Vespa 946 Snake

The 946 series by Vespa is the iconic marque’s most exclusive and highly sought-after scooter.

Each year, a slightly different take inspired by partnerships with other high-end brands is featured on the 946, and in 2025, Vespa will release the 946 Snake.

With its design inspired by icy landscapes and the ethereal beauty of winter, the Vespa 946 Snake stands out for its iridescent blue livery in icy shades, which pay homage to the purity and strength of snowy landscapes.

Woven into this glacial scenery is the inspiration of the snake, conveyed through the handlebar grips and saddle, modelled to recall the soft texture of the animal’s skin.

The chrome-plated snake featuring on both the fuel cap and mudguard completes a design project that combines strength, grace and originality.

Available in a limited edition of only 888 numbered scooters, the Vespa 946 Snake is a true style statement destined to become a collector’s item in the Lunar Collection, the series of limited-edition models paying homage to the Lunar Calendar. After the year of the Dragon, we are transported to 2025, the year of the Snake, an imperial and enigmatic creature that invites us to go beyond our limits, to live with boldness and to travel beyond boundaries.

The Vespa 946 Snake is, of course, accompanied by a series of accessories, created with the utmost attention to design and functionality, and closely aligned with the style of the collection. The helmet, with its removable interior and smoked visor, features a handcrafted attention to detail and echoes the finish of the scooter: an iridescent blue with a 3D chrome snake.

The Vespa Snake universe is rounded off with a selection of ready-to-wear articles and accessories from the Vespa Snake Capsule, previewed in October, and now enriched with two key items: the long puffer coat and the bomber jacket.

Vespa’s is building out its journey into the lifestyle arena with the activation of an international retail project that will see the opening of a series of pop-ups rolled out within the first quarter of 2025 in selected prestigious locations, where the Vespa 946 Snake will be displayed together with the Vespa Snake Capsule and the limited-edition accessories.

Vespa’s trip around the world will include pop-ups in iconic lifestyle locations: After an initial stop in Rome at Rinascente Tritone, the first appointment of the new year will be at Galeries Lafayette Champs-Elysées in Paris from January 7 to February 5. This will be followed by openings in Milan at La Rinascente, Vienna at Steffl, Beijing at Galeries Lafayette, Istanbul at Vakko, Bangkok at Emquartier, Singapore at Paragon, Hanoi at Trang Tien, and at the Jakarta Plaza Indonesia. For more information on Vespa 946 Snake and Vespa Snake Capsule, visit vespa.com.