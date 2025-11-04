Australian Sidecars to join WA State Road Racing season final

The Motorcycling Racing Club of WA will host the final round of the 2025 State Road Racing Championships this weekend, November 8–9, alongside the Round 5 finale of the Australian Sidecar Championships at Carco.com.au Raceway, Wanneroo.

A strong field of 17 sidecar teams will line up across both days at the 2.4 km circuit — one of the largest gatherings seen in recent years for the national and state series deciders.

The entry list includes nine Western Australian outfits facing off against eight visiting teams from Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, and Queensland. The combined event will determine both the Australian and Western Australian Sidecar Championship titles for 2025, bringing a full weekend of racing action to the Perth venue.

In the national Championship series Victorians Patrick Clancy along with passenger Steve Bonney (Suzuki LCR) leads the Formula 1 Sidecar Championship class on 186 points just seven-points clear of fellow Victorians Jamie Crass/Lee Menzies.

They will come up against a number of WA state champions, including the current State Champions Darren Nash and passenger Cooper Mapstone, who currently lead the Championship on 270 points, ahead of Father/son duo Robert and Hamish Taylor on 253 points, with Murray Stronach/Daryl McLeod holding onto third position.

Graeme Evans and passenger Robert Dillon would have to be contenders for the WA teams, having previously featured well in State and interstate rounds in 2024.

In the Formula 2 (600 cc) Championship, stalwart Mick Alton and passenger David Rumble (Suzuki) have a 39-point lead over nearest rivals South Australians Royce Rowe/Leonard Rowe, followed by third place local Hugh Briotti and passenger Stephanie Bowater. Alton has a wealth of experience, having won numerous F2 Championships, NSW and Victorian titles, plus four years of IOM TT events.

Briotti has been travelling across the country to contest the earlier rounds. Other F2’s to watch out for will be South Australians Tony Shanks/Jason Whitfield and the all-girl Victorian team of Chrissie Clancy/ Amanda Williams. But will Steve McQueen and passenger Max Perrin have the local track knowledge advantage on their Watson 600.

Saturday Sidecars will see Official Practice (approx. 9:40) and qualifying 1 from 13:55.

Also participating on the Saturday will be Solo licensed riders practicing along with RidedaysWA Coaching groups. A full day of on track activity. Free main gate entry for spectators.

Sunday is race day not only for the Australian Sidecars but also round six of the Synergy Surveys State Championship classes- Superbikes, Supersport, Production, BEARS and Clubman all battling for final round Championship and Series Points.

In the Dynapumps Superbike Championship Sam Clarke (Suzuki GSX-R) has all but won the 2025 Superbike Class. If nearest rival Ben Stronach (YZF R1) takes out all three wins on the day he will miss this year’s Championship win by just 1 point. These two will have to contend with returning rider Jayden Martin who comes back from the British BSB Series to ride in this final and also Adam Senior (YZF R1) will be in the top group of contenders looking for podium championship points.

In the RS Contracting Superbike C Grade Series Andrew Shields (YZF-R1) leads the points tally 46 points ahead of nearest rival Chris Cull (BMW S1000).

The Cully’s Motorcycles Supersport State Championship saw Jordan White (Yamaha YZF) take the Championship lead following round 5 with Adam Senior (CBR Honda) holding down second overall 24 points clear of earlier championship leader Callum O’Brien who was missing from the grid at round five due to contesting a round of the ASBK nationals. Hayden Treversh (Kawasaki) is currently in fourth overall showing great potential this year. He also leads the C Grade Supersport series with Lauchy Williams (Yamaha) just 10 points behind.

The Westside Airconditioning Stars of Tomorrow Series sees Angelo Antoni (Honda CBR600) leading the three-round series on 130 points with Josh King (Yamaha YZF) on 119 points and newcomer Jarod Van Tonder in third on 109 points. Joel Calley who performed well with a single win at round one, and a second placing to Antoni at round two, sits sixth overall so has a way to make up in this final.

The Production Championship sponsored by Campbell Road Automotive & Motorcycles this year has some strong contenders in the championship run. Lauchy Williams (YZF Yamaha R3) has just a one-point lead over Joel Jenzen (YZF R3) with Robert Wheeler (Ninja 300) in 3rd followed by Kobi Treversh (YZF R3).

In the On Track Motorcycles Production Lights Series Rob Wheeler has a strong lead over nearest rival Tahlia Lang from Keith Alexander.

The newly introduced B.E.A.R.S Series for 2025 sponsored by ducatiperth.com.au has produced some great racing with Ross Hudson (Ducati 1199S) leading the way in the F1 class on 243 points from Chris Cull 216 (BMW S 1000) and Paul Davies 146 (BMW S 1000).

In the Formula 2 class Craig Hutchinson (Ducati V2 Panigale) sits on 165 points, Marty Calley (Tri Daytona 675) 25 points behind and Paros Huckstepp (Ducati 959) comes in on 126 points .

General Information

Saturday Free entry for Solo Tuning Day and Official Practice & Qualifying for Sidecars.

On track 9.00am for Practice sessions with Official Qualifying commencing 13:55 approx.

Sunday Race Day

Main Gate General Admission $20 with free pit paddock (infield rooftop viewing access).

Car load $30 plus concession tickets. Children under 15 yrs must be accompanied by an adult.

Bar open McCracken House south end pit paddock from 12 noon.

Warm up session from 9.00am and Racing from 11.00am.

Further info at www.mcrcwa.com.au