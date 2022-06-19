2022 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Round 4 Sachsenring

Harrison Voight ended Saturday’s Race 1 with a podium placing in second, while Cormac Buchanan and Jacob Roulstone finished in 14th and 19th respectively, but Sunday would prove a closer fought battle for the podium, with 0.6-second separating the top-seven.

For the Saturday report see:

Harrison Voight on Red Bull Rookies podium in Germany

Race Two

An incredible last two corners of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Race 2 saw victory go to Angel Piqueras over Collin Veijer and Filippo Farioli.

Just six-tenths covered the first seven riders across the Sachsenring finish line, where José Rueda, Rico Salmela, Max Quiles and Harrison Voight could just as easily have been stepping onto the podium. That was the order they came home in, in fourth through seventh.

Victory was particularly sweet for Piqueras as the 15-year-old Spaniard slid off early in Race 1 while chasing points leader and winner Rueda. Veijer, the 17-year-old Dutchman eventually passed Rueda, who defended a narrow advantage from the first lap, into Turn 1 on the final lap.

Angel Piqueras – P1

“I’m happy because I ran a good race, I started well and I was in second for most of the laps. The last lap was a mess, with all the riders trying everything to be in front. I was confident going into the race today, we had good Qualifying and yesterday’s fall was just a bad tyre. I felt good from the start of the race today and enjoyed it. The end of the race was crazy, impossible to have a plan, just full gas and give it everything. I’m happy because I took the win, but it is just one win, let’s see in the next round.”

That set up a tight finale battle, with Veijer being passed on the run down to the final two corners and 17-year-old Italian Farioli making the most audacious overtake into the penultimate left hander.

Collin Veijer – P2

“It was a very good race, better than yesterday with the shorter gearing. I got a better start, I didn’t get past many riders though but as I got into the race I started overtaking and worked my way up to 5th place. Then I worked at closing the gap to the riders in front, it was quite a big gap. I closed it and got in behind Jose. I felt quite strong behind him, some places he was faster, some places I was. I thought on the final lap, I have to overtake him, just to get a chance at the podium. The problem was, bike was quite hot, running at 100 degrees. I managed to pass Jose on the brakes into the first corner on the last lap. I kept ahead but coming down the Waterfall they passed me, José, Piqueras and Filippo. I tried to get the best exit on Turn 11 and then on the last corner I tried to do the same again, coming in as wide as I could to carry speed and I managed to get José on the exit of Turn 11 and Filippo out of 12. I’m happy to be on the podium again.”

Filippo Farioli – P3

“I am very happy for this race, it was very different to yesterday. The pace was faster today, I had a better feeling with the bike, I used a shorter sprocket and that was better for my weight. It all helped me to do my best. Going into the last lap I had a plan but Angel passed me in Turn 3 so the plan flew away and then I just tried to do my best. I tried to win the race at the last two corners but it was just too difficult. I did a very good job, passing three guys going into the first but when I tried to push hard through the last corner I went wide and Angel and Collin passed me.”

Australian Harrison Voight had to fight his way back to the leading group after losing touch in the opening laps, but would run as high as fifth, before finishing in seventh.

Harrison Voight – P7

“It was a difficult although good race, some mistakes were made in the first opening laps and I lost the front group. Second part of the race I managed to get past two riders and put my head down to catch the front group. Four laps to go I was on the back of the group, managing to get myself up into fifth although in the sectors where I was weaker to the others made it harder for me to make passes in areas I was stronger.

Overall I’m happy with the weekend, today was very good for my experience and to learn from. Looking forward to the next round!”

Jacob Roulstone remained consistent taking a 20th place result after 19th on Saturday.

Cormac Buchanan recorded a DNF in Race 2 after almost making it into the top-ten on Saturday but was satisfied with the weekend regardless, particularly in light of his leg being run over by another rider in the first race, battling through the pain to start the second race. Pushing to regain contact with the leading group Buchanan high sided out of turn four in the final lap.

Cormac Buchanan

“It’s a really weird feeling to crash out of a race and yet still feel satisfied with what you achieved. I rode a great race today, especially considering the pain I was in after having my leg run over yesterday. Trust me, nothing was gonna keep me from that grid. I made a good start and was in P5 for the first three laps. I saw the front three start to pull a gap so I knew I had to get past 4th to have a chance for a podium. Once I was past I pushed super hard to catch the front three – lapping 1.29s consistently – and eventually caught them to be firmly in the hunt. With around 10 laps left I really felt the effects of my injury and started to over-push – not wise in 36 degree heat when your tyres have already been ridden hard. I got bumped down to P8 and was still in reach of the podium if I could rocket myself into the group mix. Pushing on the last lap, I high sided out of turn 4. This meant my race was over with less then half a lap to go. I’m disappointed as I had a 8th position in the bag but I have learned so much from this race. I have made a huge step this weekend and shown I can fight with the front riders. That podium is coming and that is all I want. With my KTM RC250 tucked away until Austria in August, my focus is firmly on recovery and preparing for the next round of the JuniorGP in Jerez in two weeks.”

2022 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Sachsenring Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Gap 1 Angel PIQUERAS SPA 28’33.212 2 Collin VEIJER NED +0.158 3 Filippo FARIOLI ITA +0.190 4 José RUEDA SPA +0.354 5 Rico SALMELA FIN +0.393 6 Máximo QUILES SPA +0.403 7 Harrison VOIGHT AUS +0.593 8 Luca LUNETTA ITA +9.425 9 Eddie O’SHEA GBR +9.457 10 Casey O’GORMAN IRL +18.439 11 Lorenz LUCIANO BEL +18.520 12 Ruché MOODLEY RSA +18.695 13 Danial SHAHRIL MAL +26.513 14 Marcos RUDA SPA +26.616 15 Demis MIHAILA ITA +26.668 16 Soma GÖRBE HUN +26.776 17 Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT +26.812 18 Amaury MIZERA FRA +26.992 19 Freddie HEINRICH GER +27.013 20 Jacob ROULSTONE AUS +27.049 21 Alex VENTURINI ITA +47.541 22 Fadillah ADITAMA INA +1’15.234 Not Classified Cormac BUCHANAN NZE 1 lap Gabin PLANQUES FRA 6 laps Guillermo MORENO MEX 15 laps

2022 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Standings