Mooney VR46 Racing Team

VR46 recently announced the new Title Sponsor for the VR46 Racing Team: Mooney, the first Italian Proximity Banking & Payments company. It is a global partnership that will see two leading companies in their fields united on and off tracks, in the name of important shared values such as: excellence, talent, speed, made in Italy and safety.

The Mooney VR46 Racing Team will have its beating heart in Tavullia with four young Italian riders on the starting grid of the 2022 season: Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi in MotoGP on Ducati bikes, together with Celestino Vietti Ramus and Niccolò Antonelli in Moto2 on Kalex bikes.

The agreement provides for an extensive collaboration that will create joint business activities, marketing and communication initiatives, with the aim of creating added value through advanced fintech services and payment systems offered by Mooney also on its capillary network of over 45 thousand sales points throughout Italy.

Valentino Rossi

“I am happy to have at our side from the upcoming season an Italian company like Mooney, leader in the field of proximity payments and with we share the strategy of developing the young Italian talents together with the research for a constant improvement in the performance” – said Valentino Rossi, Team Owner – “Mooney, in addition to being the Title Sponsor of our Team in the MotoGP and Moto2 World Championship, will also join us the VR46 Riders Academy and in my first four wheels racing season”.

The upcoming season is around the corner for a Team that has grown from Moto3 until landing in MotoGP. The Mooney VR46 Racing Team will make its debut in the top class thanks to the inexhaustible passion of its Team Owner, Valentino Rossi, together with the Team Director Alessio Salucci and the CFO Alberto Tebaldi.

Alessio Salucci – Team Director

“We are really proud of the path that led us to our MotoGP debut. The Mooney VR46 Racing Team will be nothing more than the evolution of the project started, almost eight seasons ago with the partnership with Sky Italia that led us to conquer the Championship in 2018, the title among the Teams in 2020 and being now a Team of reference in the lower categories of the Championship. We have chosen the right people, animated by the same commitment and passion. Our riders have the potential to achieve something great and keep us entertained. We are confident that we will soon reach the level of the most competitive teams. A common goal also in Moto2 where we want to remain one of the reference teams in the category’’.

Pablo Nieto will be the Team Manager of the MotoGP crew while Luca Brivio is promoted to Team Manager in Moto2. In MotoGP, working on the Ducati bikes, we will meet again David Muñoz, crew chief alongside Luca Marini, Matteo Flamigni who will follow Marco Bezzecchi in his rookie season and Idalio Gavira as coach and head of tires strategy.

In Moto2, Roberto Locatelli is confirmed as coach for the young riders of the intermediate class together with Jairo Carriles in charge for the crew of Celestino Vietti Ramus while Danilo Angeli as crew chief of Niccolò Antonelli’s Team.