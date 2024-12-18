2025 Australian Sidecar Championship calendar

Western Australia will return to the Australian Sidecar Championship calendar in 2025, with the series expanding to five rounds culminating with the November grand finale.

The championship, sponsored by the Australian Sidecar Road-Racing Association (ASRRA), will begin at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit from January 23-26 before visiting The Bend (February 28-March 2), Queensland Raceway (April 5-6), Sydney Motorsport Park (August 23-24) and CARCO.com.au Raceway (formerly Barbagallo Raceway) in Perth.

The Australian F1 and F2 Sidecar Championships will again be fiercely contested, with only the top four point-scoring rounds counting towards a team’s final standings. The final round in Perth will also attract double points.

A Pre-2K support series will also be held, open to all sidecars fitted with engines originally manufactured with carburettors up to a maximum capacity of 1300cc.

Phillip Underwood

“We are looking forward to another exciting year for the sidecar scene in 2025. The 2024 season was very well supported with strong and combative racing across all classes, and with a superb variety of circuits on the 2025 calendar we know it’s going to be another bumper year. It’ll all kick off in just a month’s time, so the anticipation is already kicking in.”

2025 Australian Sidecar Championship calendar