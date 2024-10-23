Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro

Following the local Aussie launch of the updated Tiger 1200 lineup, we managed to nab ourselves the Rally Pro variant to soundly put through its paces and see if it’s still one of the best all-rounders available.

The plan was pretty simple: Take in a big day in the saddle comprising plenty of kilometres on tarmac and ample time on gravel roads. Throw in some 4wd trails, creek crossings, rock, sand, and clay and you have a bit of everything.

We also wanted to see if we could take in as many of Victoria’s environments as possible in a day. Starting from the Great Ocean Road, the route went through the Otway hinterland to central Victoria plains. Across to the Grampians, up to the Little Desert, then East all the way back to the junction of the Goulburn and the mighty Murray Rivers. All in one day.

Check it out below. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube Channel for notifications.