the defects?

The lids of the side cases may not be properly secured, even when it appears to be properly latched.

What are the hazards?

The contents of the side cases can fall out while riding and cause accident or injury to other road users.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should stop using the product immediately and detach from the motorcycle.

Consumers should contact their BMW Motorrad Dealer or BMW Australia’s recall hotline on 1800 243 675 for a refund or repair kit.