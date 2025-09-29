2025 FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Round Six – Italy, Darfo Boario Terme

Images by Future7Media

The opening day of racing at round six of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship in Darfo Boario Terme, Italy, saw Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia beat TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Zach Pichon by three-seconds to claim overall victory.

Saturday marked the first full day of racing for competitors across four laps of the course, with a reduced number of three special tests per lap instead of an originally planned four, due to heavy overnight rain, ensured a demanding and closely fought day of racing for all.

The second and final day of racing at the GP of Italy saw Garcia secure the FIM Enduro1 World Championship, as GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona claimed the EnduroGP win, with Triumph Italia Racing’s Morgan Lesiardo and Sherco Racing Factory’s Jeremy Sydow debuting on the podium in second and third, respectively.

Day One – Saturday

After his victory in Friday’s AKRAPOVIC Super Test, home hero GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona was focused on keeping that momentum rolling into Saturday. However, faced with a determined Josep Garcia and Zach Pichon, the Italian knew he would have a tough battle on his hands if he wished to claim the top step of the EnduroGP podium.

From the off, Garcia and Pichon had the edge on Verona, with the duo placing first and second on the opening GMOTO Enduro Test in that order. Verona slotted into third, but was already five seconds behind leader Garcia.

Exiting the first ACERBIS Cross Test, Verona had regrouped. Finishing just 0.04 seconds behind Garcia in the test, he had moved his way back up to second, with Pichon slipping to third. Triumph Italia Racing’s Morgan Lesiardo held fourth, with Sherco Racing Factory’s Antoine Magain less than one second back in fifth.

Throughout lap two, Garcia began to build a lead out front. Little by little, he extended his advantage to almost 27 seconds. Pichon and Verona were virtually tied on time for second, with the Frenchman heading Verona by just half of a second. Magain was now fourth, with Lesiardo fifth and fending off Sherco Racing Factory’s Hamish Macdonald in sixth.

With rain continuing to fall, conditions deteriorated, leaving the special tests slippery and unpredictable. After looking strong in the lead, Garcia fell foul of the conditions on the GMOTO Enduro Test as they ended lap three. With Garcia’s advantage reduced to 10 seconds, Pichon sensed an opportunity to beat the Spaniard as they began a shortened fourth and final lap.

Winning the GMOTO Enduro Test to open lap four, Pichon cut Garcia’s lead down to nine seconds. With just the ACERBIS Cross Test left to play, it was Lesiardo who clocked the fastest time over Verona, with Pichon in third. Garcia could only place 10th, but it was enough to seal him the EnduroGP victory by three seconds over Pichon in second.

Verona completed the top three. A superb ride by Magain saw him come home in fourth. Spurred on by topping the final ACERBIS Cross Test, Lesiardo rounded out the top five.

E1/E2/E3

The Enduro3 class saw Magain race to his second victory of the season on day one of the POLISPORT GP of Italy. Magain led home his teammate Macdonald in second, with TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Leo Le Quere third.

In the Enduro1 class, it was business as usual for Garcia, with the Spaniard winning the category for the 11th time this season. Eager to impress on home soil, Lesiardo took an excellent runner-up result, ahead of Honda Racing RedMoto Enduro Team’s Samuele Bernardini in third.

Mikael Persson (E1 Seventh)

“Saturday was a tough day for me! I’ve been battling some injuries but pushing as hard as I can and trying to make the best of what I can do. I’m happy to still have brought some points home. Unfortunately, the team and I made the decision to not start on Sunday. I’m dealing with an injury, which was worsened after a crash yesterday, so I need to focus on recovery now. It’s a shame to be out of the podium fight, but we will come back stronger, I’m sure.”

The battle for Enduro2 honours saw points leader Pichon claim an important victory on day one. The Frenchman’s win sees him extend his championship lead back out to seven points over Verona, who finished second today. Sherco Racing Factory’s Theo Espinasse ended his day in third.

Junior Enduro

Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Kevin Cristino once again proved unstoppable in the Junior Enduro class. On home soil, the Italian raced to victory on day one in Darfo Boario Terme. After a strong morning by Thibault Giraudon (Sherco), who led early on, Cristino overhauled the Frenchman to secure the win by 10 seconds.

With Giraudon second, Ox Moto Beta’s Leo Joyon rounded out the podium in third. Joyon won the final ACERBIS Cross Test to finish just five seconds behind his fellow Frenchman. Clement Clauzier (Beta) and Manuel Verzeroli (TM MOTO) rounded out the top five.

Youth Enduro

The Youth Enduro class resulted in a home win for Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Pietro Scardina, leading home an Italian 1-2-3. TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Alberto Elgari took second, with Scardina’s teammate Riccardo Pasquato third. RFME Spain National Team’s Yago Dominguez and Valentin Mersin (Fantic) were fourth and fifth, respectively.

