Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team shuts up shop

Yamaha and VR46 will part ways at the end of the 2024 Moto2 World Championship, marking the close of their collaboration that began in 2016 with the Master Camp project.

Alessio Salucci – VR46

“We can only be proud of this great project that we have been carrying forward for eight years together with Yamaha. From the very beginning, we knew we had to offer something unique to help young riders grow by giving them the best opportunities.

“When we started in 2016 with the Master Camp camps in Tavullia, no one could have imagined that the project would evolve to the point of having our own team in the Moto2 World Championship.

“We would like to thank Yamaha, all the sponsors, the riders, and the staff who have been with us over these years, as well as the entire community of fans who have supported us throughout this great Yamaha VR46 Master Camp adventure.”

The two companies have always shared the goal of supporting talented young riders, which they initially pursued through the bi-annual Yamaha VR46 Master Camp—a five-day training program in Tavullia.

In 2017, they expanded their efforts with the VR46 Junior Team project, giving Master Camp recruits and Yamaha bLU cRU riders a chance to gain racing experience across Europe.

The team, which initially competed in the Moto3 class within the CEV series, moved up to Moto2 in 2019. Each year, they worked diligently to raise their level, ultimately reaching the Moto2 World Championship in 2022.

The Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team entered the Moto2 World Championship with rookie riders Manuel Gonzalez from Spain and Keminth Kubo from Thailand. Both riders developed alongside the team, and Gonzalez continued on to the 2023 season, which also included Japanese rider Kotha Nozane.

Gonzalez delivered several top-five finishes, including a second-place result at the Qatar GP— team‘s best performance to date. In 2024, the team welcomed a new lineup, featuring Japanese rookie Ayumu Sasaki and Spain‘s promising Jeremy Alcoba, who both achieved a couple of fourth place finishes.

Tetsu Ono – Yamaha Motorsports Strategy Division

“We are immensely proud of everything the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team has achieved during these eight years together. This partnership has been dedicated to nurturing young talent, and together we have celebrated growth, resilience, and memorable milestones on the track. As we close this chapter, Yamaha is grateful for the incredible journey shared with VR46 and wishes everyone involved a brilliant future.”