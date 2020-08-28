Primavera Sean Wotherspoon Special Edition

Sean Wotherspoon is a rising stars of youth fashion in the USA, and at EICMA in 2019, the partnership between the Vespa brand and Sean Wotherspoon presented the first examples of a relationship. The Vespa Primavera Sean Wotherspoon is a limited edition special that Vespa claims ‘expresses the creative energy of both Vespa and Sean’. Yeah, okay, it sure is colourful though!

Sean’s style is described by Vespa as ‘a vintage contemporary twist in his trademark manner, using a kaleidoscopic mix&match approach rooted in the ’80s and ’90s.’

The livery of Vespa Primavera Sean Wotherspoon stands out for its 80s-style colour. Yellow, red, dark green and aquamarine envelop the vehicle, embellished with white inserts such as the front tie, the profiling of the Vespa silhouette and the wheel rims, the edges of which feature a replication of the contrasting Vespa logo.

The design is completed with chrome finishes for the headlight frame, luggage rack and passenger handle, and black details such as the hand grips and silencer cover. There is also a blend of materials including metal, plastic, velvet and rubber. In pure Vespa tradition, the body is made of steel, a distinguishing mark of the Vespa right from its inception.

The red foot board (in the same colour as the shock absorber), in plastic and with a blue rubber insert, stands out on the metal body. Wotherspoon has chosen a light brown ribbed velvet for the saddle. To this he has added a white finish and his distinctive street artist’s tag is placed on the front alongside the classic Vespa logo in white.

A graphic serially repeats the name ‘Primavera’ for an original optical perspective. Vespa Primavera Sean Wotherspoon will be available in late-September 2020 for $7990 MLP + ORC at a selected network of dealers in the 150 cc engine capacity.