EnduroGP of Italy – Day One Top 20

Pos Rider Gap 1 GARCIA Josep (ESP/E1/KTM) 1:04:08.01 2 PICHON Zachary (FRA/E2/TM) +3.58 3 VERONA Andrea (ITA/E2/GAS) +27.10 4 MAGAIN Antoine (BEL/E3/SHE) +1:47.63 5 LESIARDO Morgan (ITA/E1/TRI) +1:50.31 6 ESPINASSE Theo (FRA/E2/SHE) +2:00.44 7 MACDONALD Hamish (NZL/E3/SHE) +2:09.87 8 AHLIN Max (SWE/E2/KTM) +2:14.99 9 BERNARDINI Samuele (ITA/E1/HON) +2:16.27 10 LE QUERE Leo (FRA/E3/TM) +2:28.34 11 OLSZOWY Dominik (POL/E3/RIE) +3:02.41 12 ROUSSALY Julien (FRA/E3/SHE) +3:07.26 13 MCCANNEY Jamie (GBR/E1/TRI) +3:13.61 14 PAVONI Matteo (ITA/E3/FAN) +3:15.92 15 ELOWSON Albin (SWE/E2/HUS) +3:16.60 16 SYDOW Jeremy (GER/E1/SHE) +3:23.81 17 NORRBIN Albin (SWE/E2/FAN) +3:34.43 18 KOUBLE Krystof (CZE/E2/HUS) +3:39.03 19 SORECA Davide (ITA/E1/KAW) +3:40.03 20 PERSSON Mikael (SWE/E1/TRI) +3:43.54

Day Two – Sunday

Day two of racing marked the crowning of the 2025 season’s first world champion. With a virtual grasp on the Enduro1 class following Saturday’s win, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia secured the world championship.

The result now sees him become a six-time FIM Enduro World Champion. However, it wasn’t plain sailing for the Spaniard. Suffering from the effects of a crash from day one, Garcia had to dig deep to place 15th overall in EnduroGP and fourth in Enduro1 to get the job done.

Arguably the most dramatic day of racing seen so far in the 2025 season, day two in Darfo Boario Terme was one for the ages. A sunny morning greeted riders, and with conditions proving much drier than yesterday, the early stages of the race seemed business as usual for the frontrunners.

TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Zach Pichon won the opening GMOTO Enduro Test, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia and GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona close behind in second and third, respectively.

But soon afterwards it was clear all was not well. Hurting from his end-of-day crash yesterday, Garcia was unable to keep pace and steadily dropped down the leaderboard, ending lap one in fifth. Pichon completed lap one with a nine-second lead over Verona, while Triumph Italia Racing’s Morgan Lesiardo slotted into third in his home race.

At the end of the second ACERBIS Cross Test, the leaderboard looked very different again. Lesiardo took over the race lead by five seconds from Verona in second, with Pichon down in third.

Honda Racing RedMoto Enduro Team’s Samuele Bernardini, Sherco Racing Factory’s Jeremy Sydow and Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Max Ahlin were all within 10 seconds of Pichon, while Garcia had dropped to 17th.

With Verona back in the lead and extending his advantage out to 25 seconds, the third ACERBIS Cross Test resulted in another shakeup. Trouble hit Pichon, dropping him from third down to sixth overall. Lesiardo held a comfortable second, with Ahlin, Sydow and Bernardini all fighting for the final step of the podium.

Beginning the final lap, Verona now controlled the EnduroGP class with a 45-second lead, and with close rivals Pichon and Garcia in trouble, was focused on capitalising with victory. Behind him, Lesiardo saw his advantage over Ahlin reduced to just two seconds, with Sydow a further 0.34 seconds back in fourth. With all three riders aiming for their debut EnduroGP podium, the race was on.

Digging deep, Lesiardo was not about to let a career-best runner-up result slip away from him on home soil. Putting in a very determined final lap, he held on to take second place behind Verona, while claiming a debut EnduroGP podium result for both him and Triumph.

With Lesiardo locked in second, the final step of the podium was a battle between Ahlin and Sydow. The final POLISPORT Extreme Test would decide all. In the end, it was Sydow who won the test to take third.

Despite Ahlin setting the second-fastest time, it would not be enough. With his hopes of a debut EnduroGP podium slipping away, the 2024 Junior Enduro World Champion could still be content with a career-best fourth. Belgium’s Antoine Magain edged out Bernardini for fifth, capping off a 3-5 result for Sherco Racing Factory.

As we approach the final round of the season in Germany next month, the results saw Verona dramatically reduce Garcia’s 34-point lead to just 15 points with two days of racing remaining.

