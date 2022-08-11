Play your part in a world-class event!

Phillip Island will host the final round of the 2022 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship on 18 – 20 November 2022, and at the mid-point of the season, we’re in for a scintillating season-decider in November.

Major events like World Superbike’s can’t happen without dedicated volunteer officials like you.

Applications are open now!

Whether you have motorsport experience or not, new officials are always welcome to apply.

New officials are trained and supported by other experienced officials within their assigned team and will develop friendships that will last a life-time!

World Superbike volunteers will again receive a variety of benefits including:

2 x 3-day guest passes to the event including access to the WorldSBK Paddock

Free camping in the dedicated officials campground in the Visitor Centre gardens for you and up to two guests

2022 Superbike World Championship MerchandiseOfficials ‘Thank You’ BBQ on Saturday night of the event

As well as discounted merchandise, volunteers will be have exclusive discounts and offers from nearby attractions like:

Wildlife Coast Cruises – 25% discount on any Phillip Island & Wilsons Promontory boat tour

Phillip Island Nature Parks – 25% discount on tickets to all 4 attractions, including the world-famous Penguin Parade

Philip Island Chocolate Factory – 50% discount on tour entry tickets plus 50g gift chocolate bar

A Maze‘N Things – 10% discount on entry to A Maze’N Things

Phillip Island Go Karts – 50% discount on History of Motorsport Museum, and 25% discount on go-kart bookings

World Superbike and World Supersport will again headline the program, including Australia’s Oli Bayliss returning down under in his first season in the World Supersport Championship, with the leading national classes of Australian Superbike, Australian Supersport and Australian Supersport 300 providing non-stop racing action on-track.

Applications close soon so be sure to get your application in.