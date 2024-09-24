2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Round Ten – Donington Park GP

Victorian teenager Brodie Gawith is hoping to beat his team-mate this weekend as he battles to lift the inaugural Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen title on Sunday afternoon at Donington Park.

The 19-year-old from Geelong, Victoria, has been racing in the UK this season, making his debut in the brand new one-make championship, which pits young riders aged 15-20 against each other on identical Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR machinery.

This weekend, Brodie heads to the final round of the year at Donington Park, sitting second in the championship and 29 points behind team-mate Kalvin Kelly.

Donington Park will play host to an action-packed season finale for the Superteen pack, with organisers squeezing in an extra race after rain forced the postponement of the second race at Oulton Park.

And with extra points in play in the two original races, it’s by no means a foregone conclusion.

Riders will battle it out for 25 points for the win in the rescheduled race, while in the final two races, 35 points are up for grabs for the winner of each, with 30 for second and 27 for third.

Gawith, who came into this season totally new to the UK scene, has had to learn all the circuits from scratch as well as getting to grips with new machinery and has excelled all season, picking up a string of podiums along with a win at Brands Hatch in July.

Last time Brodie raced at Donington Park back in May, he finished second in Race Two and is relishing the opportunity to get back to a track he enjoys this weekend.

“For me, the goal going into the last round is to get the championship win. I’m 29 points back so it’s going to be a hard task,” said Brodie.

“But I know I’m strong at Donington and I can put some good laps down so the goal, the aim and the plan is to get three wins and win the championship.”

Gawith’s progress has been praised by Team Manager Iain Hopcroft.

“I have been constantly impressed with Brodie’s ability to learn a host of new circuits so quickly – and to do it so well,” he said.

“He has adapted to a new country, culture and championship with ease and he’s quickly established himself as one of the front runners.

“He has banked a number of podiums and is now in a prime position to take the title. I’m looking forward to seeing how well he can go this weekend.”

Gawith’s good friend and countryman Henry Snell is currently eighth in the championship with a tally of 126 points.

The weekend gets underway with free practice on Friday, followed by qualifying and two races on Saturday and the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

British SuperTeen Points