E1/E2/E3

Day two in Italy was one to remember for Morgan Lesiardo, with the Triumph Italia Racing rider claiming his debut victory in Enduro1. Sydow followed him home for second, with Bernardini completing the top three. Fourth on the day was enough for Garcia to secure the Enduro1 title with a round to spare, with Jamie McCanney fifth.

Morgan Lesiardo (Triumph)

“I’m tired but really happy with today. My first podium in EnduroGP and first win in Enduro1. For my home GP, this result means something extra too. It was a hard weekend with the rain and then sun. This is also the first victory for Triumph in the world championship. It’s hard to describe the feeling, there’s a lot of emotion.”

Jeremy Sydow (Sherco)

“I’m speechless and can’t really believe this result at the moment. It was a big fight all day, coming down to the final special test. But I made it happen there, taking the fastest time and getting third overall in EnduroGP. Thank you to all the Sherco Racing Factory team for standing behind me when I was injured, I’m happy to repay them with this result. I’m looking forward to my home round next in Germany.”

Josep Garcia (KTM)

“I’m really happy about the weekend, to be honest. Yesterday was an incredible day for me and I was riding super-good. Unfortunately, in the last enduro test, I had a crash, which meant I needed to get some stitches in my elbow and I injured my hip and the muscle in the leg. But I was still able to win the day. I knew today would be hard, and I still tried to give 100 percent, but another crash in the same place gave me a lot more pain for the whole day. It really was one the hardest days of racing in my life. I have really mixed emotions – obviously, I would have liked to take a better result today, but then I was able to win the Enduro1 title. We have time now to recover and then start training for the final round in Germany.”

Jamie McCanney (Triumph)

“So that’s us finished here in Italy, and it was definitely an interesting race! Conditions have been really difficult, and it’s been a while since I’ve raced such technical, stony tests, so I paid the price of that this weekend. Overall, though, we’ve brought home points in EnduroGP and Enduro1, and my focus is on getting stronger for the last round in Germany.”

Verona was all smiles at the end of day two, adding the Enduro2 class to his win tally. The Italian claimed an important home victory over Ahlin, with Pichon third. The battle for the Enduro2 title now sees Pichon’s lead over Verona reduced to just two points ahead of the POLISPORT GP of Germany finale.

Andrea Verona (GASGAS)

“I couldn’t be happier with how today went for me! I managed to keep mistakes to a minimum, and the conditions were kinder to us today, too. Taking the win in EnduroGP and Enduro2 feels amazing, and I’ve managed to reduce the gap to the leader in both quite a lot. Saturday wasn’t as strong, but I was able to put some good tests together and still finish on the podium. One more round to go, and I’m looking forward to it!”

The Enduro3 class saw Antoine Magain claim his second victory of the weekend in Italy. His teammate, Hamish Macdonald, took second, and with Julien Roussaly third, it marked a 1-2-3 for Sherco Racing Factory.

Junior Enduro

The fight for the Junior Enduro class win developed into a battle between championship rivals, Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Kevin Cristino and Fantic Factory Racing Team’s Axel Semb. The duo swapped and changed positions throughout the day, with Cristino finally breaking clear to take the win on home soil by two seconds.

With Semb unable to get the better of Cristino, he had to settle for the runner-up result. TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Manuel Verzeroli enjoyed a great day, finishing third. Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) and Luca Colorio (Triumph) rounded out the top five.

Kevin Cristino (Fantic)

“Today started out good, but after the second special test, I had an issue that meant I had to ride the rest of the day in only third gear. I managed well, despite some more problems, and fought my best to win. I’m super happy to have won and stayed strong to do it.”

Youth Enduro

The Youth Enduro class saw Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Romain Dagna return to the top step of the podium. A technical infringement on day one saw the championship leader ruled out, but he made amends, racing to a commanding 38-second margin of victory.

Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Pietro Scardina took second, with TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Alberto Elgari completing the top three.

EnduroGP of Italy – Day Two Top 20

Pos Rider Gap 1 VERONA Andrea (ITA/E2/GAS) 1:05:47.03 2 LESIARDO Morgan (ITA/E1/TRI) +42.63 3 SYDOW Jeremy (GER/E1/SHE) +51.73 4 AHLIN Max (SWE/E2/KTM) +53.22 5 MAGAIN Antoine (BEL/E3/SHE) +1:04.87 6 BERNARDINI Samuele (ITA/E1/HON) +1:07.59 7 PICHON Zachary (FRA/E2/TM) +1:18.84 8 MACDONALD Hamish (NZL/E3/SHE) +1:22.39 9 ESPINASSE Theo (FRA/E2/SHE) +1:26.87 10 ROUSSALY Julien (FRA/E3/SHE) +1:43.17 11 NORRBIN Albin (SWE/E2/FAN) +1:51.25 12 OLSZOWY Dominik (POL/E3/RIE) +2:01.13 13 LE QUERE Leo (FRA/E3/TM) +2:05.27 14 PAVONI Matteo (ITA/E3/FAN) +2:10.56 15 GARCIA Josep (ESP/E1/KTM) +2:18.37 16 MCCANNEY Jamie (GBR/E1/TRI) +2:47.68 17 KOUBLE Krystof (CZE/E2/HUS) +2:59.71 18 SORECA Davide (ITA/E1/KAW) +3:06.59 19 ELOWSON Albin (SWE/E2/HUS) +3:18.17 20 MACORITTO Lorenzo (ITA/E3/HUS) +3:29.24

