Vespa Primavera RED limited edition

Arriving late-August for $7690 MLP + ORC

Millions of people and the world’s most iconic brands come together with (RED) to participate in an enormous challenge each year, to definitively beat illnesses such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. Since its foundation in 2006, the work of Bono and Bobby Shriver, (RED) has contributed more than $500 million USD to the Global Fund for the fight against AIDS.

(RED) funds have already had an impact on more than 110 million people thanks to prevention and treatment activities and consultancy and support services, with a focus on countries where HIV is often passed from mother to child. Thanks to collaboration with the Vespa for Children programme, the Piaggio Group has also contributed to bringing (RED) and support for the Global Fund to India, one of the countries most affected by the problem.

Born in 1968, Vespa Primavera still embodies all the values that made it so successful more than half a century ago. Young, innovative, technologically avant-garde, agile and dynamic, and environmentally friendly, today’s Vespa Primavera inherits the freshness and joie de vivre of its progenitor.

The Vespa Primavera RED is powered by the modern 150 cc four-stroke single cylinder i-get engine, air cooled and equipped with electronic injection. An environmentally friendly engine capable of performance at the top of its category, allows Vespa Primavera to be lively both in both city traffic and on the open road.

The Vespa Primavera RED special edition has its entire steel chassis painted in the characteristic red colour, which extends to the trims and adorns the wheel rims, making for a truly unique and immediately recognisable model. Red is the charm that grows over time.

Further enhancing this special model is the essential, iconic Vespa (RED) logo on the front shield with its contrasting white signature.

Attention goes beyond the aesthetics though, to focus on design details that are typical of Vespa. A comfortable, ergonomic seat is created in nubuck leather, borrowed from the Vespa 946 – the model from which the Primavera RED inherits its exclusivity.

For each Vespa Primavera RED purchased, $100 will be donated to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, which is providing 500 days of life-saving HIV/AIDS medication. The Vespa Primavera RED Will be available in limited numbers from late August for $7690 MLP plus on-road costs.