EnduroGP Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 GARCIA Josep 207 2 VERONA Andrea 192 3 PICHON Zachary 181 4 MACDONALD Hamish 133 5 MAGAIN Antoine 111 6 BERNARDINI Samuele 96 7 PERSSON Mikael 96 8 LESIARDO Morgan 85 9 AHLIN Max 71 10 ESPINASSE Theo 67 11 NORRBIN Albin 60 12 WATSON Nathan 53 13 LE QUERE Leo 45 14 MCCANNEY Jamie 42 15 ROUSSALY Julien 39 16 SYDOW Jeremy 30 17 HOLCOMBE Steven 15 18 OLSZOWY Dominik 11 19 ELOWSON Albin 8 20 EDMONDSON Jack 7

E1 Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 GARCIA Josep 233 2 BERNARDINI Samuele 175 3 LESIARDO Morgan 171 4 PERSSON Mikael 161 5 MCCANNEY Jamie 138 6 ETCHELLS Jed 108 7 KYTONEN Roni 103 8 SORECA Davide 81 9 SYDOW Jeremy 66 10 EDMONDSON Harry 58 11 WALTON Alex 48 12 MARTINEZ NOGUEIRA … 24 13 EDMONDSON Jack 20 14 MCCANNEY Daniel 15 15 TOTH Josh 13 16 LJUNGSTROM Oskar 12 17 OLDRATI Thomas 10 18 ASK Herman 10 19 FAST Adam 8 20 PUHAKAINEN Samuli 6

E2 Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 PICHON Zachary 217 2 VERONA Andrea 215 3 AHLIN Max 143 4 NORRBIN Albin 142 5 ESPINASSE Theo 136 6 KOUBLE Krystof 103 7 MORETTINI Manolo 98 8 WATSON Nathan 85 9 ELOWSON Albin 81 10 RINALDI Enrico 47 11 BLANJOUE Hugo 42 12 CHARRUA Bruno 18 13 HOLCOMBE Steven 17 14 MUNDELL Daniel 16 15 MARTINEZ NOGUEIRA … 15 16 OLIVEIRA Dante 12 17 LINDHOLM Casper 12 18 CIANI Mirko 11 19 NOHR Hakon 10 20 REDONDI Giacomo 8

E3 Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 MACDONALD Hamish 231 2 MAGAIN Antoine 213 3 LE QUERE Leo 163 4 ROUSSALY Julien 159 5 OLSZOWY Dominik 120 6 PAVONI Matteo 120 7 FISCHEDER Luca 95 8 SANS Marc 90 9 BETRIU Jaume 42 10 WILLEMS Erik 25 11 MACORITTO Lorenzo 17 12 LARRIEU Loic 14 13 FREEMAN Brad 13 14 GANGFORS Jesper 7

FIM Junior Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 CRISTINO Kevin 204 2 SEMB Axel 189 3 JOYON Leo 177 4 GIRAUDON Thibault 160 5 VERZEROLI Manuel 131 6 CLAUZIER Clement 96 7 BACON Kyron 83 8 COLORIO Luca 80 9 MEI Davide 69 10 HAUTION Diego 68 11 SKUTA Matej 54 12 KALNY Jaroslav 44 13 FONTOVA Albert 42 14 PUEY MONFORTE Alex 41 15 RIORDAN Angus 22 16 BERNINI Lorenzo 21 17 CLAUZIER Maxime 20 18 DAVIES Samuel 19 19 MODIN Arvid 17 20 CLERICUS RIVADENEIR… 9

FIM Women’s Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 GUTISH Rachel 105 2 ROWETT Rosie 94 3 NOCERA Francesca 90 4 HOLMES Nieve 73 5 HOLT Vilde Marie 67 6 MARTEL Justine 63 7 GONCALVES Joana 50 8 TETT Elizabeth 44 9 SAN MIGUEL Maria 43 10 LAFONT Lorna 41 11 LEMOINE Marine 40 12 DAVIES Delun 20 13 HALL Emily 11 14 AHLSTROM Matilda 8 15 MEIER Lea 5

The 2025 Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship concludes with the seventh and final round of the season in Zschopau, Germany, on 17-19 October.

2025 Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship